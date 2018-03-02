TV

Trump tweets, deletes attack on ‘Alex Baldwin’s dieing career’

The Associated Press
March 2, 2018 - 4:44 am
 

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump isn’t pleased with Alec Baldwin’s latest comment that impersonating the president is “agony,” and is suggesting Saturday Night Live replace the comedian.

Trump tweets: “Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

Baldwin, a Democratic activist, received an Emmy award for his running parody last year on Saturday Night Live. But he tells The Hollywood Reporter that he doesn’t enjoy it: “Every time I do it now, it’s like agony. Agony. I can’t.”

The comedian joked that if Trump wins in 2020 he might “host a game show in Spain.”

