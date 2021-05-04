Imagine Dragons singer featured in series about rock stars and moms

A Las Vegas rock star and his mom will be part of a series beginning this week on streaming service Paramount+.

Rock stars and moms featured in "From Cradle to Stage" (Paramount+)

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds performs during a 2018 show at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas rock star and his mom will be part of a series beginning this week on streaming service Paramount+.

Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and his mother, Christene, are featured in the first episode of “From Cradle to Stage” on Thursday.

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Nirvana created and directed the six-part Live Nation Production series, which was inspired by a book by his mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl: “From Cradle to Stage: Stories from the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars.”

The episodes feature musicians with their mothers, talking about their upbringing and dealing with success.

The weekly series will continue with these music stars and their mothers:

— Pharrell and Dr. Carolyn Williams

— Miranda and Bev Lambert

— Brandi and Teresa Carlile

— Tom Morello (of Rage Against the Machine) and Mary Morello

— Geddy Lee (of Rush) and Mary Weinrib