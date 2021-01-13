‘Ghost Adventures’ fans will have to pay up for new episodes

Zak Bagans tweeted that new episodes of the show will premiere on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Zak Bagans investigates The Golden Tiki in Las Vegas for paranormal activity during an episode of "Ghost Adventures." (Travel Channel)

“Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel” must have been a hit.

The two-hour special, a first-time investigation of the Los Angeles landmark that inspired “American Horror Story: Hotel,” was used to help launch the subscription-based streaming service Discovery+ earlier this month. From now on, all new episodes of “Ghost Adventures” will premiere on the streamer.

Lots of you are asking and yes, @DiscoveryPlus is officially the new haunted home for Ghost Adventures…Watch EVERY episode now and then stream upcoming NEW episodes when they premiere only on d+. Catch up & stay tuned for more GA on d+ https://t.co/Ekl8boRU9z — Zak Bagans 🧛🏻‍♂️ (@Zak_Bagans) January 12, 2021

As the show’s host and executive producer Zak Bagans tweeted: “Lots of you are asking and yes, @DiscoveryPlus is officially the new haunted home for Ghost Adventures…Watch EVERY episode now and then stream upcoming NEW episodes when they premiere only on d+. Catch up & stay tuned for more GA on d+”

A Travel Channel representative confirmed the news Wednesday.

There had been rumblings that some of the more popular series from the channels involved in the new venture — including A&E, Lifetime, TLC, History, Animal Planet, Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV — would be moved to Discovery+, essentially putting them behind a paywall. Plans cost $4.99 a month with commercials or $6.99 a month without.

Another series starring Las Vegas-based personalities, “Property Brothers: Forever Home,” already made the move to Discovery+. New episodes of the series, starring Drew and Jonathan Scott, can only be seen on the service.

“Ghost Adventures” fans already are weighing in with a mix of joy, for having every episode available for streaming at one place, and dismay, at the idea of paying more money to watch their favorite show.

Here are some of the reactions:

Brilliant news this been Binge watching @GhostAdventures on @discoveryplus since it came out definitely worth signing up for all the seasons and specials are there including the brilliant Cecil Hotel trouble is there’s so much to choose to watch on it hmm choices choices 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/2ynfoEaM3l — Gracemahony (@Gracemahony5) January 12, 2021

Been watching since episode 1 in season 1 and haven’t missed an episode. Well, up until The Cecil Hotel episode. Sorry, I will not pay for individual channels and am sad to see you go. This is all of these shows “jumping the shark.” — NortheastFirephotos (@NortheastFireph) January 12, 2021

i've watched since the very, very beginning but i, like many in this pandemic, just can't afford yet another streaming service. the network's decision will likely cost you a large part of your audience, including me. it was fun while it lasted. adios. — Kurt B. (@Kurt_SDMF) January 12, 2021

I joined Discovery+ simple to watch all of GA episodes but they also have other things on there to watch. $4.99/month isn’t bad at all for the amount of content you get! I love it! Smart move on your guy’s end.. — Ileana (@ileana_828) January 12, 2021

Everyone flaming Zak for a decision that was probably made by someone above him in the decision-making process = 🤡

We all know how Zak feels about clowns. — Lost Winchester (@agntenglnd) January 12, 2021

