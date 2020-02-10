47°F
weather icon Light Rain
Las Vegas NV
TV

Scarlett Johansson, Spike Lee shine on Oscars red carpet

By Leanne Italie The Associated Press
February 9, 2020 - 10:04 pm
 

NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson showed up Sunday for her two-nomination night at the Oscars every bit the bombshell in a Champagne-colored Oscar de la Renta strapless gown embellished to the rafters, while fellow nominee Laura Dern brought her mom as she walked the red carpet in pale pink and black.

“Scarlett looked so outrageous in that dress. She was glowing,” said Andrea Lavinthal, style and beauty director for People. “She has looked outrageous all awards season. I think it’s love. I think love is her accessory.”

Johannsson walked the red carpet with boyfriend Colin Jost of “Saturday Night Live” fame.

Spike Lee paid tribute to Kobe Bryant in a Lakers-purple jacket with the basketball star’s 24 on its lapels, though a majority of men went for classic black tuxedos from a slew of top designers.

Dern told The Associated Press that her dress was Armani. The designer also dressed her for first Oscars back in the early ’90s, when she also attended with her mom, Diane Ladd. “It feels really special,” Dern said. “I’m very grateful to them.”

While pink has dominated this awards season, a range of colors were plentiful at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks. Janelle Monae was an exception, as usual, in a stunning Ralph Lauren silver dress with a hood, long sleeves and about 170,000 Swarovski crystals.

“This dress took 600 hours to make. It was so beautiful in the architecture of it. She always brings such drama in an elegant way,” said Zanna Roberts Rassi, style correspondent for E! and co-founder of Milk Makeup. “It’s so nice to see people embrace their own personality.”

Another queen of the carpet: “Little Women” nominee Florence Pugh in a tiered gown in a standout shade from Louis Vuitton.

“It changes in different light,” she said. “Sometimes it’s green, sometimes it’s blue. I feel like a Tinkerbell fairy. It’s great.”

Billie Eilish, her hair bright green and black, was all about Chanel in a fuzzy white button down and pants, not breaking with her tradition of wearing oversize looks.

“We gotta do Chanel,” she said, pointing to the brand’s baubles in her hair. “I don’t know why. It was just the vibe.”

‘Elegant’ looks

Saoirse Ronan’s Gucci look seemed confused. It had a lavender skirt with a black and ivory top with an abundance of waist ruffles. There was no such problem with Sandra Oh’s ecru, embroidered gown by Elie Saab with floral swirls of tulle and touches of silver thread. It was belted with a bow and suited her to a T. Brie Larson was elegant in an embellished caped gown. Charlize Theron, a star of “Bombshell,” also looked classic Hollywood in one-strap black, her hair swept back.

Natalie Portman went in another direction. Her Dior cape look was embroidered with the names of women who directed movies last year but were not nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards. Who are they? The names included Lorene Scafaria (“Hustlers”), Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”), Greta Gerwig (“Little Women”), Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”), Melina Matsoukas (“Queen & Slim”) Alma Har’el (“Honey Boy”), Céline Sciamma (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”) and Mati Diop (“Atlantics”)

The “Joker” star and run-away award winner this season, Joaquin Phoenix, accessorized his black tux with something he seems quite fond of — dark sunglasses. He walked hand in hand with girlfriend Rooney Mara, who wore a gown with black lace details and cutouts.

Cynthia Erivo went for blonde bombshell in a white gown that hugged her up top and fell to a full skirt. Her short hair matched the one-strap look. Nominee for “Judy,” Renee Zellweger, also went for white. Her body hugger was custom Armani Prive and had one shoulder with crystal embroidery and a long sleeve.

“I thought she looked so elegant,” Lavinthal said.

Zazie Beetz wore two stunning diamond necklaces by Bvlgari with a custom Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-karat bodice of gold feathers. Beetz, who co-stars in “Joker,” sparkled in two pieces from Browne, her tight top fringed at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald at the center.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz said, adding: “I’m really into corsetry. It’s a very beautiful classic shape.”

Claibourne Poindexter, associate specialist for jewelry at the Christie’s auction house, was a fan of Beetz’s neckwear and earrings, also by Bvlgari and “no doubt” the idea of Luca Sylvestri, Bvlgari’s creative director.

“She has continued to bring a renewed sense of glamour and modernity to the famed Italian house,” Poindexter said.

Also winning in the necklace department was “Little Women” director Greta Gerwig. Around her neck was a short necklace with seven emerald beads surrounded by diamonds by Bvlgari. Mindy Kaling paired her bright yellow gown with a Chopard necklace featuring more than 124 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold, taking a top spot in the Oscars jewelry game.

Porter’s latest red carpet statement was custom, from British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with touches paying homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theatre.

“Billie Eilish and Billy Porter always stick to their guns,” said Justine Carreon, senior market director for Elle.com. “I really appreciate that.”

Memorable fashion

Norwegian singer Aurora showed up in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. Atop her head was a crown-like head piece in a flower design with touches of green and pearl.

Kaitlyn Dever, from “Booksmart,” wore an eco-conscious strapless Louis Vuitton gown in red.

“There’s a lot of change to be made,” she said of saving the planet.

The company said the custom silk satin look embroidered with Swarovski crystals and glass beads is “ethical” and “eco-responsible.”

Regina King went full Hollywood in a one-strap pink gown that showed off a perfect fit, paired with Harry Winston jewels. Julia Butters, the 10-year-old who appeared in “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” wore a perky shade of pink from Christian Siriano — it was custom — with a matching bag.

Of King’s Versace dress, Roberts Rassi said “it was literally snatched at the waist, just beautiful.”

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated, Syria-set documentary “For Sama,” used her gown for some political messaging in Arabic. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet kicked off with a blast of hard rain and cold just as Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazed staff ran around trying to keep the water off the tent with squeegees.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Making Chile Colorado at Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas
Javier Chavez, chef/owner of Kitchen Table and Kitchen Table Squared in Las Vegas, makes Chile Colorado by braising pork belly with three kinds of peppers and serving it atop stewed black beans with crema and pickled jalapeño, carrots and onions, with flour tortillas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Black Tap introduces its vegan CrazyShake - VIDEO
Black Tap at The Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has a new CrazyShake that's vegan -- The Black ’N White CakeShake. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Guy Fieri reflects on the Las Vegas dining scene
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri talks about the Las Vegas food scene while in town celebrating his 52nd birthday. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Familiar faces among Circa culinary lineup
Derek Stevens and chefs Barry Dakake and Dan Coughlin talk about some of the new restaurants for Stevens' Circa resort project. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the Ausser Rand und Band (Over the Top) bloody mary at the Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas
The Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas serves the Ausser Rand und Band bloody mary with Hofbrau Dunkel, vodka, bloody mary mix, a Tajin rim and a soft pretzel, slider, bacon, sausage and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Custom Pizza Truck is a 'kitchen on wheels' - VIDEO
Custom Pizza Truck serves pizzas in a one of a kind food truck that traveled to Poland and back. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @elipagephoto
Squidhat Records comes to an end - VIDEO
Founder Allan Carter explains decision to shutter the Las Vegas label. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kaiseki Yuzu relocates to Chinatown - VIDEO
Kaiseki Yuzu restaurant celebrated its move from Henderson to Chinatown at 3900 Spring Mountain Road on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Panic! at the Disco frontman opens studio for kids - VIDEO
Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie launches Notes for Notes at a Henderson Boys & Girls Club. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A sneak peek at the new Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Mas Por Favor in Las Vegas’ Chinatown is an Instagram dream come true with original art, an arch of skulls and one of roses. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegan menu unveiled on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Truth & Tonic, one of the two dining spots within The Venetian’s Canyon Ranch Spa + Fitness, rolled out its new plant-based menu on Friday. Executive chef Pete Ghione talks about the menu. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making lobster and avocado flatbread at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Josh Grimes, chef de cuisine at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, created a lobster and avocado flatbread that also has avocado-creme fraiche spread, yellow tomatoes, red onion and Hearts On Fire microgreens. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Riding the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride at Disneyland
What it's like to ride the new 15-minute "Star Wars" ride At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Eminem performs "Lose Yourself" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby T ...
Eminem stuns Oscars with performance 17 years late
By Beth Harris The Associated Press

The rapper shocked the crowd at the Dolby Theatre with his performance of “Lose Yourself” — 17 years after it won best original song from the movie “8 Mile.”

Actor and comedian Orson Bean arrives at the Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2009. (AP P ...
Actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in LA
The Associated Press

Orson Bean, the witty actor and comedian who enlivened the game show “To Tell the Truth” and played a crotchety merchant on “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” was hit and killed by a car in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 91.

Actor Robert Conrad of TV series "The Wild Wild West" poses for photographers during the 2013 M ...
Robert Conrad, star of ‘Wild, Wild West,’ dies at 84
The Associated Press

Robert Conrad, the rugged, contentious actor who starred in the hugely popular 1960s television series Hawaiian Eye and The Wild, Wild West, died Saturday. He was 84.

 
Super Bowl commercials serve up a dose of fun
By Mae Anderson and Matt O’Brien The Associated Press

In the real world, heavy news never seems to stop. But during commercial breaks in the Super Bowl, advertisers did their best to serve up an antidote heavily spiked with fun.