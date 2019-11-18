James Holzhauer to face Ken Jennings in ‘Jeopardy!’ tournament

The pair will take on Brad Rutter, the show’s all-time top money winner, in an ABC event.

Las Vegan James Holzhauer will take on Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter in “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” in January. (Sony Pictures Entertainment/Carol Kaelson)

James Holzhauer is coming to prime time.

Fresh off of winning the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions, the Las Vegan will take on Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, the only contestants who’ve won more money on the game show, in an ABC special event.

“Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” hosted by Alex Trebek, will debut at 8 p.m. Jan. 7. In a series of hourlong specials, the first contestant to win three matches will take home the $1 million grand prize. The two runners-up each will receive $250,000.

The matches will air Jan. 7 to 9, with additional contests Jan. 10 and Jan. 14 to 16 if necessary.

So far, Holzhauer’s winnings total $2,712,216.

Jennings’ record 74-game winning streak earned him $3,370,700.

Rutter, whose total winnings have reached $4,688,436, has never lost a game of “Jeopardy!” to a human opponent.

