2024 Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin Oct. 14-20

The winner of the 2023 PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open was Tom Kim. This year, the event will be held at TPC Summerlin Cup. Oct. 14-20. (Summerlin)

Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been synonymous with golf. For the 32nd consecutive year, the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin Oct. 14-20.

The Shriners Children’s Open is the second event in the FedExCup and is expected to draw a full field of top golf professionals to compete for a $7 million purse, which includes a championship prize of more than $1.2 million. The winner will take home the Howard Hughes Cup, the championship trophy sponsored by the developer of Summerlin, as well as earn 500 points toward their chase for the FedExCup.

Past champions include such notables as Greg Norman, Davis Love III, Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk, Webb Simpson, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Kevin Na, to name a few. Tickets are now available on the Shriners Children’s Open website. Guests can choose between four ticket options, starting at just $30 per day.

“Get excited for the Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin this year,” said Patrick Lindsey, executive director of the Shriners Children’s Open. “Beyond the golf action on the course, we’ve curated various experiences for everyone. You won’t want to miss the return of CLUB360, presented by High Noon, offering a bird’s-eye view of TPC Summerlin from a unique double-decker venue. Join us from Oct. 17-20 for an incredible week of golf and fun for the whole family.”

As the only PGA Tour event in Southern Nevada, the tournament receives considerable support from Summerlin residents who take great pride in the fact that the event occurs in their own backyard, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin at Howard Hughes.

“TPC Summerlin was among the community’s very first golf courses and continues to rank among the city’s best, landing on the 2024 list of Best Golf Courses in Nevada as ranked by Golfweek (magazine),” Bisterfeldt said. “As the host community of this event, Summerlin is proud to continue its partnership with the PGA Tour and raise much-needed funds for Shriners Children’s Hospitals.”

The tournament’s beneficiary is Shriners Children’s, a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and other spine disorders, rehabilitation, sports injuries and craniofacial conditions. They also offer specialized services, including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. They strive to provide the care and support their patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status.

Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, visit shrinerschildrens.org/en.

