Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum scares visitors on Halloween eve

On Friday night, valley residents enjoyed some Halloween frights at Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas.

Brittany Pope, 28, of Jackson, Georgia, takes a tour of Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum on the eve of Halloween during a full moon, on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Tourists from Jackson, Georgia, look at belongings from Ted Bundy during a tour of Zak Bagans' Haunted Museum on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

Dubbed the “Late Night Flashlight Ghost Tour Experience,” Bagans is allowing limited, unprecedented access to his Haunted Museum, 600 E. Charleston Blvd.

Groups of 20 people have free rein of the entire museum in total darkness for 90 minutes at a time.

Last year, the “Ghost Adventures” creator and star reportedly paid $50,000 for late mass murderer Ted Bundy’s iconic glasses,‘ which are on display at the museum.