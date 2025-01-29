50°F
Las Vegas police officers to be featured on national TV show

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas R ...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Vehicles are seen in this Review-Journal file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2025 - 9:41 am
 

TV watchers will soon have a chance to take a peek into the work of Las Vegas police as its officers will be featured on a television show.

According to a news release, starting Friday, crews from “On Patrol: Live” will be embedded with Metro to give viewers a live look at the officers on patrol in Las Vegas.

Independent television network Reelz says the show “documents for viewers in real time the nightly work of law enforcement officers on patrol.”

The network says Metro rounds out the series’ current roster of police departments and sheriff’s offices, which also includes the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina; the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia; the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida; the Hazen Police Department in Arkansas; the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office in California; the Knox County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee; and the Monroe Police Department in Louisiana.

“On Patrol: Live,” which is starting its fourth season, airs live every Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT on Reelz.

A request for comment from Metro on the department’s participation in “On Patrol: Live” was not immediately returned.

