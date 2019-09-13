Which new fall shows are worth watching?

STUMPTOWN - "Forget it Dex, It's Stumptown." - Dex Parios - a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of - works as a PI in Portland, Oregon. With only herself to rely on, she solves other people's messes with a blind eye toward her own, finding herself at odds with the police and in the firing line of criminals, on the series premiere of "Stumptown," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Kailey Schwerman) COBIE SMULDERS

Question: Which new fall season shows are on your must-watch list? — Amy

Matt Roush: While I’m sure there are even more discoveries to come, my short list includes Walton Goggins’ surprisingly charming star turn in the CBS comedy “The Unicorn,” Cobie Smulders’ tough gal in “Stumptown” for ABC, Bradley Whitford pulling a curmudgeonly Mr. Holland in NBC’s delightful “Perfect Harmony,” and I’m very intrigued by CBS’ big swing in supernatural mystery with “Evil,” from the creators of “The Good Wife.” (Michael Emerson oozes evil as that show’s antagonist.)

In streaming, there’s a nifty Paul Rudd double act in the cloning fantasy-comedy “Living With Yourself” on Netflix, Amazon’s star-driven anthology “Modern Love,” and the Apple TV+ behind-the-scenes TV drama “The Morning Show.”

Premium cable highlights include HBO’s bold reinterpretation of “Watchmen” and an adaptation of the fantasy

“His Dark Materials,” and Forest Whitaker as a 1960s mob boss in “Godfather of Harlem” for Epix.

