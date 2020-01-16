TV best bets for the week of Jan. 19

Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard of the CBS All Access series STAR TREK: PICARD. Photo Cr: Trae Patton/CBS ©2019 CBS Interactive, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, Jan. 19

Screen Actors Guild Awards

TNT & TBS, 5 p.m.

The Screen Actor Guild gathers to salute the top achievements in film and TV for 2019. As part of the ceremony, two-time Oscar-winning actor, producer and director Robert De Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award.

“9-1-1: Lone Star”

Fox, 10 p.m.

New series

In this spinoff of the action drama “9-1-1,” Rob Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a New York City firefighter who was the lone survivor from his firehouse on 9/11. When a tragedy befalls a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Strand moves there to help the department rebuild. Liv Tyler, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith and Jim Parrack also star.

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

HBO, 10:30 p.m.

Season premiere

Larry David is back — as Larry David — stumbling through one faux pas after another. David’s genius lies in making life’s trivial events — a cold cup of coffee, a stained shirt, a missing toothbrush — a hilarious chain of misfortune. Also returning are series regulars Susie Essman, Jeff Garlin, Cheryl Hines, Richard Lewis and JB Smoove.

Monday, Jan. 20

“Brain Games”

Nat Geo, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Host Keegan-Michael Key, along with world-famous mentalist Lior Suchard and field correspondent and science communicator Cara Santa Maria, guides celebrities including Anthony Anderson, Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Mark Cuban, Ted Danson, Tiffany Haddish, Dax Shepard, Meghan Trainor and Rebel Wilson through fun and exciting experiments, illusions and demonstrations that will help them realize their untapped brain power. The results are hilarious, surprising and interactive.

“Hannibal’s March on Rome”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

This documentary special explores legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal’s successes and failures in crossing the Alps to invade Italy during the Second Punic War.

“Spy Games”

Bravo, 10 p.m.

New series

Ten daring individuals attempt to outplay one another in living out the ultimate spy fantasy. Model and martial artist Mia Kang hosts the competition, with real-life intelligence experts assessing the contestants’ performances to determine who has what it takes to outwit the game and succeed at one of the world’s most mysterious professions.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

“Homicide City: Charlotte”

Investigation Discovery, 8 p.m.

Season finale

When North Carolina state insurance auditor Sallie Rohrbach travels to Charlotte on a routine assignment, she vanishes after two days in the city. Investigators call on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department to find Sallie, and it will take dogged police work to uncover what really happened to her.

“Finding Your Roots”

PBS, 8 p.m.

Henry Louis Gates Jr. explores the Jewish heritages of actor Jeff Goldblum, radio host Terry Gross and comedian Marc Maron, uncovering previously unknown stories that show each one shares much more with their ancestors than just a religious tradition.

“Project Blue Book”

History, 10 p.m.

Season premiere

The drama series based on the personal experiences of Dr. J. Allen Hynek (portrayed by Aidan Gillen), who researched thousands of reported UFO cases for the U.S. Air Force in the 1950s and ’60s, returns. Season 2 will take a dramatic look back at where the UFO conspiracy first began and highlight real cases that ignited America’s fascination with the topic.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

“Undercover Boss”

CBS, 8 p.m.

In this new episode, Scott Fischer, owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots, dips undercover to see where the stress points are at his company. He tries not to freeze up when an employee at their ice cream manufacturing plant raises suspicions about his true identity.

“Wild Castles”

Smithsonian Channel, 8 p.m.

This new episode explores the history and architecture of Slovenia’s Predjama Castle, which was built within the mouth of a cave during the Renaissance.

“Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens”

Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.

New series

Writer, actor and rapper Awkwafina stars in this 10-episode half-hour scripted comedy loosely based on her life growing up as Nora Lum in Flushing, New York. Raised by her dad (BD Wong) and grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in her NYC neighborhood.

Thursday, Jan. 23

“Star Trek: Picard”

CBS All Access

New series

Patrick Stewart returns to his legendary “Star Trek” role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in this 10-episode series that follows the former leader of the starship Enterprise into the next chapter of his life. The cast also includes some of Stewart’s former co-stars from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Voyager” — including Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan and Marina Sirtis — as well as a number of newcomers. New episodes will be available Thursdays.

“Death By Friendship”

LMN, 8 p.m.

Hope (Natalie Brown) has always been close to her daughter Lacy (Sarah Fisher) but worries that Lacy has been pulling away ever since her divorce. When Lacy brings home a new friend, Cassie (Alexa Rose Steele), it seems Lacy might be back on track. Their blossoming friendship drives a wedge between Lacy and her best friend, Harper (Reha Sandill), but Harper soon unearths Cassie’s dark past.

“Outmatched”

Fox, 8:30 p.m.

New series

This multi-camera family comedy follows blue-collar New Jersey couple Mike (Jason Biggs) and Cay (Maggie Lawson) as they raise four kids — three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school.

Friday, Jan. 24

“Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”

Netflix

Kiernan Shipka returns as Sabrina for Part 3 of this series that imagines the origin and adventures of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft.

“Shrill”

Hulu

Having faced down her demons — her mom, her boss, her troll — Aidy Bryant’s Annie begins Season 2 feeling pretty good. But, naturally, new problems soon arise.

“Kindred Spirits”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

The Old Jail in St. Augustine, Florida, exhibits disturbing paranormal activity. The facility has been converted into a tourist attraction, and employees and guests are now victims of violent spiritual attacks. Amy Bruni and Adam Berry call on the help of medium Chip Coffey, who channels an extremely dark vision from beyond the grave.

Saturday, Jan. 25

“Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

When Chris Watts (played by Sean Kleier) tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife, Shanann (Ashley Williams), and their two young daughters, hearts ached for him and viewers were left bewildered as to what could have happened to them. Watts eventually confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths.

NHL All-Star Game

NBC, 5 p.m.

The 2020 NHL All-Star Game takes place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, where the NHL’s best compete in a three-game, three-on-three tournament.

“Saturday Night Live”

NBC, 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

The long-running sketch comedy show returns with new episodes of its 45th season after its winter hiatus, beginning with this episode hosted by recent Oscar nominee Adam Driver (“Marriage Story”) with musical guest Halsey.