Jonathan Scott of ‘Property Brothers’ directs his 1st movie

The documentary began with his frustrations trying to power his Las Vegas home with solar energy.

“Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip" is the "Property Brothers" star's directorial debut. (PBS)

“Property Brothers” fans have a chance to see Jonathan Scott in a new light.

If he has his way, that light will be powered by the sun.

“Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip,” his directorial debut, premieres at 10 p.m. Nov. 16 as part of “Independent Lens” on PBS stations across the country.

Before that, Vegas PBS is hosting a special virtual screening at 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a Q&A featuring Scott and others featured in the film.

In 2015, Scott decided to power his Las Vegas home with solar energy, a process that kicked off a three-year odyssey of frustration.

“I was shocked to find that there’s a silent war being waged against everyday people who are trying to have a say in where their power comes from,” Scott said in a statement. “It’s not about politics, it’s about the truth. My hope with this film is that it will challenge how we think about energy not only in the U.S., but on a global scale, and motivate people to call for meaningful changes to the way our power is sourced and controlled.”

For the documentary, Scott interviewed people across the political spectrum, including former Vice President Al Gore, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Tea Party co-founder Debbie Dooley, along with environmentalists, coal miners and farmers.

