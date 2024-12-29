61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Cadence celebrates decade of growth, community

Cadence Cadence is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, this year. The Henderson master-planned ...
Cadence Cadence is celebrating its 10-year anniversary, this year. The Henderson master-planned community attracts residents with its diverse housing options, abundant amenities and prime location.
More Stories
Summerlin Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin, Dec. 26-Jan. 15 with two drop-off spo ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street is Aria Crossing. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer opens Aria Crossing in Cadence
Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday para ...
Downtown Summerlin is valley’s holiday headquarters
Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
Provided Content
December 29, 2024 - 1:05 pm
 

As Las Vegas and Henderson have grown and evolved, Cadence has emerged as Henderson’s premier master-planned community and a prominent part of Southern Nevada’s remarkable expansion.

Currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary, Cadence has transformed from a vision into a thriving development over the past decade, attracting residents with its diverse housing options, abundant amenities and prime location.

Cadence is ranked one of the top 5 best-selling master-planned communities nationwide by RCLCO.

From its inaugural “lights on” event in 2014 to closing its 1,000th home in 2018 to, now, being home to nearly 7,000 families, it’s no wonder Cadence has made its mark in Southern Nevada.

“It’s been incredible to witness Cadence grow and flourish over the past 10 years,” noted Cheryl Gowan, vice president of marketing for Cadence.

“We’ve worked tirelessly with our incredible builders, amazing residents and, of course, the city of Henderson to create a vibrant community that offers something for everyone. From stunning homes to our top-notch amenities, Cadence has become a beloved destination for families and individuals alike.”

What started with a Home Finding Center and four model homes by Woodside Homes in 2014, is now a master-planned community with 10 homebuilders, build-to-rent homes and multifamily developments.

Today, there are 70 model homes open for viewing with hundreds of floor plans available. In addition to Woodside Homes, homebuilders include Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Toll Brothers, StoryBook Homes, D.R. Horton, Harmony Homes, Century Communities, Beazer Homes and Taylor Morrison.

Rental options include Pine Landing, Vista del Mar, Element 12 and Adler. Pine Landing and Vista del Mar offer single-family detached rental options, while Element 12 and Adler offer luxury apartment homes with upscale amenities.

But a thriving community is more than just its homes.

Cadence is also deeply enriched by three free public charter schools — Pinecrest Academy, Legacy Traditional School, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Cadence Campus — and a private school, Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Additionally, Cadence was designed to be a walkable community. As such, there are minimal walls in the community with greenbelt areas throughout the community. This enables residents to easily access the various amenities in Cadence, particularly the nearly 50-acre Central Park.

Central Park is the focal point of the community and is the primary gathering place for residents and guests. The park features children’s play areas, splash pads, a 5-acre adventure playground, lighted pickleball courts, a residents-only pool with 2,000 square foot splash pad and outdoor fitness court. With the help of its grass areas, picnic ramadas, a pavilion and two amphitheaters, Central Park serves as the location for popular events in Cadence, such as holiday celebrations, farmers’ markets, outdoor concerts, movie nights and the Cadence Halloween Boo Bash. These gatherings have fostered a strong sense of community among residents and have contributed to Cadence’s reputation as a vibrant and welcoming place to live.

The city of Henderson has also opened parks in Cadence. Desert Pulse Park opened in 2018 and includes the Dakota Dog Park. Citrine Sky Park opened in 2024, and includes volleyball courts, a trampoline and children’s play area. Blooming Cactus Park is scheduled to open in early 2025, with tennis courts, basketball courts, a fitness court and play areas.

“Our vision for Cadence was to create the extraordinary out of the ordinary,” said Lee Farris, president of Cadence’s developer, The LandWell Co.

“With the support of the city of Henderson, we’ve been able to bring that vision to life. Cadence is more than just a place to live; it’s a place to belong. We’re excited to see what the next decade holds for this amazing community.”

As Cadence enters its second decade, it continues to evolve and grow. New neighborhoods, parks and amenities are in the pipeline, ensuring the community remains a desirable destination for homebuyers. With its commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable living environment, Cadence is poised to remain a leading master-planned community in Henderson, and Southern Nevada, for years to come.

Cadence is home to the Cadence Animal Hospital, which opened in 2019, and the ER at Cadence, a new freestanding emergency department, an extension of Henderson Hospital, which opened in August. The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to the vast Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is all set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, America First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Summerlin Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin, Dec. 26-Jan. 15 with two drop-off spo ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street is Aria Crossing. (Beazer Homes)
Beazer opens Aria Crossing in Cadence
Provided Content

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Aria Crossing will hold its grand opening event Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday para ...
Downtown Summerlin is valley’s holiday headquarters
Provided Content

The parade’s final night is tonight — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sponsored this year by InTouch Credit Union, the parade is free and open to the public.

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylo ...
Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence features modern homes that exude both comfort and adaptability. Comprising two collections, Melody and Harmony, homes inside Opus are priced from the mid-$400,000s, offering living spaces between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet.

With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
Provided Content

With multigenerational living growing in popularity — adult kids returning home, and aging-in-place a growing preference for many older adults — larger homes with guest or in-law suites and first-floor primary suites top the must-have list of features for many homebuyers.

BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
Provided Content

Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and pric ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for holiday entertaining
Provided Content

With the arrival of the holiday season, great rooms and cozy fireplaces take on greater significance within the home. According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the community has an abundance of actively selling homes that feature large spacious great rooms — ideal for holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

MORE STORIES