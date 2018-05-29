‘Roseanne’ canceled by ABC after star’s racist tweet

ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racist tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif., March 23, 2018. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.” (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey says the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.”

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) May 29, 2018

The “Roseanne” revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr’s character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr’s tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.”

She later apologized “for making a bad joke.”