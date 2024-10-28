74°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

55+ Trilogy Sunstone to release new homesites

Age-qualified community 55+Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will release new ...
Age-qualified community 55+Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will release new homesites. (Trilogy Sunstone)
At the center of the Trilogy Sunstone community is the award-wining Cabochon Club, home to a fu ...
At the center of the Trilogy Sunstone community is the award-wining Cabochon Club, home to a fully equipped fitness center, luxurious resort-style pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts. (Trilogy Sunstone)
The build-out of the private Cabochon Club's second phase is underway and will include a full-s ...
The build-out of the private Cabochon Club's second phase is underway and will include a full-service signature restaurant and bar, an events center, outdoor game and event patio and more amenities slated to open fall of 2025. (Trilogy Sunstone)
More Stories
This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Pulte Homes offers three distinctly different housing options in Summerlin to meet various life ...
Pulte offers three lifestyle options in Summerlin
Vireo by Woodside Homes in Summerlin offers homes for buyers in all stages of life. Homes are p ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Beazer Homes' Cantata Point will hold its gran ...
Beazer debuts town homes in Cadence Oct. 19
Provided Content
October 28, 2024 - 9:06 am
 

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas. Located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservaton Area, Mount Charleston and Lee Canyon, the award-winning resort-style Trilogy community provides convenient access to outdoor recreation and the famed Las Vegas Strip.

The newest selection of homes includes some of the community’s premium homesites overlooking the Spring Mountains. The new homesites will fit floor plans from the popular Freedom Collection, which range from 1,507 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. All homes are single-story, detached homes priced from $450,990. The homes have open floors plans with spacious great rooms, chef-designed kitchens, primary suites with spa-like baths and en suite bathrooms and covered outdoor living areas.

Up to $70,000 in incentives on select move-in ready homes

Two quick move-in homes include up to $70,000* in incentives and over $130,000 in upgrades. The community has 16 total single-family detached, duplex, and triplex floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet. Shea Homes designs embrace open-concept and outdoor living and offer a variety of features and options to suit many different lifestyles.

Club now open; expanding soon

At the center of the Trilogy Sunstone community is the award-wining Cabochon Club, home to a fully equipped fitness center, luxurious resort-style pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts. The build-out of the private resort club’s second phase is underway and will include a full-service signature restaurant and bar, an events center, outdoor game and event patio and more amenities slated to open fall of 2025.

Cabochon Club is managed by BlueStar Resort &Golf, whose dedicated hospitality team manages all community events and delivers the signature Trilogy lifestyle experience to Trilogy Sunstone Members every day. Homeowners enjoy a robust menu of unique social events and activities, fitness and wellness classes, exclusive experiences and member-led clubs.

Schedule a private tour

The newest Trilogy Sunstone homesite release is expected to sell out quickly. Interested homebuyers should call 702-745-5711 to learn more and schedule a private tour. To stay up to date on all news and incentives, join the interest list, view available quick move-in homes, and browse floor plans at the Trilogy Sunstone community, buyers are invited to visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

Legal: *Up to $70,000 in incentives conditioned upon buyer using Shea Mortgage as its lender. Buyers of Shea Homes are not required to use Shea Mortgage as their lender, are free to use any lender of their choosing for the purpose of securing mortgage financing, are not limited to Shea Mortgage and are free to decline any incentives tied to the use of Shea Mortgage. Shea Mortgage, Inc., NMLS No. 40397, 29122 Rancho Viejo Road, Suite 202, San Juan Capistrano, California, 92675. Licensed location: NV: No. 5801 (branch located at 410 S. Rampart, Suite 390, Office No. 348, Las Vegas, NV 89145. For licensing information, visit nmlsconsumeraccess.org. Sales: Shea Communities Marketing Company (NV No. B.1002134.CORP); Construction: SHALC GC, INC. (NV No. NSCB0080574). Homes at Trilogy Sunstone are intended for occupancy by at least one person 55 years of age or older, with certain exceptions for younger persons as provided by law and the governing covenants, conditions and restrictions. This is not an offer of real estate for sale, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, to residents of any state or province in which registration and other legal requirements have not been fulfilled. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Equal Housing Opportunity. Floor plans, maps and renderings are artist’s conception based on preliminary information, not to scale and subject to change. Incentives vary and may be in the form of price reductions or credits toward the purchase of upgrades and are subject to change without notice. Base Price does not include closing costs, options, upgrades or lot premiums. Home pictured may not be actual home for sale or actual model home, but rather a representation of a similar model or elevation design.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Provided Content

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

Pulte Homes offers three distinctly different housing options in Summerlin to meet various life ...
Pulte offers three lifestyle options in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

Vireo by Woodside Homes in Summerlin offers homes for buyers in all stages of life. Homes are p ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Provided Content for Summerlin

With five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s, Vireo by Woodside Homes is proving popular with buyers in all stages of life seeking to live in the premier master-planned community of Summerlin.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Beazer Homes' Cantata Point will hold its gran ...
Beazer debuts town homes in Cadence Oct. 19
Provided Content

Beazer Homes’ Cantata Point collection at Cadence offers sleek, contemporary town homes designed for comfort and versatility. Starting from the mid-$300,000s, Cantata Point town homes range between 1,330 square feet and 2,256 square feet of living space, up to four spacious bedrooms and roomy foyers.

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kes ...
KB offers two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District — Nighthawk and Quail Cove.

Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas. Two model ho ...
Tri Pointe’s La Cova to open in SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas
By Valerie Putnam Partner Content For Tri Pointe Homes

Picturesque as a gorgeous European village, Tri Pointe Homes’ La Cova is what one would expect to find along the prestigious SouthShore on Lake Las Vegas.

Yolanda “Yoli” Landrum
La Cova’s lakeside location surpassed only by luxury home designs
PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES

La Cova’s extraordinarily rare location is surpassed only by the spectacular design of its homes that explicitly enrich the SouthShore lakefront resort inspired experience at Lake Las Vegas.

New home specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck. (Eric Jamison of Studio J Inc.)
Connect with the online sales team rock stars
PARTNER CONTENT FOR TRI POINTE HOMES

Tri Pointe’s award-winning online New Home Specialist team of Shannon Marler and Josh Selleck have been busy preparing to introduce new homebuyers to La Cova and to accept interested buyers to the La Cova VIP Priority Group.

This artist's rendering shows the Cedar plan, which features 2,608 square feet of living space. ...
Woodside unveils Ashwood in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its Ashwood neighborhood in Cadence, named one of the nation’s Top 5 master-planned communities by RCLCO.

Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13. This three-day, free event ...
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13
Provided Content

Now, in its 28th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 11-13, keeping the three-day schedule introduced last year that was enthusiastically received by both visitors and artists, alike.

MORE STORIES