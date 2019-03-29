NBC’s Thursday lineup laden with laughs

WILL & GRACE -- "Bad Blood" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland, Debra Messing as Grace Adler -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

Cheers to NBC … for rebuilding its comedy brand: With “Superstore,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Will & Grace,” “The Good Place” and “A.P. Bio,” it’s safe to say that Thursday nights are a Must-See buffet the Peacock Network can be proud of.

Jeers to Aunt Becky … with the bad rap: After being busted in the college-admissions scam (along with Felicity Huffman), TV-movie queen Lori Loughlin was fired from her Hallmark shows, including the “Garage Sale Mysteries” series, and the final season of Netflix’s “Fuller House.”

Jeers to “Shameless” … for giving Fiona a bum’s rush: Yes, Emmy Rossum’s decision to exit the Showtime dramedy left the writers in the lurch, but surely they could have come up with more than a forced twist that saw Fi leaving Chicago to basically find herself.

Cheers to Colton Underwood … for sticking to his guns: The Bachelor took ABC’s long-running franchise into real virgin territory by forgoing the usual finale to preemptively end things with Tayshia and Hannah G. before winning back Cassie, the woman he really loved. Glad to see he was here for the right reasons.