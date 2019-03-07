MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
TV

TV best bets for the week of March 10

NTVB Media
March 7, 2019 - 12:55 pm
 

Sunday, March 10

“Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Musical superstars including Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monae, SZA and BeBe Winans gather for a star-studded event celebrating the late Queen of Soul. The two-hour concert event hosted by actor/producer Tyler Perry features performances of Franklin’s legendary music and a special tribute from Smokey Robinson, Franklin’s childhood friend and fellow Motown superstar.

“The Case Against Adnan Syed”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

This true-crime series reexamines the murder of high school student Hae Min Lee and subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, which originally captivated audiences in the first season of the hit podcast “Serial.” The four parts of this docuseries look at Syed’s push for a new trial and feature new interviews with additional people close to the case.

“Now Apocalypse”

Starz, 9 p.m.

New series

Starz’s new trippy, sexually charged comedy series centers on Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who pursue love, sex and fame while trying to navigate the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Monday, March 11

“The Bachelor”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

The shocking conclusion to Bachelor Colton Underwood’s season airs live over two consecutive nights, beginning tonight.

“John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”

A&E, 9 p.m.

This is director Michael Epstein’s intimate account of the making of John Lennon’s landmark 1971 album “Imagine.” The film explores the creative collaboration between Lennon and Yoko Ono and features interviews with those closest to the couple during that time, along with never-before-seen footage.

“Punk”

EPIX, 10 p.m.

New series

This four-part docuseries offers the quintessential story behind punk music. It includes original interviews with punk pioneers such as Iggy Pop (also an executive producer on the series), Johnny Rotten, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Marky Ramone, Duff McKagan, Flea, Dave Grohl and more. These are combined with a blend of rare and unseen photos, gritty archival film, and a crackling soundtrack of punk hits and misses to explore the music, fashion, art and DIY attitude of a subculture of self-described misfits and outcasts.

Tuesday, March 12

“MasterChef Junior”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Culinary kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in cooking challenges in the hopes of impressing judges Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez, earning the title of MasterChef Junior and winning a $100,000 prize. This season, the chef-testants will face a breakfast-themed mystery box challenge, create a restaurant-worthy fish dish, roll an epic sheet of pasta and prepare a meal for 51 circus performers.

“Videos After Dark”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Sneak peek

ABC airs a special first-look episode of this new comedy reality series hosted by comedian Bob Saget and featuring home videos with an edgier twist. The hits are a little harder, the language a bit saltier, the animals a little less cute, the kids a tad less adorable and the embarrassing moments even more revealing.

“Project Blue Book”

History, 10 p.m.

Season finale

The nation’s capital is thrown into a panic when Washington, D.C., is swarmed by UFOs, and now the highest echelons of power task Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) with uncovering the true nature of the threat before it’s too late. Based on the Washington, D.C., UFO incident of July 1952.

Wednesday, March 13

“Triple Frontier”

Netflix

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal star as former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in South America. But when events take an unexpected turn, their skills, loyalties and morals are pushed to the breaking point.

“Empire”

Fox, 8 p.m.

In the spring premiere, the control of Empire is within reach again and the Lyon family must prove the innocence of Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) in a data mining scandal.

“Moonshiners: Whiskey Business”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

In this spinoff of Moonshiners, moonshine legend Tim Smith uses his liquor-making expertise and a team of whiskey-making experts to pull struggling distilleries back from the brink and preserve the American tradition of handmade liquor.

Thursday, March 14

“Project Runway”

Bravo, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The wait is over as the iconic fashion competition series returns to its original home on Bravo with supersized 90-minute episodes. This season, as the fashion industry evolves, so does the runway, with a new design aesthetic and additions to the judging panel. Supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss joins as host, with former “Project Runway” champion and celebrated CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano as the mentor.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fox, 8 p.m.

This annual awards ceremony honors music and musicians played on iHeartRadio’s national network of radio stations. Fans vote for the winners in categories inclduing “Song That Left Us Shook” and “Cutest Musician’s Pet” to “Best Cover Song.”

“Siren”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

Spring finale

Freeform’s mermaid thriller is taking a few laps out to sea and will return with new episodes later in 2019.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

NBC, 9 p.m.

A visitor from Latvia causes Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) and Jake (Andy Samberg) to investigate Nikolaj’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) family. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) bring in famed forensic scientist Dr. Yee to help close a case for Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz).

Friday, March 15

“Shrill”

Hulu

“Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant stars in this six-part take on Lindy West’s hilarious memoir, “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman.” Can Annie (Bryant) break from people’s first impressions to become a successful journalist?

“Arrested Development”

Netflix

In the second half of Season 5, pressures mount on the Bluth family as Buster (Tony Hale) heads toward a murder trial. The Bluth company is on the hook to build a “smart” border wall that puts them in debt and risks exposing a software hoax perpetrated by George-Michael (Michael Cera). Soon, the gay mafia is involved, and it appears that even Michael (Jason Bateman) can’t save the family this time. On top of all that, Tobias (David Cross) becomes a Golden Girl.

“Turn Up Charlie”

Netflix

New series

In this new comedy series from the U.K., Idris Elba plays Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who’s given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous friend’s problem-child daughter. Piper Perabo, JJ Feild and Frankie Hervey also star.

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day “Leprechaun” Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 5 p.m.

Today and tomorrow, enjoy all of the films in the “Leprechaun” horror-movie franchise, including tomorrow night’s prime-time world TV premiere of Leprechaun Returns (2018).

“One Night for One Drop”

CBS, 8 p.m.

CBS presents this exclusive Cirque du Soleil event that takes audiences on an empathetic journey, drawing inspiration from human connection, friendship, beauty, nature, love and loss. The performance was recorded at Bellagio and benefits One Drop, a world-renowned charity organization dedicated to providing access to safe water around the globe.

“Notorious”

Reelz, 9 p.m.

New series

This series tells the stories of celebrities who gained fame for doing things far outside the bounds of legality and morality. From Anthony Weiner’s fall from rising political star to sex offender, to Aaron Hernandez going from wealthy NFL star to convicted murderer, “Notorious” explores the darker side of fame. Tonight’s premiere focuses on Griselda Blanco, the godmother of cocaine.

Entertainment Videos
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing