Beazer debuts town homes in Cadence Oct. 19

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Beazer Homes' Cantata Point will hold its gran ...
Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Beazer Homes' Cantata Point will hold its grand opening Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music. (Beazer Homes)
October 14, 2024 - 8:48 am
 

Beazer Homes’ Cantata Point collection at Cadence offers sleek, contemporary town homes designed for comfort and versatility. Starting from the mid-$300,000s, Cantata Point town homes range between 1,330 and 2,256 square feet of living space, up to four spacious bedrooms and roomy foyers.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Cantata Point will hold its grand opening Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

The Griffin plan features 1,330 square feet of living space with three bedrooms, two baths and a rear-entry two-car garage. The first floor gives homebuyers the option between two Choice Plans bath layouts, while the second floor offers Choice Plans kitchen options, allowing for versatility and customization.

The Bedford plan features 1,480 square feet of space with three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. This plan also offers a welcoming covered front porch and a spacious, open-concept kitchen.

The Barclay plan features 2,256 square feet of versatile living space. This home features a study on the main level and a private primary suite on the first floor, along with two bedrooms and a large loft upstairs. Additionally, homebuyers can choose to add two more bedrooms for extra room.

Homes in Cantata Point are built as Energy Series READY homes with Solar, meaning they are so energy efficient, most, if not all, of the annual energy consumption of the home is offset by solar.

Alongside this collection and other Beazer Homes offerings, additional options are available from fellow Cadence builders including Woodside Homes, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Lennar, StoryBook Homes, Harmony Homes, D.R. Horton and Century Communities. Rental options by AMH, A.G. Spanos Co. and The Wolff Co. are also available at Cadence.

Celebrating its milestone 10th year, Cadence is ranked one of the top-five best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the United States, Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

