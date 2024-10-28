55+ Trilogy Sunstone to release new homesites

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

The build-out of the private Cabochon Club's second phase is underway and will include a full-service signature restaurant and bar, an events center, outdoor game and event patio and more amenities slated to open fall of 2025. (Trilogy Sunstone)

The newest selection of homes includes some of the community’s premium homesites overlooking the Spring Mountains. The new homesites will fit floor plans from the popular Freedom Collection, which range from 1,507 square feet to 2,579 square feet with two to four bedrooms and 2½ to 3½ baths. All homes are single-story, detached homes priced from $450,990. The homes have open floors plans with spacious great rooms, chef-designed kitchens, primary suites with spa-like baths and en suite bathrooms and covered outdoor living areas.

Up to $70,000 in incentives on select move-in ready homes

Two quick move-in homes include up to $70,000* in incentives and over $130,000 in upgrades. The community has 16 total single-family detached, duplex, and triplex floor plans ranging from 1,312 square feet to 2,758 square feet. Shea Homes designs embrace open-concept and outdoor living and offer a variety of features and options to suit many different lifestyles.

Club now open; expanding soon

At the center of the Trilogy Sunstone community is the award-wining Cabochon Club, home to a fully equipped fitness center, luxurious resort-style pool, coffeehouse and wine bar, culinary studio, pickleball and bocce courts. The build-out of the private resort club’s second phase is underway and will include a full-service signature restaurant and bar, an events center, outdoor game and event patio and more amenities slated to open fall of 2025.

Cabochon Club is managed by BlueStar Resort &Golf, whose dedicated hospitality team manages all community events and delivers the signature Trilogy lifestyle experience to Trilogy Sunstone Members every day. Homeowners enjoy a robust menu of unique social events and activities, fitness and wellness classes, exclusive experiences and member-led clubs.

Schedule a private tour

The newest Trilogy Sunstone homesite release is expected to sell out quickly. Interested homebuyers should call 702-745-5711 to learn more and schedule a private tour. To stay up to date on all news and incentives, join the interest list, view available quick move-in homes, and browse floor plans at the Trilogy Sunstone community, buyers are invited to visit Sheahomes.com/Sunstone.

