Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark

The fifth annual Battle for Vegas, a charity softball game, is slated for July 13 at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Battle For Vegas, a charity softball game, now in its fifth year, pits two all-star teams of professional athletes led by Vegas Golden Knight center Jack Eichel against friends from the Las Vegas Raiders, led by Raiders punter A. J. Cole.
Proceeds from this year's Battle for Vegas will again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with Best Buddies Nevada as the primary 2024 game beneficiary.
Vegas Golden Knight (VGK) center Jack Eichel will host this year's Battle for Vegas, a charity softball game that pits two teams of professional athletes from the Vegas Golden Knights and the Las Vegas Raiders.
July 8, 2024 - 12:54 pm
 

This year, Battle For Vegas, hosted by Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel, returns July 13 to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin.

This popular charity softball game, now in its fifth year, pits two all-star teams of professional athletes led by Eichel and his teammates against friends from the Las Vegas Raiders, led by Raiders punter A. J. Cole. Summerlin and its developer, Howard Hughes, return as sponsors of this fun and action-packed event, which is again expected to be a sellout.

Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite stars in action as two teams “battle” it out for Las Vegas’ ultimate bragging rights, all for a good cause.

The roster for team Eichel includes current Vegas Golden Knights players Zach Whitecloud, Keegan Kolesar and Nic Hague and former Knights players Logan Thompson and Ryan Reaves — to name a few. Athletics alumnus Terrence Long will play for Team Eichel.

The roster for Team Cole includes current Las Vegas Raiders players Daniel Carlson, Alexander Mattison, Dylan Parham, Tre Tucker, Tre’vonMoehrig and Jakorian Bennett. Athletics alumni Jose and Ozzie Canseco round out the roster for Team Cole.

Gates open at 6 p.m. The Home Run Derby, sponsored by the Athletics, begins at 7 p.m. with the ceremonial first pitch by Chance, mascot of the Vegas Golden Knights, and Stomper, mascot of the Athletics. The game starts at 8 p.m.

A pregame flyover is planned with special appearances throughout the game by mascots Chance, Stomper, Spruce the Goose, Aviator and others. The event concludes with a postgame fireworks display presented by Century Gaming Technologies.

The initial event launched in 2019 and since inception has raised more than $850,000 for deserving nonprofits.

Proceeds from this year’s Battle for Vegas will again be directed to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with Best Buddies Nevada as the primary 2024 game beneficiary.

Eichel serves on the board of directors for Best Buddies International, dedicated to creating opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living and family support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Summerlin and Howard Hughes have supported Battle for Vegas since its inception in 2019,” said James Sullivan of Las Vegas Agency and organizer of the event. “Community partnership helps to make this event so successful and allows us to give back to the community in a big way.”

For more information and tickets, visit BattleforVegas.com.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings, City National Arena is home of the Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation.

Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

