Which new fall shows are worth watching?
TV Guide’s Matt Roush fields viewers’ television-related questions.
Question: Which new fall season shows are on your must-watch list? — Amy
Matt Roush: While I’m sure there are even more discoveries to come, my short list includes Walton Goggins’ surprisingly charming star turn in the CBS comedy “The Unicorn,” Cobie Smulders’ tough gal in “Stumptown” for ABC, Bradley Whitford pulling a curmudgeonly Mr. Holland in NBC’s delightful “Perfect Harmony,” and I’m very intrigued by CBS’ big swing in supernatural mystery with “Evil,” from the creators of “The Good Wife.” (Michael Emerson oozes evil as that show’s antagonist.)
In streaming, there’s a nifty Paul Rudd double act in the cloning fantasy-comedy “Living With Yourself” on Netflix, Amazon’s star-driven anthology “Modern Love,” and the Apple TV+ behind-the-scenes TV drama “The Morning Show.”
Premium cable highlights include HBO’s bold reinterpretation of “Watchmen” and an adaptation of the fantasy
“His Dark Materials,” and Forest Whitaker as a 1960s mob boss in “Godfather of Harlem” for Epix.
