TV best bets for the week of Aug. 18

NTVB Media
August 16, 2019 - 1:55 pm
 

Sunday, Aug. 18

“The Movies”

CNN, 9 p.m.

The series wraps up by exploring the most iconic films from Hollywood’s golden age of the 1930s through the 1950s, such as “King Kong,” “Casablanca” and “A Star Is Born.”

“I Am Patrick Swayze”

Paramount Network, 9 p.m.

This loving tribute to screen icon Patrick Swayze showcases the prolific actor’s life and career through exclusive interviews, heartfelt home movies and family photos featuring those who knew him best.

“The Righteous Gemstones”

HBO, 10 p.m.

New series

Danny McBride stars in and writes this outrageously fun comedy that tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long history of deviance, greed and “charitable” work. John Goodman, Adam Devine and Edi Patterson also star. The nine-episode series kicks off with an hourlong episode this week.

Monday, Aug. 19

“Grand Hotel”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Just as married Riviera Grand owners Gigi (Roselyn Sanchez) and Santiago (Demian Bichir) are starting to forgive each other for keeping so many secrets, even more may surface when waiter Danny (Lincoln Younes) decides to involve the cops in his sister’s disappearance.

“Family Restaurant Rivals”

Food Network, 10 p.m.

New series

Family-run restaurants across America serve up some of the country’s best dishes, and they all think their recipes are better than the rest. Valerie Bertinelli hosts as families compete in challenges requiring them to overcome real-life restaurant curveballs to please the most intimidating judges in the food world. The teams prove that anything can happen when family pride and a $10,000 prize are on the line.

“Pawn Stars”

History, 10 p.m.

Corey and Chumlee spend the day in the sand, testing an old-school 1960s dune buggy. Next, Rick jives with the Jackson 5 when an original autograph makes its way into the shop. Later, when props from the film “Jerry Maguire” are brought in, Chumlee decides to take a beat from Jerry himself and draft a new shop mission statement.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

“Animal Kingdom”

TNT, 9 p.m.

Season finale

As Season 4 ends, the Cody family is dealing with the aftermath of Smurf’s (Ellen Barkin) heist, trying to protect its reputation, while friends and enemies from the past close in. Duran (Jake Weary) realizes there is only one way to keep Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark) safe. Craig (Ben Robson) struggles to adapt to a new pace of life as Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and J’s (Finn Cole) growing tension reaches a boiling point.

“Pose”

FX, 10 p.m.

Season finale

Season 2 of FX’s groundbreaking drama about the legends, icons and ferocious house mothers of New York’s underground ball culture concludes.

“Bring the Funny”

NBC, 10 p.m.

The Comedy Clash round continues as the best acts from the Open Mic round will go head to head with another comedic act. The winner of each clash, as chosen by the judges, will advance to Semi-Final Showcase and be one step closer to winning the $250,000 grand prize and becoming the first winner of “Bring the Funny.”

Wednesday, Aug. 21

“American Factory”

Netflix

The first Netflix title from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, this documentary chronicles how high-tech China clashed with working-class America in post-industrial Ohio.

“Psychic Kids”

A&E, 10 p.m.

New series

More than 10 years later, the kids from the original series “Psychic Kids: Children of the Paranormal” are all grown up and ready to serve as mentors to a new generation of kids with psychic abilities that range from predicting the future to hearing spirits.

“Face the Beast”

History, 10 p.m.

New miniseries

Over a series of specials, wildlife documentary filmmaker Andrew Ucles and photographer Brian Grossenbacher travel to remote locations to try to explain historical animal attacks and learn how people can prevent such attacks. In this installment, they investigate an incident where hundreds of Japanese soldiers were slaughtered by crocodiles during World War II.

Thursday, Aug. 22

“Baskets”

FX, 10 p.m.

The comedy starring Zach Galifianakis as rodeo clown Chip Baskets and longtime Las Vegan Louie Anderson as his mom, Christine, comes to an end after four seasons.

“Alone”

History, 10 p.m.

Season finale

The final three survivalists continue to battle weight loss, extreme temperatures and predators in the fight for the $500,000 prize. The punishing cold makes getting food harder than ever, and a catastrophe causes one participant to lose everything as the survivalists push on in their effort to conquer the Arctic and emerge victorious.

“The Flay List”

Food Network, 10:30 p.m.

New series

Bobby and his daughter Sophie visit the culinary spots he has frequented for years to experience classic locations and dishes, while Sophie introduces her dad to her latest discoveries. In the first episode, they tackle tacos.

Friday, Aug. 23

“A Deadly Dance”

Lifetime Movies, 8 p.m.

After Karen Higgins is tragically murdered, her twin sister Kate (Sabrina Bryan) struggles to pick up the pieces. A year later, professional dancer Kate’s close friend (Rachael Markarian) — a fellow lead dancer on the same hit TV show — is murdered, and Kate wonders if the culprit is a random, violent fan or the same person who killed her sister. Antonio Sabato Jr. and David Blue also star.

“Racing Wives”

CMT, 10 p.m.

On the new reality show, Samantha Busch, wife of NASCAR driver Kyle and mom to son Brexton, thinks more seriously about having another baby via in vitro fertilization — a story made more poignant by the fact that she miscarried last November.

“The UnXplained”

History, 10 p.m.

William Shatner and his team look into the world of the dead as they ponder: What happens to us after we die? They look for answers in stories of near-death experiences, reincarnation and memories passed from organ donors to transplant recipients.

Saturday, Aug. 24

“The Vanilla Ice Project”

DIY Network, 9 p.m.

The former rapper’s home-redo show is in its ninth season now. Rob Van Winkle and his renovating ninjas visit an up-and-coming Wellington, Florida, neighborhood to make someone’s second floor first-rate.

“All Summer Long”

Hallmark Channel, 9 p.m.

Autumn Reeser stars as Tia, whose dream job of captaining a ship used for dinner cruises hits rough water when her ex (Brennan Elliott) is hired as the restaurant’s chef. The former flames struggle to open the new business while navigating the sea and each other.

“Hitsville: The Making of Motown”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Timed to the 60th anniversary of Motown Records, this documentary features an interview with visionary founder Berry Gordy (responsible for the careers of Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder and so many others), as well as commentary from “newcomers” to the scene such as John Legend.

