Want to be on ‘American Pickers’? Now’s your chance

If you collect cool stuff, now is your chance to show it off on television.

The History Channel’s show “American Pickers” is filming across Nevada in November, and the Pickers, who cross the country looking for valuable antiques, are looking for “different, unusual, and unique items,” to be featured on the program, the show said in a news release.

Any private collectors looking to be featured on the show can email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-593-2184 with their full name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of their collection.

Stores, flea markets or any other businesses open to the public will not be considered.

“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in a statement. “They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.”

