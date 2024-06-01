98°F
BHHS hosts inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournam ...
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament April 24 at Wildhorse Golf Club. The event raised money for the Sunshine Kids Foundation, which helps local youths battling cancer. (BHHS)
May 31, 2024 - 6:28 pm
 

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties held its inaugural Sunshine Kids Golf Tournament on April 24 at Wildhorse Golf Club to support local youths battling cancer.

All proceeds raised supported The Sunshine Kids Foundation, a 501(c)3 charitable organization that helps children in Nevada who are battling cancer.

“The mission of the Sunshine Kids Foundation is one we’ve been proud to support for many years,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

“Our annual golf tournament is a chance for our Nevada community to come together to make a difference in the lives of local children battling cancer. With the money that’s raised, these children will be able to enjoy a range of activities, such as national trips, local events and in-hospital programs, all while they continue to receive their treatment.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices will continue its charitable giving efforts across California and Arizona, with Sunshine Kids Golf Tournaments planned in those regions throughout June.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America Inc., which also includes Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties.

The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 24 offices and 2,700 real estate sales executives, making up the fourth-largest Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world.

In 2023, the firm completed $5.3 billion in residential home sales throughout Nevada, Arizona and Southern California. For more information, visit bhhsnv.com.

Christopher Homes announced the opening of a new $30-million model home collection featuring five hillside estates within SkyVu in Henderson's MacDonald Highlands.

In a growing area of the community west of the 215 Beltway, multi-modal trails and a central urban trail are planned to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them to a future planned urban center. An emerging trend nationwide, "complete street" design accommodates multi-modal transportation in a more integrated and safe manner.

NV Capital Corp. announced the completion of two "fix and flip" projects within the Canyon Gate Country Club community in the heart of Las Vegas.

Today, Lake Las Vegas celebrates the grand opening of Verona by Taylor Morrison, a neighborhood of 124 two-story floor plans in the award-winning master plan.

In the master-planned community of Summerlin, residents place great value on the community's outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings.

Among the features of Solaris homes are the Sunnova solar panels, which are included with every home. Each homebuyer owns the solar panels so there are no lease fees to consider.

Lake Las Vegas will host its second annual Wine Walk Wish event on May 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. All proceeds raised will benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, a charitable organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, recently unveiled a new sculpture, "Mood Sculpture" by Tony Tasset, in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

Located at Galleria Drive and Black Palace, Adair is hosting its grand opening May 11 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature tours of the new homes, refreshments and a gift card giveaway.

Woodside Homes, the first homebuilder in the Summerlin master-planned community, which opened the community's very first neighborhood in 1991, today, offers Vireo in the district of Kestrel Commons.

