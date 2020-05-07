TV best bets for the week of May 10

THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG - Celebrating family, music and the love of all things Disney, Ryan Seacrest hosts a magical one-hour television special, "The Disney Family Singalong," aired THURSDAY, APRIL 16 (8:00-9:02:45 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC) RYAN SEACREST

Sunday, May 10

“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume 2”

ABC, 7 p.m.

After the success of the first iteration, Ryan Seacrest returns as host for all-new star-studded performances, inventive at-home choreography and even more Disney magic. The animated Mickey also returns to guide the on-screen lyrics, allowing audiences, families, roommates and loved ones to follow along in perfect harmony with their favorite celebrities as they sing beloved Disney melodies.

“I Know This Much Is True”

HBO, 9 p.m.

New series

Star and executive producer Mark Ruffalo delivers an intense, Emmy-worthy dual performance as identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in this mesmerizing six-part adaptation of Wally Lamb’s best-selling novel. The family saga follows the brothers’ parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness. Melissa Leo, Rosie O’Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Imogen Poots, Bruce Greenwood and Juliette Lewis also star.

“Call Your Mother”

Comedy Central, 10 p.m.

Comedy Central presents this hilarious ode to moms and the way they have shaped the work of some of comedy’s biggest stars. The documentary features interviews with Louie Anderson, Awkwafina, Jimmy Carr, Bridget Everett, Fortune Feimster, Rachel Feinstein, Judah Friedlander, Jim Gaffigan, Judy Gold, Jen Kirkman, Jo Koy, Bobby Lee, the Lucas brothers, Norm Macdonald, Jim Norton, Tig Notaro, Yvonne Orji, Kristen Schaal, David Spade and Roy Wood Jr.

Monday, May 11

“Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics”

Netflix

This documentary film features comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians and musicians. Star-studded re-enactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, the film explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop-cultural impact and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. Featured celebrities include Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Rosie Perez, Paul Scheer, A$AP Rocky and more.

“Asian Americans”

PBS, 8 p.m.

New series

The fastest-growing racial/ethnic group in the United States are Asian Americans. This series explores the impact of this group on the country’s past, present and future, told through individual lives and personal histories. The first episode, “Breaking Ground,” explores how new immigrants from China, Japan and beyond — despite anti-Asian laws — built railroads, dazzled in Hollywood and fought for equality. In Episode 2, “A Question of Loyalty,” the first generation of U.S.-born Asian Americans have their loyalties tested during World War II.

“Bakeaway Camp With Martha Stewart”

Food Network, 9 p.m.

New series

In a show that is equal parts baking boot camp and camp-inspired games and challenges, six talented home baker/campers brave the outdoor elements for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perfect their skills under the watchful eyes of baking mentor Martha Stewart. Jesse Palmer hosts and “camp counselors” — baking experts Carla Hall and Dan Langan — serve as judges.

Tuesday, May 12

“The Happy Days of Garry Marshall”

ABC, 8 p.m.

In this special, Garry Marshall’s family and friends share their favorite memories of the creative genius behind some of the most memorable series in television history. In a one-of-a-kind, heartfelt tribute to a Hollywood legend, the stars of some of TV and film’s most iconic titles — including “Happy Days,” “Laverne & Shirley,” “Mork & Mindy,” “Pretty Woman” and “The Princess Diaries” — celebrate his life and achievements.

“The Voice”

NBC, 8 p.m.

In the live semifinal results show, three of the nine artists who performed Monday night will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. After these finalists are revealed, the bottom three artists will be eliminated, while the middle three artists compete in the Instant Save for the last spot in the finale.

“Wonder Women: Activists & Humanitarians”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Turner Classic Movies’ Tuesday salute to films about strong real-life women continues with a lineup featuring movies about women who worked for change. The evening starts with 1962’s “The Miracle Worker,” the biopic about Anne Sullivan (best actress Oscar winner Anne Bancroft), who was the blind tutor to Helen Keller (best supporting actress Oscar winner Patty Duke). Other films include “A World Apart” (1988), “Blossoms in the Dust” (1941) and “Marie: A True Story” (1985).

Wednesday, May 13

“The Wrong Missy”

Netflix

When Tim Morris (David Spade) meets his dream girl and their relationship quickly escalates through texts, he throws caution to the wind and invites her to his company’s corporate retreat at an island resort. However, when a past blind date from hell shows up at the airport for the weekend getaway instead, Tim learns too late that he’s been texting the wrong woman. Sarah Chalke, Lauren Lapkus and Nick Swardson also star in this comedy.

“Survivor”

CBS, 8 p.m.

Season finale

“Survivor’s” 40th season concludes as host Jeff Probst will crown one castaway winner of the $2 million prize — the largest in reality-show history — as a two-time Sole Survivor. During the three-hour finale, Probst will also remotely connect with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.

“Single Parents”

ABC, 9:30 p.m.

Season finale

Angie (Leighton Meester) struggles to recall the events of a wine-filled night of packing with Will (Taran Killam), while Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) secretly encourages Will to share his true feelings. Meanwhile, Derek (guest star Adam Brody) arrives to gather Angie and her belongings, while Rory (Devin Trey Campbell) and Miggy (Jake Choi) are enlisted to find a hot guy to sublet the house.

Thursday, May 14

“Station 19”

ABC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) becomes painfully suspicious of the circumstances surrounding her mother’s death and goes to her aunt looking for answers. Meanwhile, the members of the crew work to evacuate a doctor from Pac-North hospital and find themselves in a life-threatening situation; and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) undergoes surgery for his chronic leg pain.

“Ghost Adventures”

Travel Channel, 9 p.m.

Zak Bagans and the Ghost Adventures crew travel to Globe, Arizona, to investigate a former bordello that was a hive of sinful behavior in the early 1900s. Two unsolved murders and a deadly shooting may have been fueled by the dark energy that surrounds the historic building.

“How to Get Away With Murder”

ABC, 10 p.m.

Series finale

Annalise (Viola Davis) discovers there’s a surprise witness that threatens her case. Meanwhile, Connor (Jack Falahee) tries to persuade the K3 to go along with a new plan. Elsewhere, a lie between Frank (Charlie Weber) and Bonnie (Liza Weil) threatens their relationship as Annalise’s killer is finally revealed.

Friday, May 15

“She-Ra and the Princesses of Power”

Netflix

Season premiere

The reboot of the classic animated kids’ series returns for its fifth and final season. Fans should be satisfied, though, as creator Noelle Stevenson told Entertainment Weekly, “I do feel lucky because we knew from the very beginning what our episode order was, so we got to tailor the story very specifically to how long the show was gonna be. … It’s very satisfying to see it wrap up like this.”

“The Greatest #StayAtHome Videos”

CBS, 8 p.m.

You’ll laugh! You’ll cry! You’ll wish you could carry a tune! Cedric the Entertainer hosts a roundup of the best viral videos distracting us while inside.

“The Blacklist”

NBC, 8 p.m.

Season finale

When taping on the drama series “The Blacklist” was curtailed by the coronavirus-caused production shutdown, producers proved as daring as the show’s hero, Red Reddington (James Spader), and decided to animate part of the Season 7 finale comic book-style.

Saturday, May 16

“The Pioneer Woman: Staying Home”

Food Network, 10 a.m.

Stuck in a pasta rut? Get some new meal ideas from Ree Drummond as she whips up simple dishes with ingredients likely to already be in your pantry. It’s the last of her special quarantine episodes, filmed by her daughters and nephew at the family’s Oklahoma ranch.

“Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020”

ABC, CBS and NBC, 8 p.m.

This prime-time special curated by NBA superstar LeBron James will include a virtual commencement speech by former President Barack Obama addressing the nation’s high school seniors, whose graduation ceremonies were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to Obama and James, it is scheduled to include Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams and Megan Rapinoe.

“Joker”

HBO, 8 p.m.

If you think this is your typical comic book movie, the joke’s on you. And trust us, these punch lines pack a wallop. Joaquin Phoenix earned an Academy Award as Batman’s future archnemesis in this dark and violent drama from last year, which explains how sad loser comedian Arthur Fleck (Phoenix) turns into the Clown Prince of Crime. As you might expect, it’s a twisted (and not necessarily definitive) origin story, anchored by Phoenix’s riveting performance.