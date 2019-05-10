Ascaya introduces accelerated design program

Ascaya, a Henderson luxury community, has partnered with award-winning residential design/build firms Blue Heron Design Build, studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build and Sun West Custom Homes on new desert contemporary custom residences available through an accelerated design program.

Ascaya, a Henderson luxury community, has partnered with award-winning residential design-build firms Blue Heron Design Build, studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build and Sun West Custom Homes on new desert contemporary custom residences available through an accelerated design program.

The elite firms, which have all previously built homes within Ascaya, worked together with the community’s team to incorporate feedback on the most sought-after features on the luxury market into their designs. The result is an array of opulent single-story and two-story homes with mountain or city views.

Simplifying the decision-making process, the program allows buyers to move in to their custom home within one year. Prices range from $2.8 million to $4.5 million and are fixed before construction.

“These designs allow Ascaya clients an opportunity to jump start their new home by having thoughtful architecture with all of the interior fixtures and finishes already specified,” said Michael Gardner of studio g Architecture/Luxus Design Build. “Once they select their home, construction can begin quickly. This significantly reduces the time frame to completion and move-in.”

Ascaya is a popular relocation destination for California residents seeking refuge from their state’s traffic, high cost of living and tax structure. These out-of-state-buyers, as well as locals, are drawn to Ascaya’s breathtaking views and prime location near deluxe amenities, schools and trails. The accelerated design program was conceived with these families in mind.

“The design process can sometimes be lengthy, and many people looking to relocate to Southern Nevada don’t have the time to travel back and forth regularly,” said Darin Marques, Ascaya sales manager. “In addition, we often find that buyers value an expert opinion when selecting décor that will give their home the right look and feel. Our accelerated homes are perfect for this type of consumer as well.”

Gardner has created several accelerated-design options for Ascaya. The residences range from 4,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet in both single-story and two-story designs with mountainside and Las Vegas Strip views.

“Our overall concepts are for efficient and functional designs that integrate high levels of design and finishes but retain their livability and comfort,” Gardner said. “Each home we have designed in Ascaya has a unique and custom layering of spaces that takes advantage of all of the amenities Ascaya has to offer, along with amazing mountain views in the morning and Las Vegas Strip views in the evening.”

Visionaries at Blue Heron and Sun West created welcoming estates that embody the desert contemporary style for which the upscale mountainside retreat is known.

Blue Heron’s 6,200-square-foot, two-story estate has five bedrooms, a four-car garage and city views beyond the pool and outdoor entertaining areas. The home’s kitchen, dining and master bedroom are all on the first floor, with the additional bedrooms on the second level. The fifth room functions as a flex space allowing for use as a home gym, guest space or home office.

“At Blue Heron we want the experience of designing and building a custom home with us to be an exciting and fun experience,” said Tyler Jones, owner/founder of Blue Heron Design Build. “We want to remove the uncertainty and apprehension that can accompany building a custom home and, in doing so, are excited to introduce our accelerated design program.”

Sun West Custom Homes designed a single-story, 5,200-square-foot home with five bedrooms and a four-car garage. The fifth room functions as a flex space that can be used as a guest room, fitness room or office.

“I am really excited to be part of Ascaya’s custom home acceleration program,” said Dan Coletti, owner of Sun West Custom Homes. “It’s going to be great for families to break ground on a new residence more quickly, and they won’t have to wait on the design review and permitting as it will be ready to go.”