Cadence Car Show revs up for Oct. 13 return

All roads lead to the Cadence Car Show on Oct. 13, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than 200 vehicles and their owners will be present at Cadence Central Park for the Oct. 13 show.

The family-friendly event is free for all to attend, with complimentary parking available.

The event will showcase a variety of classic and modern vehicles, with DJ entertainment, food trucks, a beer garden for those 21 and older and stunning views of the Strip. The family-friendly event is free for all to attend, with complimentary parking available.

More than 200 vehicles and their proud owners will be present at Cadence Central Park. A panel of judges will select the Best in Show winners, while a DJ will start the festivities with popular tunes and continue to provide music throughout the day.

“The Cadence Car Show drew thousands of attendees in its initial three years, creating a unique experience for car enthusiasts in Southern Nevada,” said Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence. “We’re so excited to host the event at Central Park again this year and look forward to seeing neighbors, families and car enthusiasts join in the fun.”

Food trucks from the valley will be present at the event, offering a wide range of food options for purchase. The lineup of food trucks, which is subject to change, includes popular choices such as Guido Pie, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Love Me Foods, Meowee Wowee, Las Vegas Kettle Corn, Hapahaole’s Hawaiian Street Tacos, Nattie’s Thai Kitchen, Twisted Gelato, Luxe Cheesecakes and Happy Baby Ice Cream.

Cadence, celebrating its milestone 10th year, is ranked as the fourth bestselling master-planned communities in the nation by RCLCO. From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 and consistently being one of the most sought-after communities in the U.S., Cadence boasts nearly a dozen builders, totaling more than 100 unique models and floor plans.

Citrine Sky Park, which features play structures, volleyball courts and a bounce pad, made its debut this year, and Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in late 2024.

Also recently opened is the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital and the 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.