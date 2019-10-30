‘Game of Thrones’ prequel in works, a 2nd with Naomi Watts canceled

“House of the Dragon” takes place 300 years before “Game of Thrones” events and will tell the story of “House Targaryen.”

Emilia Clarke, the mother of dragons Daenerys Tagaryen, in a scene from "Game of Thrones." (HBO via AP)

HBO will be telling the story of the great- great- great- great-grandmother of dragons.

HBO made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the series will be based on George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire and Blood.”

According to reports, 10 episodes have been ordered.

Tuesday’s announcement came on the heels of HBO canceling another prequel starring Naomi Watts. This unnamed prequel was supposed to take place thousands of years before the Jon Snow battled the Army of the Dead and and Bran Stark ended up on the Iron Throne. The network already had shot the pilot episode in Northern Ireland.