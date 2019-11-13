‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’ unveils Las Vegas guest lineup

Strip headliners will take center stage when “Live With Kelly and Ryan” comes to Paris Las Vegas next week.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are pictured during the production of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" in New York on Monday, May 20, 2019. (David M. Russell/Walt Disney DTCI)

Strip headliners will take center stage when “Live With Kelly and Ryan” comes to Las Vegas.

Christina Aguilera and Shania Twain will discuss their residency shows, and Criss Angel, Carrot Top and Mat Franco will perform. A performance by the cast of “Love” also is scheduled.

Howie Mandel and “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz will round out the guest lineup.

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” will record two shows Sunday and two Monday at Paris Las Vegas for broadcast Nov. 18 through 21.

For ticket information, click here.

“Live With Kelly and Ryan” airs at 9 a.m. weekdays on KLAS-TV, Channel 8.

