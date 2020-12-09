60°F
Zak Bagans, ‘Ghost Adventures’ to help launch streaming service

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 9, 2020 - 11:03 am
 
The "Ghost Adventures" team gears up for an investigation inside Los Angeles’ Cecil Hotel. Left to right: Jay Wasley, Billy Tolley, Zak Bagans, Aaron Goodwin. (Discovery+)

The Cecil Hotel in Los Angeles had long been on Zak Bagans’ bucket list.

The downtown landmark, once home to the “Night Stalker” Richard Ramirez, inspired “American Horror Story: Hotel.”

So when Bagans’ “Ghost Adventures” was given the green light for the first televised paranormal investigation of the site, it was always going to be a big deal. That two-hour special, “Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel,” is being used to help launch the Discovery+ streaming service.

“It doesn’t get bigger and more sinister than this,” Bagans said in a statement. “We’ve been trying to get inside these rooms for more than a decade, so this is really a big deal — the first-ever paranormal investigation in the Cecil Hotel. It has a dark history and reputation, and it’s one of the heaviest places we’ve ever been in.”

Discovery+ will debut Jan. 4 with the “Ghost Adventures” special, along with more than 50 original titles and over 150 hours of exclusive content. The service also will pull from various channels, including A&E, Lifetime, TLC, History, Animal Planet, Food Network, Travel Channel and HGTV.

Plans start at $4.99 a month.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.

