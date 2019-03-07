TV best bets for the week of March 10

GRAMMY Award® winner and Motown legend Smokey Robinson will pay special tribute to his childhood friend Aretha Franklin at the live concert ARETHA! A GRAMMY CELEBRATION FOR THE QUEEN OF SOUL. CBS, the Recording Academy™, AEG Ehrlich Ventures and Clive Davis will honor the legendary career of GRAMMY winner Aretha Franklin with this new concert special, Sunday, March 10 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.Pictured L-R: Alicia Keys and Sza Photo: Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

EMPIRE: L-R: Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard in the "My Fault is Past" spring premiere episode of EMPIRE airing Wednesday, March 13 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. @2019 Fox Broadcasting Co. CR: Chuck Hodes/FOX.

TURN IT UP, CHARLIE

MASTERCHEF JUNIOR: Host / judge Gordon Ramsay (C) with judges Christina Tosi (L) and Aarón Sanchez (R) in the “Junior Edition: New Kids on the Block / Going Bananas” special two-hour season premiere episode of MASTERCHEF airing Tuesday, March 12 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2019 FOX Broadcasting. CR: FOX.

PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:17 -- Pictured: (l-r) Brandon Maxwell, Karlie Kloss, Christian Siriano, Nina Garcia, Elaine Welteroth -- (Photo by: Miller Mobley/Bravo)

The Leprechaun returns once again, when a group of girls unwillingly awaken him, when they tear down a cabin so that they can build a new sorority house.

Sunday, March 10

“Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Musical superstars including Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, Janelle Monae, SZA and BeBe Winans gather for a star-studded event celebrating the late Queen of Soul. The two-hour concert event hosted by actor/producer Tyler Perry features performances of Franklin’s legendary music and a special tribute from Smokey Robinson, Franklin’s childhood friend and fellow Motown superstar.

“The Case Against Adnan Syed”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

This true-crime series reexamines the murder of high school student Hae Min Lee and subsequent conviction of her ex-boyfriend, Adnan Syed, which originally captivated audiences in the first season of the hit podcast “Serial.” The four parts of this docuseries look at Syed’s push for a new trial and feature new interviews with additional people close to the case.

“Now Apocalypse”

Starz, 9 p.m.

New series

Starz’s new trippy, sexually charged comedy series centers on Ulysses and his friends Carly, Ford and Severine, who pursue love, sex and fame while trying to navigate the surreal and bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Monday, March 11

“The Bachelor”

ABC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

The shocking conclusion to Bachelor Colton Underwood’s season airs live over two consecutive nights, beginning tonight.

“John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky”

A&E, 9 p.m.

This is director Michael Epstein’s intimate account of the making of John Lennon’s landmark 1971 album “Imagine.” The film explores the creative collaboration between Lennon and Yoko Ono and features interviews with those closest to the couple during that time, along with never-before-seen footage.

“Punk”

EPIX, 10 p.m.

New series

This four-part docuseries offers the quintessential story behind punk music. It includes original interviews with punk pioneers such as Iggy Pop (also an executive producer on the series), Johnny Rotten, Debbie Harry and Chris Stein, Marky Ramone, Duff McKagan, Flea, Dave Grohl and more. These are combined with a blend of rare and unseen photos, gritty archival film, and a crackling soundtrack of punk hits and misses to explore the music, fashion, art and DIY attitude of a subculture of self-described misfits and outcasts.

Tuesday, March 12

“MasterChef Junior”

Fox, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Culinary kids between the ages of 8 and 13 compete in cooking challenges in the hopes of impressing judges Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez, earning the title of MasterChef Junior and winning a $100,000 prize. This season, the chef-testants will face a breakfast-themed mystery box challenge, create a restaurant-worthy fish dish, roll an epic sheet of pasta and prepare a meal for 51 circus performers.

“Videos After Dark”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Sneak peek

ABC airs a special first-look episode of this new comedy reality series hosted by comedian Bob Saget and featuring home videos with an edgier twist. The hits are a little harder, the language a bit saltier, the animals a little less cute, the kids a tad less adorable and the embarrassing moments even more revealing.

“Project Blue Book”

History, 10 p.m.

Season finale

The nation’s capital is thrown into a panic when Washington, D.C., is swarmed by UFOs, and now the highest echelons of power task Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Quinn (Michael Malarkey) with uncovering the true nature of the threat before it’s too late. Based on the Washington, D.C., UFO incident of July 1952.

Wednesday, March 13

“Triple Frontier”

Netflix

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund and Pedro Pascal star as former Special Forces operatives who reunite to plan a heist in South America. But when events take an unexpected turn, their skills, loyalties and morals are pushed to the breaking point.

“Empire”

Fox, 8 p.m.

In the spring premiere, the control of Empire is within reach again and the Lyon family must prove the innocence of Lucious (Terrence Howard) and Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) in a data mining scandal.

“Moonshiners: Whiskey Business”

Discovery Channel, 10 p.m.

New series

In this spinoff of Moonshiners, moonshine legend Tim Smith uses his liquor-making expertise and a team of whiskey-making experts to pull struggling distilleries back from the brink and preserve the American tradition of handmade liquor.

Thursday, March 14

“Project Runway”

Bravo, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

The wait is over as the iconic fashion competition series returns to its original home on Bravo with supersized 90-minute episodes. This season, as the fashion industry evolves, so does the runway, with a new design aesthetic and additions to the judging panel. Supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss joins as host, with former “Project Runway” champion and celebrated CFDA fashion designer Christian Siriano as the mentor.

iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fox, 8 p.m.

This annual awards ceremony honors music and musicians played on iHeartRadio’s national network of radio stations. Fans vote for the winners in categories inclduing “Song That Left Us Shook” and “Cutest Musician’s Pet” to “Best Cover Song.”

“Siren”

Freeform, 8 p.m.

Spring finale

Freeform’s mermaid thriller is taking a few laps out to sea and will return with new episodes later in 2019.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

NBC, 9 p.m.

A visitor from Latvia causes Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) and Jake (Andy Samberg) to investigate Nikolaj’s (Antonio Raul Corbo) family. Holt (Andre Braugher) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) bring in famed forensic scientist Dr. Yee to help close a case for Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz).

Friday, March 15

“Shrill”

Hulu

“Saturday Night Live’s” Aidy Bryant stars in this six-part take on Lindy West’s hilarious memoir, “Shrill: Notes From a Loud Woman.” Can Annie (Bryant) break from people’s first impressions to become a successful journalist?

“Arrested Development”

Netflix

In the second half of Season 5, pressures mount on the Bluth family as Buster (Tony Hale) heads toward a murder trial. The Bluth company is on the hook to build a “smart” border wall that puts them in debt and risks exposing a software hoax perpetrated by George-Michael (Michael Cera). Soon, the gay mafia is involved, and it appears that even Michael (Jason Bateman) can’t save the family this time. On top of all that, Tobias (David Cross) becomes a Golden Girl.

“Turn Up Charlie”

Netflix

New series

In this new comedy series from the U.K., Idris Elba plays Charlie, a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor who’s given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a manny to his famous friend’s problem-child daughter. Piper Perabo, JJ Feild and Frankie Hervey also star.

Saturday, March 16

St. Patrick’s Day “Leprechaun” Marathon

Syfy, beginning at 5 p.m.

Today and tomorrow, enjoy all of the films in the “Leprechaun” horror-movie franchise, including tomorrow night’s prime-time world TV premiere of Leprechaun Returns (2018).

“One Night for One Drop”

CBS, 8 p.m.

CBS presents this exclusive Cirque du Soleil event that takes audiences on an empathetic journey, drawing inspiration from human connection, friendship, beauty, nature, love and loss. The performance was recorded at Bellagio and benefits One Drop, a world-renowned charity organization dedicated to providing access to safe water around the globe.

“Notorious”

Reelz, 9 p.m.

New series

This series tells the stories of celebrities who gained fame for doing things far outside the bounds of legality and morality. From Anthony Weiner’s fall from rising political star to sex offender, to Aaron Hernandez going from wealthy NFL star to convicted murderer, “Notorious” explores the darker side of fame. Tonight’s premiere focuses on Griselda Blanco, the godmother of cocaine.