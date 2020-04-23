TV best bets for the week of April 26

(L-R): Chris Bauer as Kevin Dance and Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison in HOMELAND, "The English Teacher". Photo Credit: Erica Parise/SHOWTIME.

Sunday, April 26

“God Friended Me”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Series finale

CBS won’t be picking up a third season of “God Friended Me,” so the series will conclude with a two-part finale Sunday. In “Miracles,” Miles (Brandon Micheal Hall) helps his new friend suggestion, C.J. (guest star Lonnie Chavis), a young boy who claims an angel wants him to reunite his father, Corey (Cornelius Smith Jr.), the creator of the God account’s original algorithm, with Corey’s estranged father. Then in “The Mountain,” Miles is forced to examine his lack of faith more than ever before when the God Account sends him his sister, Ali (Javicia Leslie), as a friend suggestion on the eve of her cancer surgery.

“Homeland”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Series finale

It’s been almost a decade that Claire Danes has played CIA agent Carrie Mathison. When we asked Danes if there would be any happy endings for her character, she shared: “It depends on how you look at it.” Fingers crossed the Emmy-winning series leaves us with a hopeful future.

“Magic Caught on Camera”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

Magicians from around the world hit the streets to perform spectacular illusions to the delight and amazement of passersby. From never-before-seen card tricks and hypnosis to sleight of hand, levitation, vanishing acts and more, viewers won’t believe their eyes. In the first episode, “Magic in the Streets,” celebrity magician Justin Flom cuts his own baby daughter in half, Andrew Kelly unlocks a stranger’s phone on the streets of New York, an orangutan goes “ape” over a card trick in the U.K. and much more. A second new episode immediately follows.

Monday, April 27

“Prodigal Son”

Fox, 9 p.m.

Season finale

In the devilishly dark drama’s season-ender, unstable criminal profiler Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) learns more about the girl-in-the-box mystery, and he and his family try to bring down shifty billionaire Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).

“Dispatches From Elsewhere”

AMC, 10 p.m.

Season finale

This insane, emotional, odd journey comes to an end, and the mystery will finally be solved. Now, whether series creator and star Jason Segel will get a second season — that’s still an unknown.

“Southern Gothic”

Investigation Discovery, 10 p.m.

New series

This series explores the duplicitous characters, unique settings and boundless mystery of real-life murder cases in the American South. In the premiere, “They Call Me Animal,” the worst fears of Hawkins, Texas, residents are realized when three vanished teens turn up dead. Details of a related robbery identify a suspect, but after a jailbreak, the city must mobilize the largest manhunt in state history to nab the culprit.

Tuesday, April 28

“Autism: The Sequel”

HBO, 9 p.m.

This film answers the question of “What will happen when my kid grows up?” by following five young adults on the autism spectrum as they navigate their early 20s. Intercut with present-day interviews is footage of the same youths and their families shot 12 years ago for the Emmy-winning film “Autism: The Musical.”

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

NBC, 9 p.m.

R&B star Usher helps host Ellen DeGeneres emcee the game “Knockin’ Boots.” Contestants try to name a song or sing lyrics that include a specific word — and try to avoid having a giant boot kick them into a vat of suds. A quarantined nation thanks them for their service.

“Inside the Vatican”

PBS, 9 p.m.

Enjoy a rare glimpse at the daily lives of those who live and work in the Vatican. Behind-the-scenes access shows how residents, from the Pope to the gardener to the head of security, participate in the inner workings of this city-state.

Wednesday, April 29

“Normal People”

Hulu

Series premiere

Based on Sally Rooney’s acclaimed 2018 novel, this limited series that tracks the intense, complicated relationship of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal) from their high school days in small-town Ireland to their undergraduate years in Dublin.

“Spy in the Wild”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Meet even more spy creatures in the middle of some of nature’s greatest events across the globe.

“Destination Fear”

Travel Channel, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

As the spooky road trip series returns, brother-sister duo Dakota and Chelsea Laden, their best friend Tanner Wiseman, and camera operator Alex Schroeder investigate Nopeming Sanatorium, a 118-year-old building in Duluth, Minn., that loomed menacingly near the Ladens’ and Wiseman’s childhood homes. Now they get to finally confront their childhood fears as they explore and spend the night in one of Minnesota’s most paranormally active locations, a place rampant with a history of murder, suicide and sinister spirits.

Thursday, April 30

“Ghost Adventures”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Zak Bagans and the crew head to London Bridge in Lake Havasu, Arizona, to investigate one of the most famous bridges in the world. A dark paranormal energy engulfs the massive structure, attracting death, despair and even the ghost of Jack the Ripper.

“Top Chef”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

The chefs are challenged to a taco throwdown for the taco king, actor and restaurateur Danny Trejo. For the Quickfire, the only sharp tool they can use is a machete, in honor of one of Trejo’s signature characters. Then Padma informs the chefs that the only way to make it to Restaurant Wars is to survive this week’s qualifying challenge.

“Blindspot”

NBC, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear its name in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power. The series moves to its regular time slot an hour earlier beginning May 7.

Friday, May 1

“Hollywood”

Netflix

New series

Ryan Murphy’s latest production for Netflix, which he co-created with Ian Brennan and co-wrote with Brennan and Janet Mock, is a limited series set in post-World War II Hollywood, where it follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers trying to make it no matter the cost. The cast includes David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking and Joe Mantello. Notable guest stars include Maude Apatow, Mira Sorvino, Rob Reiner and Michelle Krusiec.

“Hustlers”

Showtime, 8 p.m.

A wily group of exotic dancers get down to some risque (and risky!) business in this critically acclaimed 2019 drama based on true events. Jennifer Lopez gives a career-best performance as Ramona, a longtime dancer at a high-end strip club who becomes a nurturing figure to the venue’s newest performer, “Destiny” (“Fresh Off the Boat’s” Constance Wu). When the 2008 recession puts them in need of quick cash, the pair recruit a few coworkers and devise a highly illegal plan to seduce, drug and rob some well-off male patrons. Soon enough, they’re rolling in the dough — but how long can they keep it going?

“Betty”

HBO, 11 p.m.

New series

Based on Crystal Moselle’s critically acclaimed feature “Skate Kitchen,” this six-episode drama features Dede Lovelace, Moonbear, Nina Moran, Ajani Russell and Rachelle Vinberg, who all starred in the original film. The series follows a diverse group of young women navigating their lives through the predominantly male-oriented world of skateboarding, set against the backdrop of New York City.

Saturday, May 2

“Cold Justice”

Oxygen, 6 p.m.

Season finale

Dogged former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and investigator Abbey Abbondandolo wrap up Season 5 of the true crime series in the Sunshine State, re-examining the unsolved 1997 murder of Keith Jones, an aspiring police officer who was robbed and fatally shot in his motel room.

“ ’80s Saturday”

IFC, beginning at 8 p.m.

Each Saturday night in May, IFC will show memorable films from the 1980s. Saturday’s lineup of comedy movies kicks off with back-to-back airings of the highly quotable 1980 classic “Caddyshack,” led by Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray and Ted Knight, followed by John Candy in 1985’s “Summer Rental.”

“Deadly Mile High Club”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Nightmare at 20,000 feet! Aspiring pilot Jake (Marc Herrmann) flies into the face of danger when he begins working with attractive instructor Tanya (Allison McAtee), who becomes obsessed with him.