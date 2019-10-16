‘Price is Right’ record set with $202K Plinko hit, single-day win

A New Jersey man walked away from Plinko with $202,000 and then followed up with winning the “Showcase Showdown” to become the biggest single-day winner in the show’s history.

Game show fans know all too well about the most popular game on “television’s most exciting hour.” And on Monday’s broadcast, one lucky player got to “come on down” on “The Price is Right” and play Plinko for big money.

The New Jersey man walked away from Plinko with $202,000 and then followed up with winning the “Showcase Showdown” to become the biggest single-day winner in the show’s history, according to the game show’s Facebook page.

Michael Stouber took home $262,742.97 in cash and prizes on Monday’s episode, which kicked off the popular game show’s annual Big Money Week. Stouber won a trip to Fiji and a new car in addition to his Plinko winnings.