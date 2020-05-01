68°F
TV best bets for the week of May 3

NTVB Media
May 1, 2020 - 6:10 am
 

Sunday, May 3

“Killing Eve”

BBC America and AMC, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “Still Got It,” Eve (Sandra Oh) spends her birthday trying to patch things up with Niko (Owen McDonnell). Meanwhile, Villanelle (Jodie Comer) receives good news about her upcoming promotion but still feels like something is missing in her life.

“Westworld”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The Emmy-winning series brings its third season to a close, and it was recently renewed for Season 4. But it will probably be a long wait, as it typically takes nearly two years between seasons for creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan to put together this thematically and logistically elaborate show.

“Billions”

Showtime, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Bobby (Damian Lewis) and Chuck (Paul Giamatti) are ready to reignite their cold war when Season 5 begins. Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) encounters some obstacles in their own plan. Also introduced this season are some new faces — Corey Stoll as Mike Prince, a business titan with plans to get in the middle of Axe and Chuck’s conflict, and Julianna Margulies as Catherine Brant, a sociology professor who makes Chuck question his values.

Monday, May 4

“All Rise”

CBS, 9 p.m.

This timely new “All Rise” episode reflects the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and its impact on the criminal justice system as Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) virtually presides over a bench trial. Written and inspired by current events, the episode was filmed extensively using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online technology. Throughout the episode, the characters manage their “new normal” of everyday reality at home, in order to continue their professional and personal lives.

“American Experience: “George W. Bush”

PBS, 9 p.m.

In Part 1 of this documentary, explore the life and tumultuous presidency of George W. Bush, from his unorthodox road to the White House to the terrorist attacks of 9/11 and the myriad of challenges he faced over his two terms, including the war in Iraq and the 2008 financial crisis. Part 2 airs Tuesday night.

“Creepshow”

AMC, 10 p.m.

New series

Ready for something truly macabre? The rebooted “Creepshow,” which debuted last year on the horror streamer Shudder, claws its way onto AMC, starting with Monday’s four stories. (Two back-to-back hours, a quartet of short tales, air weekly.) “The concept really does stand the test of time,” executive producer Greg Nicotero (“The Walking Dead”) says of these 12 “bite-size morsels” inspired by the 1982 cult film. Take a peek at the frights to come. Monday’s lineup includes “Gray Matter,” based on a short story by Stephen King, who masterminded the original flick, which delves into the effects of alcoholism on a father and son’s relationship. In “The House of the Head,” a severed toy head appears in a girl’s dollhouse and starts murdering.

Tuesday, May 5

“Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill”

Netflix

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s new hourlong stand-up special was filmed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City and showcases his sharp angles on everyday life, uncovering comedy in the commonplace.

“The Queen at War”

PBS, 8 p.m.

If you were inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s recent coronavirus speech, or are curious about her teenage years not covered in Netflix’s “The Crown,” this is the doc for you. Interviews with candid friends and royal biographers reveal how the then-princess became a symbol of hope for Britain during World War II.

“Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind”

HBO, 9 p.m.

Natalie Wood’s remarkable life and career are often overshadowed by the circumstances surrounding her tragic death at age 43. Guided by her daughter Natasha Gregson Wagner, as well as her extensive circle of family and close friends, this film intimately explores Wood’s personal life and an illustrious career that spanned nearly four decades. The film chronicles her triumphs and challenges, featuring previously unseen home movies, photographs, diaries and letters, as well as interviews with those who knew her best.

Wednesday, May 6

“TCM Spotlight: Asian Americans in Film”

TCM, beginning at 5 p.m.

Every Wednesday evening in May, Turner Classic Movies will spotlight notable films starring and/or created by Asian Americans, from the earliest days of cinema to modern times. This week’s lineup begins with the 1919 silent film “The Dragon Painter,” with other titles including “Piccadilly” (1929), “Daughter of Shanghai” (1937), “Phantom of Chinatown”(1940), “The Letter” (1940) and “Night Song” (1947).

“Brockmire”

IFC, 10 p.m.

Series finale

The fourth and final season of the acclaimed comedy starring Hank Azaria as the titular baseball announcer comes to an end.

“Expedition With Steve Backshall”

PBS, 10 p.m.

Return to Mexico, where Steve Backshall explores a honeycomb of subterranean Mexican caves that the ancient Maya believed were a portal to a terrifying underworld. In a dark and flooded cave, Steve finds incredible never-before-seen artifacts.

Thursday, May 7

“Council of Dads”

NBC, 8 p.m.

The emotional new drama about a very modern family is set to inspire more weeping with its third episode. But don’t worry: This time, they’ll be tears of happiness. “People have been like, ‘It’s quite depressing and sad,’ ” admits Clive Standen (“Vikings”), whose restaurateur Anthony is one of three men recruited by late pal Scott (Tom Everett Scott) to care for his widow Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) and their five kids. “And it does make you cry. But (this week’s episode) is when you start to see the joy of moving on from grief.”

“Blindspot”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The fifth and final season of the drama begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane (Jaimie Alexander) watching as a drone strike hit the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) rise to power.

“Shaq Life”

TNT, 9 p.m.

Season finale

The NBA Hall of Famer stays active in this hourlong episode of the docuseries by sparring with a UFC fighter, DJing the Lollapalooza music festival, and juggling his roles as board member of Papa John’s Pizza and mentor to one of his sons.

Friday, May 8

“Dead to Me”

Netflix

Season premiere

Jen (Christina Applegate), Judy (Linda Cardellini) and the lies that entwine them are back for a second season. Picking up in the aftermath of that bloody backyard reveal, the irresponsible pair once again struggle to keep their secrets buried. With a surprising new visitor in town and Detective Perez (Diana Maria Riva) hot on their heels, Jen and Judy take drastic measures to protect their loved ones and each other — no matter the cost.

“The Eddy”

Netflix

New series

This eight-episode drama takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. André Holland stars as Elliot Udo, once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York who is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). Circumstances eventually cause Elliot’s personal and professional worlds to begin to quickly unravel as he confronts his past, and he must fight to save the club and protect those closest to him.

“Magnum P.I.”

CBS, 9 p.m.

Season finale

As the Hawaiian sun sets on the crime drama’s second season (and we await word on a renewal), this week’s back-to-back episodes begin with a wedding. The happy couple: MI6 agent turned majordomo Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) and … helicopter pilot T.C. (Stephen Hill)? Don’t adjust your TV. This is a faux union to keep Higgins, who’s British, from being deported when her visa expires. The season’s final hour ups the action with the return of shifty Francis “Icepick” Hofstetler (Corbin Bernsen), father figure to La Mariana bar owner Orville “Rick” Wright (Zachary Knighton). The parolee wants one last score — a warehouse robbery — before his terminal cancer takes him out for good. When the plan goes sideways, Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and the gang reluctantly help him deal with it.

Saturday, May 9

“Accident, Suicide or Murder”

Oxygen, 6 p.m.

Season premiere

The show is back with a jaw-dropping sophomore season that unravels the truth behind mysterious deaths. Each hourlong episode takes a deep dive into suspicious deaths that were initially suspected as accidents, suicides or murders. With the families fighting for justice and the detectives on the case determined to find the truth, motives will be exposed, and justice will be served as the families finally find out what caused the death of their loved ones.

“Downton Abbey”

HBO, 8 p.m.

Fans of Julian Fellowes’ lavish international TV hit about the Crawleys, a doughty early 20th-century British family, and their equally impressive staff flocked to the 2019 movie continuation — and they were rewarded with an experience as warmly entertaining and emotionally satisfying as the six-season series had been. Almost every favorite character returns, among them Maggie Smith’s indispensable, witheringly witty Dowager Countess, Downton’s proud co-manager Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the not-quite-retired butler Carson (Jim Carter), who’s all atwitter about the impending visit of the royal family. Other new stories include run-ins with police, the rise of game-changing political movements and, of course, more romance.

“Line of Duty”

AMC, 11 p.m.

Season premiere

The six-episode Season 2 of this anthology police procedural sees the AC-12, a police unit that investigates fellow officers, focusing their attention on an officer who survived an ambush where three cops were killed and a protected witness was left seriously injured. Expect to gasp at how the hour ends.

The episode was the show’s second “quarantine edition,” with pre-recorded segments at actors’ homes delving into the frustrations and touchstones of quarantine life.