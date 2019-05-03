Will ‘NCIS: LA’ appearances lead to a ‘JAG’ reboot?

"The Guardian" -- Pictured: David James Elliott (Navy Captain Harmon "Harm" Rabb, Jr.). Callen and Sam travel to the USS Allegiance in the Persian Gulf to work with Navy Captain Harmon "Harm" Rabb, Jr. (David James Elliott) when the NCIS team uncovers ISIS sympathizers who are targeting military locations, on NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Sunday, May 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Erik Voake/CBS Ã‚Â©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved .

Question: Can last month’s “NCIS: LA” appearances of “JAG” characters Harm and Mac work as a “backdoor pilot” to revive the series? If “JAG” comes back, what will it mean for “The Code”? — Christa

Matt Roush: While CBS is mum on the notion of a JAG reboot, speculation is understandable given the still-potent draw of this brand-name series and its original stars.

Should it happen, a “JAG” 2.0 would be a natural fit on a network that still leans heavily on the military procedural genre “JAG” instituted all those years ago.

And this might not be good news for “The Code,” which like “JAG” is a blend of military mystery and legal drama. The show hasn’t exactly popped, so it’s unclear if it can stand on its own on Mondays. The next few weeks should confirm whether “The Code” is a keeper, but a “JAG” comeback might make that decision moot.

Question: I’m wondering what happened to Bobby “Axe” Axelrod’s wife and family on “Billions”? — Claudia

Roush: “Billions” answered this question in the episode that aired Easter Sunday, when Lara (Malin Akerman) returned so that Axe (Damian Lewis) could give his blessing for her and the boys to relocate to California.

Akerman has filmed a lead role for an NBC pilot and was already curtailing her appearances on “Billions.”

