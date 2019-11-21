TV best bets for the week of Nov. 24

This week’s top choices include the American Music Awards, the premiere of “The Irishman,” and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Post Malone performs during his Runaway tour at the Forum on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Sunday, Nov. 24

American Music Awards

ABC, 8 p.m.

Held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, this fan-voted awards show will recognize the most popular artists and albums of 2019. Post Malone leads the field with seven nominations, followed by Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish with six apiece. Ciara will host the ceremony, with performances by Taylor Swift, Eilish, Lizzo, Selena Gomez and more.

NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco

NBC, 5:15 p.m.

Two of the NFC’s top teams meet on “Sunday Night Football” as Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (8-2) visit Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, to face Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers (9-1).

“The Walking Dead”

AMC, 9 p.m.

Midseason finale

It’s not always sunnier by the seashore, and no one gets that more than the residents of Oceanside. While a fight breaks out in the female community, our favorite Alexandrians are racing toward a high-stakes mission at this midpoint in the zombie drama’s 10th season.

Monday, Nov. 25

NFL Football: Baltimore at L.A. Rams

ESPN, 5 p.m.

“Monday Night Football” is in Los Angeles for this Week 12 matchup featuring MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens against Jared Goff and the Rams.

“Wrap Battle”

Freeform, 9 p.m.

New series

This holiday competition series follows nine contestants as they battle for gift-wrapping supremacy and a $50,000 prize. Sheryl Underwood hosts the six-episode series — which airs two episodes back-to-back each week — with Carson Kressley, Wanda Wen and a celebrity guest serving as judges.

“College Behind Bars”

PBS, 9 p.m.

New series

This four-part documentary film series, directed by award-winning filmmaker Lynn Novick, produced by Sarah Botstein and executive produced by Ken Burns, explores the transformative power of education through the eyes of incarcerated men and women trying to earn college degrees. It was shot over four years in maximum and medium security prisons in New York and examines our country’s role in providing rehabilitation for the over 2 million men and women living behind bars.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

“Empire”

Fox, 9 p.m.

In the new episode “Do You Remember Me,” Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) discovers an artist with raw talent that Lucious (Terrence Howard) dismissed years ago.

“Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry”

NBC, 9 p.m.

Country music legend Dolly Parton performs on one of the most iconic stages in the world in this two-hour celebration of her 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Along with new interviews, Parton will perform some of her biggest hits in front of a live audience. Her superstar friends such as Dierks Bentley, Emmylou Harris, Toby Keith, Hank Williams Jr. and more will be on hand to help her celebrate and to perform.

“Lindsey Vonn: The Final Season”

HBO, 10 p.m.

This feature-length documentary recounts skiing great Lindsey Vonn’s last competitive campaign while looking back on her transcendent career, from child prodigy to decorated Olympian to global superstar.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

“The Irishman”

Netflix

Martin Scorsese directed an incredible cast including Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel in this epic saga of organized crime in postwar America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hit man who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century.

“Ellen’s Game of Games”

NBC, 8 p.m.

In this special edition of Ellen DeGeneres’ fun-filled series, contestants will play Dizzy Dash, Son of a One-Eyed Monster, You Bet Your Wife and Blindfolded Musical Chairs. The winner of each of the first four rounds advances to Know or Go, and the winner of that game advances to Hot Hands for a chance to win a cash prize.

“A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving”

NBC, 9 p.m.

This two-hour special highlights some of the most memorable Thanksgiving-themed sketches from SNL’s 44 past seasons.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NBC, 9 a.m.

The holiday favorite is back, with epic balloons and floats, major stars and more.

The National Dog Show

NBC, noon

The Kennel Club of Philadelphia again presents its long-running, all-breed dog show. Over 200 breeds and varieties will compete for Best of Breed, First in Group and the coveted title of Best in Show.

NFL Football

CBS, Fox & NBC, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The NFL’s Thanksgiving festivities kick off with the Chicago Bears at the Detroit Lions (Fox), followed by the Buffalo Bills at the Dallas Cowboys (CBS). In prime time, the New Orleans Saints visit the Atlanta Falcons (NBC).

Friday, Nov. 29

“The Report”

Amazon Prime

Two weeks after it premiered in theaters, this thriller, based on real-life events and starring Adam Driver, Annette Bening and Jon Hamm comes to Prime Video. When idealistic FBI staffer Daniel J. Jones (Driver) is tasked by his boss Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Bening) with leading an investigation of the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, he opens a Pandora’s box of explosive evidence that reveals torture, subversion and evidence tampering at the hands of American governmental agencies.

“Frosty the Snowman”

CBS, 8 p.m.

The classic animated musical special returns, narrated by Jimmy Durante. Jackie Vernon provides the voice of the “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic brings him to life. The special is followed by the 1992 sequel, “Frosty Returns.”

“Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us”

The CW, 9 p.m.

The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this all-new special complete with magicians, costumes and a Christmas trophy.

Saturday, Nov. 30

“Christmas in Rome”

Hallmark Channel, 8 p.m.

Lacey Chabert stars as an American tour guide in Rome who agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman (Sam Page) about the Italian capital at Christmastime. In the process, both discover that Rome is where the heart is.

“It’s a Wonderful Life”

NBC, 8 p.m.

NBC again airs Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday classic. Jimmy Stewart stars as George Bailey, a discouraged and despairing building-and-loan manager who contemplates suicide before a guardian angel named Clarence (Henry Travers) intervenes and allows him to see what George’s small town of Bedford Falls would be without him — and all that is right in his world. Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore also star. The movie will be rebroadcast on Christmas Eve.

“The Story of Santa Claus”

CBS, 9 p.m.

This animated musical holiday special features the voices of Ed Asner, Betty White and Tim Curry and revolves around a gentle toymaker whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas.