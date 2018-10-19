Access Las Vegas offered to new executives

Applications are being accepted for Access Las Vegas, a new program designed to give senior-level executives who are new to Southern Nevada access to the information they need to know about the community to be an effective leader. Access Las Vegas is a program of the Leadership Foundation of Greater Las Vegas, an affiliate of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber.

Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst with Applied Analysis (Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Business Press)

Myron Martin, president of The Smith Center, speaks The Smith Center Monday, Feb. 23, 2015, in Las Vegas. Audience members enjoyed two musical numbers from "Idaho," a world premiere that will be debuting at the center this season. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada System of Higher Education Chancellor Thom Reilly (Madelyn Reese Las Vegas Business Press)

Jesus F. Jara , Clark County School District Superintendent (Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Business Press)

Applications are being accepted for Access Las Vegas, a new program designed to give senior-level executives who are new to Southern Nevada access to the information they need to know about the community to be an effective leader. Access Las Vegas is a program of the Leadership Foundation of Greater Las Vegas, an affiliate of the Las Vegas Metro Chamber.

Access Las Vegas is a two-day program specifically tailored for senior-level executives who are new to Las Vegas or recently promoted. The program gives participants the opportunity to learn about our unique community, develop a better understanding of the many aspects of the region and gain insight into the challenges and opportunities for a strong future.

During the program, executive will:

• Learn about the economy, industry sectors and the most critical issues facing our community.

• Understand the history of the region and its milestones.

• Meet community leaders and make connections to activate their personal networks.

• Gain insights on a wide-range of topics, including workforce, education and infrastructure.

Speakers include Chancellor Thom Reilly, Nevada System of Education; Superintendent Jesus Jara, Clark County School District; Jeremy Aguero, Applied Analysis; Mark Shearer, Raiders Football Team; Myron Martin, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts; Dr. Christopher Stream, School of Public Policy and Leadership at UNLV; and Dr. Michael Green, professor of History at UNLV.

Access Las Vegas will take place two full days: Oct. 23-30. The program is $1,500 for Metro Chamber members and $1,750 for non-members. For more information or to register, go to LeadershipVegas.com or call Cara Clarke at 702-586-3832.

Cox Communications is the presenting sponsor of the program and Nevada State Bank is the luncheon sponsor. Other sponsors include The Howard Hughes Corp., the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Cragin & Pike, and Bank of Nevada.

The Leadership Foundation of Greater Las Vegas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit affiliated with the Las Vegas Metro Chamber of Commerce. It is a trusted and recognized source for full spectrum professional and community leadership development in Greater Las Vegas. It provides a wide range of leadership and professional development programs for Southern Nevada leaders at all stages of their careers. Its programs include Leadership Las Vegas, Leadership Advance, Focus Las Vegas, Access Las Vegas, Vegas Young Professionals, and the Public Policy Leadership Series.