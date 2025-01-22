61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
TV

Netflix celebrates record numbers with another price hike

In this Associated Press file photo, a Netflix customer uses Netflix in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP P ...
In this Associated Press file photo, a Netflix customer uses Netflix in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
More Stories
A missing persons report has been filed in Las Vegas for Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato. (Get ...
‘Mob Wives’ star reported missing in Las Vegas
FILE - This April 30, 2010, file photo shows Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker durin ...
‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90
Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson joke with Las Vegas headlining comic Luenell on the set of "Th ...
Las Vegas headliner to join ‘The Hollywood Squares’ reboot
Peter Sarsgaard has attracted awards-season buzz for his role in "September 5." The n ...
Actor Peter Sarsgaard drawn to thunderbolt moments
Ross Kohan AMG-TheStreet
January 22, 2025 - 1:30 pm
 

Conway Gittens: I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Earnings season is keeping a fire under the stock market Wednesday - with the S&P 500 now flirting with a record high. United Airlines beat sales and profit forecasts and gave a robust 2025 outlook. It’s filling up seats all over the plane. Procter and Gamble also beat expectations thanks to solid demand for staples like toilet paper.

Related: Netflix betting millions on genius new content

Keeping with the corporate theme, Netflix (NFLX) is boosting prices - again. The ad-free Standard plan is going to $17.99 from $15.49 a month; that’s a jump of $2.50. Meanwhile, the ad-supported plan is going up by a dollar to $7.99 a month from $6.99; its first price hike since the tier was launched. The price for the Premium family plan is rising two bucks to $24.99 a month.

So why are prices going up again? Netflix told investors in a fourth-quarter earnings update, “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can re-invest to further improve Netflix.”

The price-hikes come amid the biggest net new subscriber gains in the company’s history. 18.9 million people signed up for Netflix across the globe in just the fourth quarter, that’s 10 million more people than expected.

Those gangbuster numbers reflect big early wins for Netflix as it spreads into live programming. The Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight drew an average global audience of more than 100 million. The NFL Christmas Day games, with Beyonce as the half-time act, drew 65 million viewers. But It’s not just live programming. Squid Game, Season 2 is the third-most watched series for Netflix globally. Having content that resonates comes with a cost, leading Netflix down the road to another price hike.

That’ll do it for your Daily Briefing. From the New York Stock Exchange, I’m Conway Gittens with TheStreet.

Watch ICYMI This Week:

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A missing persons report has been filed in Las Vegas for Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato. (Get ...
‘Mob Wives’ star reported missing in Las Vegas
By Jacqueline Burt Cote Parade

A missing persons report has been filed in Las Vegas for Mob Wives star Natalie DiDonato. The reality TV star’s family contacted the authorities after she missed two flights home to Florida, as TMZ reported.

FILE - This April 30, 2010, file photo shows Milwaukee Brewers radio announcer Bob Uecker durin ...
‘Mr. Baseball’ Bob Uecker, Brewers announcer, dies at 90
The Associated Press

Bob Uecker, the voice of his hometown Milwaukee Brewers who after a short playing career earned the moniker “Mr. Baseball” and honors from the Hall of Fame, has died.

Peter Sarsgaard has attracted awards-season buzz for his role in "September 5." The n ...
Actor Peter Sarsgaard drawn to thunderbolt moments
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“I don’t want to gear up,” says the 53-year-old star of the new historical drama “September 5.” “I like to be surprised by life.”

Nicole Kidman arrive at the premiere of "Babygirl" on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024, at th ...
Nicole Kidman treasures piece of life-changing advice
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“For me in my life, it’s still about discovering,” the 57-year-old actor says. “At every age, you don’t know what you don’t know.”

FILE - Linda Lavin arrives at the 33rd annual Producers Guild Awards on March 19, 2022, at the ...
Linda Lavin, star of the sitcom ‘Alice,’ dies at 87
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

She died in Los Angeles on Sunday of complications from recently discovered lung cancer, her representative, Bill Veloric, told The Associated Press in an email.

MORE STORIES