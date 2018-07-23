‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ looking for Las Vegas contestants

The game show based on the most rhetorical question of all time, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire,” is looking for Las Vegas contestants.

Contestant Heather Legg plays "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" with host Chris Harrison during a taping in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill - Disney/ABC Home Entertainment and TV Distribution)

Auditions are scheduled for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane. All applicants must be at least 18 years old, a legal resident and have never been selected for the show’s hot seat. Admission to the auditions is not guaranteed.

For more information about the rules and contestant eligibility requirements, click this link.

Additionally, anyone attending a “Millionaire” taping at Caesars Entertainment Studios may take the qualifying test for a chance to be chosen as a contestant. Two tapings are scheduled each day, four days a week, with tickets available through Aug. 16.

For tickets, click this link.