‘Ghost Adventures’ fans will have to pay up for new episodes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2021 - 2:27 pm
 
Updated January 13, 2021 - 2:36 pm
Zak Bagans investigates The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas for paranormal activity during an episode ...
“Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel” must have been a hit.

The two-hour special, a first-time investigation of the Los Angeles landmark that inspired “American Horror Story: Hotel,” was used to help launch the subscription-based streaming service Discovery+ earlier this month. From now on, all new episodes of “Ghost Adventures” will premiere on the streamer.

As the show’s host and executive producer Zak Bagans tweeted: “Lots of you are asking and yes, @DiscoveryPlus is officially the new haunted home for Ghost Adventures…Watch EVERY episode now and then stream upcoming NEW episodes when they premiere only on d+. Catch up & stay tuned for more GA on d+”

A Travel Channel representative confirmed the news Wednesday.

There had been rumblings that some of the more popular series from the channels involved in the new venture — including A&E, Lifetime, TLC, History, Animal Planet, Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV — would be moved to Discovery+, essentially putting them behind a paywall. Plans cost $4.99 a month with commercials or $6.99 a month without.

Another series starring Las Vegas-based personalities, “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” already made the move to Discovery+. New episodes of the series, starring Drew and Jonathan Scott, can only be seen on the service.

“Ghost Adventures” fans already are weighing in with a mix of joy, for having every episode available for streaming at one place, and dismay, at the idea of paying more money to watch their favorite show.

Here are some of the reactions:

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

