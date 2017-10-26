NYC hotel offers ‘Stranger Things’ binge-watching experience

The Gregory Hotel in midtown Manhattan is offering a fans of the popular Netflix program “Stranger Things’ a new “ex-stream-ly cozy package” to watch every episode in hotel comfort.

From left, Ted Sarandos, Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Ross Duffer, Finn Wolfhard, Matt Duffer and David Harbour arrive for the "Stranger Things" FYC Event on Tuesday, June 5, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK — New York residents and visitors anticipating the Friday release of the second season of Netflix’s hit show “Stranger Things” can now get a hotel package for their binge-watching needs.

WNBC-TV reports the room will offer streaming service via Google Chromecast to watch the season premiere. The room also comes with “Stranger Things”-themed room decorations and food, such as a light-up wall tapestry and one of the character’s favorite snacks, Eggo waffles.

The hotel will offer a mug reading “Friends Don’t Lie” — a famous line from the show — for guests to take home.

Booking rates start at $249 per night and will run through Aug. 30, 2018.