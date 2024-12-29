Cadence celebrates decade of growth, community

Cadence is ranked one of the Top 5 best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO.

Cadence Cadence is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, this year. The Henderson master-planned community attracts residents with its diverse housing options, abundant amenities and prime location.

As Las Vegas and Henderson have grown and evolved, Cadence has emerged as Henderson’s premier master-planned community and a prominent part of Southern Nevada’s remarkable expansion.

Currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Cadence has transformed from a vision into a thriving development over the past decade, attracting residents with its diverse housing options, abundant amenities and prime location.

Cadence is ranked one of the top 5 best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 to, now, being home to nearly 7,000 families, it’s no wonder Cadence has made its mark in Southern Nevada.

“It’s been incredible to witness Cadence grow and flourish over the past 10 years,” noted Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for Cadence.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with our incredible builders, amazing residents and, of course, the city of Henderson to create a vibrant community that offers something for everyone. From stunning homes to our top-notch amenities, Cadence has become a beloved destination for families and individuals alike.”

What started with a Home Finding Center and four model homes by Woodside Homes in 2014, is now a master-planned community with 10 homebuilders, build-to-rent homes and multifamily developments.

Today, there are 70 model homes open for viewing with hundreds of floor plans available. In addition to Woodside Homes, homebuilders include Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Harmony Homes, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison.

Rental options include Pine Landing, Vista del Mar, Element 12 and Adler. Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer single-family detached rental options, while Element 12 and Adler offer luxury apartment homes with upscale amenities.

But a thriving community is more than just its homes.

Cadence is also deeply enriched by three free public charter schools — Pinecrest Academy, Legacy Traditional School, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Cadence Campus — and a private school, Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Additionally, Cadence was designed to be a walkable community. As such, there are minimal walls in the community with greenbelt areas throughout the community. This enables residents to easily access the various amenities in Cadence, particularly the nearly 50-acre Central Park.

Central Park is the focal point of the community and is the primary gathering place for residents and guests. The park features children’s play areas, splash pads, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, a residents-only pool with 2,000 square foot splash pad and outdoor fitness court. With the help of its grass areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, Central Park serves as the location for popular events in Cadence, such as holiday celebrations, farmers’ markets, outdoor concerts, movie nights and the Cadence Halloween Boo Bash. These gatherings have fostered a strong sense of community among residents and have contributed to Cadence’s reputation as a vibrant and welcoming place to live.

The city of Henderson has also opened parks in Cadence. Desert Pulse Park opened in 2018 and includes the Dakota Dog Park. Citrine Sky Park opened in 2024, and includes volleyball courts, a trampoline and children’s play area. Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025, with tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness court and play areas.

“Our vision for Cadence was to create the extraordinary out of the ordinary,” said Lee Farris, president of Cadence’s developer, The LandWell Co.

“With the support of the city of Henderson, we’ve been able to bring that vision to life. Cadence is more than just a place to live; it’s a place to belong. We’re excited to see what the next decade holds for this amazing community.”

As Cadence enters its second decade, it continues to evolve and grow. New neighborhoods, parks and amenities are in the pipeline, ensuring the community remains a desirable destination for homebuyers. With its commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable living environment, Cadence is poised to remain a leading master-planned community in Henderson, and Southern Nevada, for years to come.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital, which opened in 2019, and the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, which opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.