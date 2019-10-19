Latest ‘Jeopardy!’ champion calls Las Vegas home

(Courtesy)

James Holzhauer won’t be so lonely now during meetings of the 2019 “Jeopardy!” Champions Club, Las Vegas chapter.

Counting Friday’s episode, Daryn Firicano, a clinical representative from Las Vegas, has a two-game winning streak.

On Thursday, Firicano held off two-time champ Ed Condon by providing the correct question to the following Final Jeopardy answer: “The soundtrack of this 2018 film has ‘Material Girl’ and ‘Money (That’s What I Want)’ in Chinese and English.” (“What is ‘Crazy Rich Asians.’ ”)

In Friday’s episode, he’d amassed enough winnings to come out on top when all three contestants in Final Jeopardy failed to identify Zimbabwe as the African nation that left the British Commonwealth in 2003 only to apply for reinstatement in 2018.

During his two victories, Firicano has earned $21,799.

He only needs 30 more wins and an additional $2,440,417 to match Holzhauer’s ridiculous streak from this spring.

“Jeopardy!” airs at 7 p.m. weekdays on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

Holzhauer will return to the show for its two-week Tournament of Champions that begins Nov. 4.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.