BHHS hosts inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament on April 24 at Wildhorse Golf Club to support local youths battling cancer.

All proceeds raised supported The Sunshine Kids Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that helps children in Nevada who are battling cancer.

“The mission of the Sunshine Kids Foundation is one we’ve been proud to support for many years,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

“Our annual golf tournament is a chance for our Nevada community to come together to make a difference in the lives of local children battling cancer. With the money that’s raised, these children will be able to enjoy a range of activities, such as national trips, local events and in-hospital programs, all while they continue to receive their treatment.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will continue its charitable giving efforts across California and Arizona, with Sunshine Kids Golf Tournaments planned in those regions throughout June.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, making up the fourth-largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2023, the firm completed $5.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.