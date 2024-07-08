Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark

This year, Battle For Vegas, hosted by Vegas Golden Knight (VGK) center Jack Eichel, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin on July 13.

This year, Battle For Vegas, hosted by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, returns July 13 to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin.

This popular charity softball game, now in its fifth year, pits two all-star teams of professional athletes led by Eichel and his teammates against friends from the Las Vegas Raiders, led by Raiders punter A. J. Cole. Summerlin and its developer, Howard Hughes, return as sponsors of this fun and action-packed event, which is again expected to be a sellout.

Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as two teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.

The roster for team Eichel includes current Vegas Golden Knights players Zach Whitecloud, Keegan Kolesar and Nic Hague and former Knights players Logan Thompson and Ryan Reaves — to name a few. Athletics alumnus Terrence Long will play for Team Eichel.

The roster for Team Cole includes current Las Vegas Raiders players Daniel Carlson, Alexander Mattison, Dylan Parham, Tre Tucker, Tre’vonMoehrig and Jakorian Bennett. Athletics alumni Jose and Ozzie Canseco round out the roster for Team Cole.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Athletics, begins at 7 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch by Chance, mascot of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Stomper, mascot of the Athletics. The game starts at 8 p.m.

A pregame flyover is planned with special appearances throughout the game by mascots Chance, Stomper, Spruce the Goose, Aviator and others. The event concludes with a postgame fireworks display presented by Century Gaming Technologies.

The initial event launched in 2019 and since inception has raised more than $850,000 for deserving nonprofits.

Proceeds from this year’s Battle for Vegas will again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with Best Buddies Nevada as the primary 2024 game beneficiary.

Eichel serves on the board of directors for Best Buddies International, dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Summerlin and Howard Hughes have supported Battle for Vegas since its inception in 2019,” said James Sullivan of Las Vegas Agency and organizer of the event. “Community partnership helps to make this event so successful and allows us to give back to the community in a big way.”

For more information and tickets, visit BattleforVegas.com.

