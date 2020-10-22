13 spooky, scary, silly things to do for Halloween in Las Vegas

Kids of all ages can celebrate the holiday, masks and social distancing required, with scares, skeletons, candy and costumes.

The Great Hall to snap photos of a spider web installation and mummy fashion exhibit. (Fashion Show mall)

Nightmare on Spring Mountain. (Sand Dollar Lounge)

The Great Hall features a spider web installation and mummy fashion exhibit. (Fashion Show mall)

A room inside Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum, 600 E. Charleston Blvd. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ghost hunter Zak Bagans poses outside the room holding his Dybbuk Box, known as the worldÕs most haunted object, at Zak Bagans' The Haunted Museum located at 600 E. Charleston Blvd. in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. Bagans will open the box as part of Travel Channel's four-hour live "Ghost Adventures" special airing on Halloween. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Halloween will look a little different this year.

And in a year that has been packed with more existential forms of dread, there has never been a better time to delight in the mild, controlled forms of fear that come from haunted houses, trick-or-treating and costume contests.

Here’s a selection of Halloween happenings in the Las Vegas Valley.

Masks — the fabric ones, not the costume ones — are required.

Scary experiences

■ Asylum and Hotel Fear

Las Vegas Haunts is back with its two haunted house attractions: Asylum and Hotel Fear. In the immersive haunted houses, small groups tour the mental hospital and hotel and meet their nefarious occupants.

Tickets start at $35 for both attractions; 4300 Meadows Lane; lasvegashaunts.com

■ Fright Ride

The creative team behind Fright Dome at Circus Circus transforms a facility into an immersive and terrifying haunted attraction through which visitors take a ride. Guests will encounter dreadful inhabitants and scientists gone mad before inevitably joining the experiment.

Related: 6 tricks for making your own Halloween treats

Fright Ride, 1700 S. Industrial Road, open select nights, 6:30 p.m. to midnight through Oct. 31, $24.99. Reservations are required.

■ ‘Horrorwood Video: Highway to Hell’

Guests will drive into the 1980s-style video store, remaining within the socially distanced confines of their vehicles, as theatrical lighting, projections and the occasional creature bring the haunts to them.

The attraction will run from 7 p.m. to midnight, Sunday through Oct. 31, at Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St. $50 per vehicle, $70 per vehicle on Halloween. Recommended for ages 13 and above. 702-423-6366; horrorwoodvideo.com

■ Late Night Flashlight Ghost Tour Experience

Zak Bagans is allowing limited, unprecedented access to his Haunted Museum, 600 E. Charleston Blvd. Groups of 20 people will have free rein of the entire museum in total darkness for 90 minutes at a time.

Tickets start at $199, 10 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. most Friday and Saturday nights through November; thehauntedmuseum.com

Family fun

■ Boo at the Zoo!

The Lion Habitat Ranch will feature a scavenger hunt, photo opportunities and other Halloween-themed fun from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 to Nov. 2.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and those 2 years and older must wear a mask. Costume masks and costume weapons may not be worn by guests 14 or older. Masks worn by guests 14 and younger must have openings that allow the eyes to be seen and that do not obstruct peripheral vision. All costumes must be family friendly. Admission is $18-$25; one adult admission includes entry for one child ages 4 to 14; and ages 3 and younger get in free.

382 E. Bruner Ave., Henderson; 702-595-6666; lionhabitatranch.org

■ Fashion Show mall

Witness a bone-chilling couture presentation at the Trick or Chic walk-through experience led by ghost story-telling tour guides, featuring skeleton models. Guests can also venture into The Great Hall to snap photos of a spider web installation and mummy fashion exhibit.

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 29-31. Reservations encouraged, thefashionshow.com

■ Halloween Costume Rides

Rail Explorers is offering Halloween costume rides for all ages from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1. All rides start at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., Boulder City, and continue downhill to Railroad Pass.

Costumed rides on pedal-powered rail bikes can be taken at 5:30 p.m. for the Sunset Tour or at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30-31 for the Evening Lantern Tour. A tandem rail bike for two starts at $85, and a quad rail bike for four starts at $150. 877-833-8588; railexplorers.net

■ Halloween Town

Featuring rides, games, a pumpkin patch, activities and more, daily through Oct. 31, the family-friendly attraction is free with tickets and wristbands available for rides.

Hours are 4-9:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Boca Park, 510 S. Rampart Blvd., and 9748 Las Vegas Blvd. South (at Silverado Ranch Boulevard). Hours for the location at 7455 S. Rainbow Blvd. (Rainbow Boulevard and Warm Springs Road) are 4-10 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 1-10 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free. All-day ride wristbands are $20 and do not include games. Tickets are $1 each; a family pack of 25 is $20. Rides and games cost three to five tickets each. 702-722-6363; lvpumpkinpatch.com

■ Notoriety’s Haunted Trail

To benefit St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, this event features a socially distanced trick-or-treat event with nine 30-minute experience time slots from 4 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at Notoriety at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Tickets are $10 and include treats, games, toys, a photo booth and reusable bag. Children younger than 2 get in free (no treat bag). Costumes are encouraged. For ages 21 and older, Notoriety’s Robin Leach Lounge will host an after-party with live music and a cash bar. hauntedtrail.givesmart.com

■ Tivoli Village

Fresh52 Farmers and Artisan Market is offering children free pumpkins for decorating at socially distanced booths from 3-8 p.m. Fridays at 400 S. Rampart Blvd. From noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Matriarch by R+D will provide free art supplies for decorating for kids who bring their own pumpkins to Tivoli Village. Admission is free. tivolivillagelv.com

■ Area15

ScAREA15 will deliver socially distanced candy, ghostly performances inside The Portal, scariest costume contests, prizes and more from 4 p.m. to midnight Oct. 30.

Early entry, from 4-7 p.m., is $5 for family-friendly festivities. Late entry, from 8 p.m. to midnight, is $15, geared toward adults but open to all ages.

Future Carnival will be part costume bash and part trippy transformation. Guests are invited to dress in their best intergalactic looks and celebrate Halloween among acrobats, stilt walkers, fortune-tellers, candy, prizes and galaxy games on Halloween night.

Early entry, from 4-7 p.m. is $5 for family-friendly festivities. Late entry, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., is $25 geared toward adults but open to all ages.

■ Fright Spike

Gold Spike’s “Fright Spike,” returns from the dead with an exclusive, VIP costume party extravaganza. On Oct. 30 and 31, guests are invited to celebrate Halloweekend in “The Living Room” as it transforms into a haunted hellscape soiree complete with state-of-the-art decor and gore. Tables will be available for reservation on a first-come, first-serve basis. Costumes are encouraged; masks are required. goldspike.com

■ Nightmare on Spring Mountain

Sand Dollar Lounge, 3355 Spring Mountain Road, has a pop-up activation inspired by Halloween: Nightmare on Spring Mountain, transforming the bar into a creepy, spooky, scary, celebration of All Hallows’ Eve, through Oct. 31. Reservations encouraged.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress.