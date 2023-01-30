40°F
Lisa Loring, Wednesday in original ‘Addams Family,’ dies at 64

By Nicole Wert Parade
January 30, 2023 - 8:20 am
 
Lisa Loring, the actress best known as the original Wednesday Addams from "The Addams Family," ...
Lisa Loring, the actress best known as the original Wednesday Addams from "The Addams Family," died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after suffering a stroke. She was 64. (Parade)

Lisa Loring, the actress best known as the original Wednesday Addams from “The Addams Family,” died on Saturday after suffering a stroke. She was 64.

Loring’s daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, confirmed the news with Variety stating that “She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.”

Loring’s friend Laurie Jacobson also confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure,” she wrote.

“She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams,” she continued, adding, “Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection, and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun.”

Loring was born in the Marshall Islands to parents who both served in the Navy. She lived in Hawaii before moving to Los Angeles with her mom. She started modeling at the age of 3, with her first acting role in an episode of “Dr. Kildare.” She then took on the now-iconic role of Wednesday Addams in “The Addams Family” in 1964.

She was cast in the role when she was just 6 years old and continued to play the death-obsessed character until the show ended two years later.

She appeared in several shows, including “The Girl From U.N.C.L.E.,” “Fantasy Island” and “Barnaby Jones” before landing a recurring role on “As the World Turns” as Cricket Montgomery from 1980 to 1983.

Her latest role was in 2015 where she portrayed Miss Rhonda in “Doctor Spine,” a comedy horror film that follows an insane chiropractor whose brain is split between three different personalities.

Loring is survived by her two daughters, Marianne and Vanessa.

