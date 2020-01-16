50°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV best bets for the week of Jan. 19

NTVB Media
January 16, 2020 - 10:32 am
 

Sunday, Jan. 19

Screen Actors Guild Awards

TNT & TBS, 5 p.m.

The Screen Actor Guild gathers to salute the top achievements in film and TV for 2019. As part of the ceremony, two-time Oscar-winning actor, producer and director Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

“9-1-1: Lone Star”

Fox, 10 p.m.

New series

In this spinoff of the action drama “9-1-1,” Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a New York City firefighter who was the lone survivor from his firehouse on 9/11. When a tragedy befalls a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Strand moves there to help the department rebuild. Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Jim Parrack also star.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

HBO, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Larry David is back — as Larry David — stumbling through one faux pas after another. David’s genius lies in making life’s trivial events — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — a hilarious chain of misfortune. Also returning are series regulars Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove.

Monday, Jan. 20

“Brain Games”

Nat Geo, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Host Keegan-Michael Key, along with world-famous mentalist Lior Suchard and field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria, guides celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Ted Danson, Tiffany Haddish, Dax Shepard, Meghan Trainor and Rebel Wilson through fun and exciting experiments, illusions and demonstrations that will help them realize their untapped brain power. The results are hilarious, surprising and interactive.

“Hannibal’s March on Rome”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

This documentary special explores legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal’s successes and failures in crossing the Alps to invade Italy during the Second Punic War.

“Spy Games”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

New series

Ten daring individuals attempt to outplay one another in living out the ultimate spy fantasy. Model and martial artist Mia Kang hosts the competition, with real-life intelligence experts assessing the contestants’ performances to determine who has what it takes to outwit the game and succeed at one of the world’s most mysterious professions.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

“Homicide City: Charlotte”

Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Season finale

When North Carolina state insurance auditor Sallie Rohrbach travels to Charlotte on a routine assignment, she vanishes after two days in the city. Investigators call on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find Sallie, and it will take dogged police work to uncover what really happened to her.

“Finding Your Roots”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the Jewish heritages of actor Jeff Goldblum, radio host Terry Gross and comedian Marc Maron, uncovering previously unknown stories that show each one shares much more with their ancestors than just a religious tradition.

“Project Blue Book”

History, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The drama series based on the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (portrayed by Aidan Gillen), who researched thousands of reported UFO cases for the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and ’60s, returns. Season 2 will take a dramatic look back at where the UFO conspiracy first began and highlight real cases that ignited America’s fascination with the topic.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

“Undercover Boss”

CBS, 8 p.m.

In this new episode, Scott Fischer, owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots, dips undercover to see where the stress points are at his company. He tries not to freeze up when an employee at their ice cream manufacturing plant raises suspicions about his true identity.

“Wild Castles”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

This new episode explores the history and architecture of Slovenia’s Predjama Castle, which was built within the mouth of a cave during the Renaissance.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”

Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

New series

Writer, actor and rapper Awkwafina stars in this 10-episode half-hour scripted comedy loosely based on her life growing up as Nora Lum in Flushing, New York. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in her NYC neighborhood.

Thursday, Jan. 23

“Star Trek: Picard”

CBS All Access

New series

Patrick Stewart returns to his legendary “Star Trek” role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this 10-episode series that follows the former leader of the starship Enterprise into the next chapter of his life. The cast also includes some of Stewart’s former co-stars from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Voyager” — including Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Marina Sirtis — as well as a number of newcomers. New episodes will be available Thursdays.

“Death By Friendship”

LMN, 8 p.m.

Hope (Natalie Brown) has always been close to her daughter Lacy (Sarah Fisher) but worries that Lacy has been pulling away ever since her divorce. When Lacy brings home a new friend, Cassie (Alexa Rose Steele), it seems Lacy might be back on track. Their blossoming friendship drives a wedge between Lacy and her best friend, Harper (Reha Sandill), but Harper soon unearths Cassie’s dark past.

“Outmatched”

Fox, 8:30 p.m.

New series

This multi-camera family comedy follows blue-collar New Jersey couple Mike (Jason Biggs) and Cay (Maggie Lawson) as they raise four kids — three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school.

Friday, Jan. 24

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Netflix

Kiernan Shipka returns as Sabrina for Part 3 of this series that imagines the origin and adventures of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

“Shrill”

Hulu

Having faced down her demons — her mom, her boss, her troll — Aidy Bryant’s Annie begins Season 2 feeling pretty good. But, naturally, new problems soon arise.

“Kindred Spirits”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Old Jail in St. Augustine, Florida, exhibits disturbing paranormal activity. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction, and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry call on the help of medium Chip Coffey, who channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave.

Saturday, Jan. 25

“Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

When Chris Watts (played by Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife, Shanann (Ashley Williams), and their two young daughters, hearts ached for him and viewers were left bewildered as to what could have happened to them. Watts eventually confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths.

NHL All-Star Game

NBC, 5 p.m.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the NHL’s best compete in a three-game, three-on-three tournament.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

The long-running sketch comedy show returns with new episodes of its 45th season after its winter hiatus, beginning with this episode hosted by recent Oscar nominee Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) with musical guest Halsey.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Main St. Provisions is coming to the Arts District - VIDEO
Kim Owens talks about her new Arts District restaurant, Main Street Provisions, which is under construction. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Artist Wayne Littlejohn on “Spin Baby” - VIDEO
Wayne Littlejohn’s sculpture celebrates Las Vegas entertainers. (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiësto headlines CES 2020 closing party at Hakkasan Nightclub - VIDEO
Tiesto performs for CES conventioneers and clubgoers during the DreamlandXR Closing Night Party at Hakkasan Nightclub at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas Strip in the early hours of Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Locals cheer on James Holzhauer at 'Jeopardy!' watch party - VIDEO
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But James Holzhauer would have a better chance at winning “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” tournament if Ken Jennings would stop copying his aggressive betting strategy. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Drake's first show of 2020 at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Drake performs at the indoor/outdoor XS and Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip in the early morning hours of Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ceremony held for Elvis artist Trent Carlini - VIDEO
A ceremony was held for Elvis impersonator Trent Carlini on Wednesday night at The Space in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Small appliances unveiled in Las Vegas - VIDEO
The small appliances on show at Sands Expo at CES 2020 in Las Vegas include a Keurig cocktail maker, autonomous cooking system, nitrogen coffee ampules and more. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2020: Impossible Foods debuts Impossible Pork in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Before a packed press conference at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Impossible Foods executives introduced Impossible Pork, its newest product. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga joins her band leader at his after-hours show - VIDEO
After finishing her “Jazz + Piano” show at Park Theater, Lady Gaga joined her band leader Brian Newman for a rousing version of "Fly Me to the Moon" during his show at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip after midnight on New Year's Day, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Brian Newman rings in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM - VIDEO
Brian Newman, bandleader for Lady Gaga, performs at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
New Year’s Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate the new year of 2020. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kats hits Las Vegas Strip on New Year's Eve - VIDEO
Man-about-town columnist John Katsilometes covers entertainment on the Strip on New Year's Eve Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Mayfair Supper Club overlooking Bellagio fountains. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
RJ LIVE from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Aaron Drawhorn live from Drai's nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip across from the Bellagio fountains on New Year's Eve.
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina talk about opening International Smoke
Ayesha Curry and Michael Mina, partners in International Smoke, admit things don't always admit things don’t always work the first time. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Unravel the story of House of Eternal Return at Meow Wolf - VIDEO
New Mexico art collective Meow Wolf created the House of Eternal Return in 2016. The group is opening an original immersive experience in Las Vegas next year. (Meow Wolf)
Story behind Spago’s two-pound truffle - VIDEO
Spago chef Mark Andelbradt shares the story of a truffle hunter who found the truffle. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ayesha Curry preps for International Smoke opening
Ayesha Curry talks about preparing for the opening of International Smoke, her collaboration with Michael Mina at MGM Grand in Las Vegas (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Making the French Onion Burger at Topgolf in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Kreg Klaver, executive chef at Topgolf at MGM Grand in Las Vegas, makes the French Onion Burger by topping a 7-ounce beef patty with horseradish-Dijon, caramelized onions, Gruyere and crispy onions, on a pretzel bun. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mayfair Supper Club preview
The finishing touches are still being put on Bellagio’s new Mayfair Supper club, which is set to open on New Year’s Eve. But the creative team behind the experience gave members of the media a little preview on Thursday in a rehearsal space they’ve been using at Park MGM. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Holiday Honey Toast at Sake Rok in Las Vegas
Bill Lee, executive sous chef at Sake Rok at The Park in Las Vegas, makes Holiday Honey Toast by hollowing out soft white pain de mie bread, coating it in butter, honey and sugar, toasting it and topping with three scoops of mint-chocolate chip ice cream, more honey-butter, gumdrops, candy canes, powdered sugar and cinnamon. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New lunch menu at Momofuku Las Vegas
Chef Michael Rubinstein talks about the new lunch menu at Momofuku. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Cube by Nanotak at Intersect Festival - VIDEO
The cube synced with driving electronic music and glowed with LEDs that twinkled along the cube’s lines. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Elvis Presley tribute artist Trent Carlini dies - VIDEO
Trent Carlini, a renowned Elvis Presley tribute artist who performed at several Las Vegas resorts for almost 30 years, has died. Clark County officials confirmed Carlini died on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at a Las Vegas hospital. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Intersect drone light show - VIDEO
The Intersect Music Festival in Las Vegas featured a special drone light show. (Samia DeCubas)
Shirley Chung is “coming home” for Paired dinner
Celebrity chef Shirley Chung is back in Las Vegas to co-host a sold out collaborative dinner Saturday night at Red Plate in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dandelion Chocolate opening at The Venetian
San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate will open its first Las Vegas café and retail store in The Venetian on Saturday. To celebrate, they’ll be offering guests free hot chocolate. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lbertine Social’s Pastrami Feast
Libertine Social's massive, house-made short-rib pastrami for $175 latter consists of three bones of short rib brined for seven days, smoked for six hours and cooked sous vide for two days before it’s finished in the restaurant’s pizza oven to give it a bark. It’s then carved and presented tableside with an assortment of sides and lettuce for making wraps. What’s “leftover” is then returned to the kitchen and prepared as Reuben sandwiches.
Ellis Island unveils The Front Yard
Ellis Island’s marketing director Christina Ellis talks about the new addition of the Front Yard. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trump dropped from Terry Fator’s show on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
Fator has edited out one prominent figure: President Donald Trump, a focal point of Fator’s regular stage show and also Christmas show over the past 3½ years. The Trump puppet, with his pop-up hairpiece, has been sidelined from both shows until further notice. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Double Down Saloon
The iconic Vegas dive bar turns 27 this weekend. (Jason Bracelin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Ben Mendelsohn and Cynthia Erivo in "The Outsider." (Bob Mahoney/HBO)
TV best bets for the week of Jan. 12
NTVB Media

This week’s top choices include the debut of HBO’s 10-episode adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Outsider.”