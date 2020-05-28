78°F
TV best bets for the week of May 31

NTVB Media
May 28, 2020 - 5:50 am
 

Sunday, May 31

“Killing Eve”

BBC America and AMC, 9 p.m.

Season finale

Find out what happens to British intelligence agent Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer) in the third season wraps up. “Killing Eve” has already been renewed for season four.

“Laurel Canyon, Part 1”

Epix, 9 p.m.

With a wealth of rare and newly unearthed footage and audio recordings, Alison Ellwood’s feature-length documentary, airing in two parts, spotlights artists and groups such as Joni Mitchell, Linda Ronstadt, the Eagles, the Doors, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and others centered in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles who created a music revolution in the 1960s and ’70s. Part 2 airs June 7.

“Quiz”

AMC, 10 p.m.

New miniseries

Stephen Frears (“The Queen”) directed this three-part drama based on the true story of Charles and Diana Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen and Sian Clifford), who with an accomplice were accused of cheating their way to a million pounds on Britain’s “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” in 2001. Michael Sheen is terrific as “Millionaire’s” host, Chris Tarrant, in this compelling and at times humorous miniseries that also explores game show fandom, human memory and whether all questions can be answered as definitively as they can be on a quiz show.

- Creepshow _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Boris Martin/AMC
- Creepshow _ Season 1 - Photo Credit: Boris Martin/AMC

Monday, June 1

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

Bravo, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

Dateline: Mallorca, Spain. If the luxuries aboard the Wellington (Jacuzzi with waterfall! A cigar room!) don’t blow your mind, how about the drama provided by the reality show’s crew? For example: drugs on board, a mutineering stewardess and a chef stymied by ultra-demanding diners.

“Creepshow”

AMC, 10 p.m.

Episode 5 of this horror series features two new stories. In “Night of the Paw,” written by John Esposito, a lonely mortician finds company, in the ultimate “be careful what you wish for” story. Immediately following is “Times Is Tough in Musky Holler,” a story about leaders who once controlled a town through fear and intimidation now getting a taste of their own medicine.

“Amy Schumer Learns to Cook”

Food Network, 10 p.m.

Season finale

The comic and her chef hubby, Chris Fischer, draw the curtains on their at-home culinary series with Amy whipping up martinis while Chris makes crispy potatoes, lamb sliders and other movie-night snacks. Then he tackles leftovers.

Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure in "Fuller House" (Michael Yarish/ ...
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure in "Fuller House" (Michael Yarish/Netflix)

Tuesday, June 2

“Fuller House: Part 2”

Netflix

Series finale

As the fifth and final season launches, the Tanner childhood house is fuller than ever with DJ’s three boys, Stephanie’s new baby and Kimmy’s feisty family as the she-wolf pack prepares for a triple wedding.

“The Truth Behind Joe Exotic: The Rick Kirkham Story”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

In his self-proclaimed last interview regarding “Tiger King,” the documentary series that was recently a big hit for Netflix, TV producer Rick Kirkham opens up in an explosive tell-all to expose the truths behind what he saw at the G.W. Zoo and his time with the eccentric figure Joe Exotic. In this one-hour special, Kirkham shares insights into how his nightmare began, and how he faced his point of no return just three months after being hired to produce Exotic’s internet show.

“Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story”

USA Network, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The second installment of the “Dirty John” anthology series chronicles an epic true tale of love gone wrong — a story that spans the 1960s to the ’80s, through a marriage breakdown that Oprah deemed one of “America’s messiest divorces.” Betty Broderick, played by Amanda Peet, seemed like the perfect Southern California wife and mother. She married her handsome college boyfriend Dan, played by Christian Slater, and supported him through both medical and law school until he exploded into the San Diego legal community as a superstar. But when Dan leaves Betty for his young new hire, it starts a rage-fueled battle that leads to a double homicide.

Akash in a scene from "Spelling the Dream" (Netflix)
Akash in a scene from "Spelling the Dream" (Netflix)

Wednesday, June 3

“Spelling the Dream”

Netflix

An Indian American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 years straight, one of the longest streaks in sports history. This documentary chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament. The film also explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak and what it means for the Indian American community.

“CMT Celebrates Our Heroes”

CMT, 8 p.m.

In this year’s taped-at-home concert special, top country artists — Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Florida GeorgiaLine and more — pay tribute to those serving on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those heroes include medical professionals, first responders, military members, educators, business and community leaders, and food industry and infrastructure workers.

“Forged in Fire: Beat the Judges”

History, 9 p.m.

New series

In this “Forged in Fire” spinoff, fans get their wish and finally see bladesmiths compete against the judges. In each episode, previous champions return to the forge to square off against the Masters for the chance to walk away with $10,000 and bragging rights. In the series premiere, three former champs compete against each other, with the winner vying against a judge to make a short sword with just eight hours on the clock.

"Windy City Rehab's" Alison Victoria (HGTV)
"Windy City Rehab's" Alison Victoria (HGTV)

Thursday, June 4

“Fix My Fail”

HGTV, 9 p.m.

Have a DIY project that turned disastrous? During this timely special, the network’s top renovation experts, including “Windy City Rehab’s” Alison Victoria and “Hidden Potential’s” Jasmine Roth, offer virtual aid to viewers posting their self-inflicted home-reno horrors on social media.

“Mountain Men”

History, 9 p.m.

Season premiere

The new season kicks off with two back-to-back episodes. This season, the rivalry between man and beast reaches a fever pitch as dwindling resources force them into a series of heated clashes. In Thurday’s first episode, “Hunt or Be Hunted,” as winter descends upon the mountains, Jake’s first lion hunt ends in a near-deadly dustup. Then, in “Bloody Harvest,” Mike competes with a giant Kodiak bear to score his salmon supply for the winter.

“Dead Reckoning”

Investigation Discovery, 9 p.m.

New series

Solving a murder is like putting together a giant jigsaw puzzle. Sometimes, the pieces snap into place with ease, and other times, they don’t fit. In this series, the police must meticulously reconstruct the puzzle. Once all the pieces are found, investigators must then figure out how everything fits together, crack the case and bring justice for the victim. The premiere episode, “Murder in the Park,” follows the case of 19-year-old Cheyenne Clough, who was assaulted and left to die in a secluded park.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from "A B ...
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in a scene from "A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood." (Lacey Terrell/Sony-Tristar Pictures)

Friday, June 5

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Starz, 8 p.m.

He taught us how to be good neighbors, and so much more: Fred Rogers spent decades on TV as the beloved Mister Rogers, a calm, friendly and educational voice for children (and adults). In this sweet, moving 2019 film loosely based on real events, Tom Hanks plays the late icon, with Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel, an Esquire reporter assigned to profile the legend in the 1990s. The friendship that results also helps Vogel mend his relationship with his estranged father (Chris Cooper). Hanks’ incredibly nuanced portrayal of Rogers, which earned him another Oscar nomination, makes this a Neighborhood well worth visiting.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

VH1, 8 p.m.

Season premiere

Viewers have the chance to catch their favorite queens as they return for a second attempt to earn the crown, win a cash prize of $100,000 and garner a spot in the “Drag Race Hall of Fame.” This special edition of “All Stars” follows the season finale of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“Trackers”

Cinemax, 10 p.m.

New series

An adaptation of internationally acclaimed author Deon Meyer’s crime novel, this six-part drama — shot entirely in South Africa — deftly interweaves multiple stories into a sophisticated action-packed thriller. International espionage, organized crime, terrorist plots, blood diamond smuggling and rhinoceros trafficking explosively collide in Cape Town. James Alexander, Rolanda Marais, Ed Stoppard, Sandi Schultz, Brendon Daniels, Trix Vivier, Thapelo Mokoena and Sisanda Henna star.

Peter O'Toole from "Lawrence of Arabia." (AP Photo/File)
Peter O'Toole from "Lawrence of Arabia." (AP Photo/File)

Saturday, June 6

“Ad Astra”

HBO, 8 p.m.

Strap in for some daddy issues of astronomical proportions. Writer-director James Gray’s captivatingly eerie space adventure from last year stars Brad Pitt as astronaut Roy McBride. When an energy blast from beyond Neptune threatens Earth, McBride is tasked with a dangerous new mission: Travel to the outskirts of the solar system, where his possibly now-insane father (Tommy Lee Jones) may still be alive. Some action-packed pit stops add to the thrills, but it’s the powerful emotional journey that fuels this trip to the stars.

“Psycho Yoga Instructor”

Lifetime, 8 p.m.

Unhappily married Justine (Ashley Wood) feels a rush of excitement when suave yoga teacher Domenic (Panos Vlahos) takes a liking to her. Trouble is, the obsessive coach likes her way too much. Om, no!

“Lawrence of Arabia”

TCM, 5 p.m.

David Lean’s sprawling 1962 historical epic won seven of the 10 Oscars for which it was nominated, including best picture, and best director for Lean. Oscar nominee Peter O’Toole stars as T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united diverse Arab tribes to fight the Turks during World War I. Oscar nominee Omar Sharif and Alec Guinness are also among the cast in a nearly four-hour-long tale that definitely does not feel that long thanks not only to its terrific direction and performances, but also to its Oscar-winning cinematography by Freddie Young and Maurice Jarre’s iconic, Oscar-winning musical score.

