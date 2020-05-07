70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
TV

TV best bets for the week of May 10

NTVB Media
May 7, 2020 - 5:33 am
 

Sunday, May 10

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2”

ABC, 7 p.m.

After the success of the first iteration, Ryan Seacrest returns as host for all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

“I Know This Much Is True”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

Star and executive producer Mark Ruffalo delivers an intense, Emmy-worthy dual performance as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this mesmerizing six-part adaptation of Wally Lamb’s best-selling novel. The family saga follows the brothers’ parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Bruce Greenwood and Juliette Lewis also star.

“Call Your Mother”

Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Comedy Central presents this hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy’s biggest stars. The documentary features interviews with Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, the Lucas brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

Monday, May 11

“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics”

Netflix

This documentary film features comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians and musicians. Star-studded re-enactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, the film explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop-cultural impact and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. Featured celebrities include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Rosie Perez, Paul Scheer, A$AP Rocky and more.

“Asian Americans”

PBS, 8 p.m.

New series

The fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the United States are Asian Americans. This series explores the impact of this group on the country’s past, present and future, told through individual lives and personal histories. The first episode, “Breaking Ground,” explores how new immigrants from China, Japan and beyond — despite anti-Asian laws — built railroads, dazzled in Hollywood and fought for equality. In Episode 2, “A Question of Loyalty,” the first generation of U.S.-born Asian Americans have their loyalties tested during World War II.

“Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

New series

In a show that is equal parts baking boot camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, six talented home baker/campers brave the outdoor elements for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perfect their skills under the watchful eyes of baking mentor Martha Stewart. Jesse Palmer hosts and “camp counselors” — baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan — serve as judges.

Tuesday, May 12

“The Happy Days of Garry Marshall”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In this special, Garry Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history. In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles — including “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy,” “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries” — celebrate his life and achievements.

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

In the live semifinal results show, three of the nine artists who performed Monday night will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom three artists will be eliminated, while the middle three artists compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale.

“Wonder Women: Activists & Humanitarians”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday salute to films about strong real-life women continues with a lineup featuring movies about women who worked for change. The evening starts with 1962’s “The Miracle Worker,” the biopic about Anne Sullivan (best actress Oscar winner Anne Bancroft), who was the blind tutor to Helen Keller (best supporting actress Oscar winner Patty Duke). Other films include “A World Apart” (1988), “Blossoms in the Dust” (1941) and “Marie: A True Story” (1985).

Wednesday, May 13

“The Wrong Missy”

Netflix

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat at an island resort. However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, Tim learns too late that he’s been texting the wrong woman. Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus and Nick Swardson also star in this comedy.

“Survivor”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season finale

“Survivor’s” 40th season concludes as host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway winner of the $2 million prize — the largest in reality-show history — as a two-time Sole Survivor. During the three-hour finale, Probst will also remotely connect with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

“Single Parents”

ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Season finale

Angie (Leighton Meester) struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will (Taran Killam), while Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek (guest star Adam Brody) arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory (Devin Trey Campbell) and Miggy (Jake Choi) are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

Thursday, May 14

“Station 19”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.

“Ghost Adventures”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew travel to Globe, Arizona, to investigate a former bordello that was a hive of sinful behavior in the early 1900s. Two unsolved murders and a deadly shooting may have been fueled by the dark energy that surrounds the historic building.

“How to Get Away With Murder”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Series finale

Annalise (Viola Davis) discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor (Jack Falahee) tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.

Friday, May 15

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

Netflix

Season premiere

The reboot of the classic animated kids’ series returns for its fifth and final season. Fans should be satisfied, though, as creator Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly, “I do feel lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. … It’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this.”

“The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos”

CBS, 8 p.m.

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll wish you could carry a tune! Cedric the Entertainer hosts a roundup of the best viral videos distracting us while inside.

“The Blacklist”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

When taping on the drama series “The Blacklist” was curtailed by the coronavirus-caused production shutdown, producers proved as daring as the show’s hero, Red Reddington (James Spader), and decided to animate part of the Season 7 finale comic book-style.

Saturday, May 16

“The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home”

Food Network, 10 a.m.

Stuck in a pasta rut? Get some new meal ideas from Ree Drummond as she whips up simple dishes with ingredients likely to already be in your pantry. It’s the last of her special quarantine episodes, filmed by her daughters and nephew at the family’s Oklahoma ranch.

“Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020”

ABC, CBS and NBC, 8 p.m.

This prime-time special curated by NBA superstar LeBron James will include a virtual commencement speech by former President Barack Obama addressing the nation’s high school seniors, whose graduation ceremonies were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Obama and James, it is scheduled to include Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams and Megan Rapinoe.

“Joker”

HBO, 8 p.m.

If you think this is your typical comic book movie, the joke’s on you. And trust us, these punch lines pack a wallop. Joaquin Phoenix earned an Academy Award as Batman’s future archnemesis in this dark and violent drama from last year, which explains how sad loser comedian Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) turns into the Clown Prince of Crime. As you might expect, it’s a twisted (and not necessarily definitive) origin story, anchored by Phoenix’s riveting performance.

MOST READ
1
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
Document: MGM Resorts furloughs could turn into layoffs Aug. 31
2
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
Fiore: ‘You are being controlled’ by coronavirus fear
3
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
Las Vegas mayor faces recall effort over coronavirus response
4
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
With fewer offerings for fun, how will Las Vegas lure visitors amid pandemic?
5
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
‘Mission accomplished’: Henderson councilwoman wants to reopen economy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Garth Brooks to play first concert at Allegiant Stadium - VIDEO
Country megastar Garth Brooks is the first non-football event announced for the $2 billion, 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Post Malone reveals his face tattoos are due to being 'ugly' - VIDEO
In a new interview with 'GQ,' the 24-year-old admitted his body art is linked to insecurity issues. [The face tattoos do] maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look .., Post Malone, via 'GQ'. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 Las Vegas chefs to watch - VIDEO
If you want to know what’s next for dining in Las Vegas, we suggest paying close attention to these five accomplished chefs. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Slanted Door in The Forum Shops at Caesars - VIDEO
The Slanted Door, Charles Phan's James Beard Award-winning modern Vietnamese restaurant, will open a Las Vegas location on March 2. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas REview-Journal)
THE LATEST
Paul Giamatti as Chuck Rhoades in BILLIONS ÒThe New DecasÓ. Photo Credit: SHOWTIME
TV best bets for the week of May 3
NTVB Media

This week’s top choices include the Season 5 premiere of “Billions,” starring Damian Lewis and Paul Giamatti.