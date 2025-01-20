50°F
Cadence enters 2025 as a top-selling U.S. community

Henderson master-planned community ended year ranking as third in the country by RCLCO and John ...
Henderson master-planned community ended year ranking as third in the country by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. (Cadence)
January 20, 2025 - 2:10 pm
 

Cadence has, again, ranked as one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the nation.

For 2024, Cadence was ranked third in the country by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. It’s no wonder, given the many options the community offers to buyers.

There are 77 model homes available for viewing with more than 100 floor plans to choose from. Homes range from 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet. There are single-story options as well as two- and three-story homes available, plus townhome and duplex-style homes. And there are home recreational vehicle garages available.

Homebuilders include Beazer Homes, Century Communities, D.R. Horton, Harmony Homes, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes.

Homes in Cadence range from the mid-$300,000s to more than $750,000.

Cadence also offers rental options.

American Homes features two neighborhoods with single-family detached homes for rent. Pine Landing offers two-story homes from 1,800 square feet to more than 2,300 square feet. Vista del Mar offers single-story homes from 1,300 square feet to more than 1,700 square feet. Homes in each neighborhood offer three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

There are two luxury apartment communities in Cadence. Element 12 has its own pool and fitness center, and each building offers a dog wash area and bicycle storage. Adler features a pool with cabanas, game lounge and fitness center.

Cadence is also deeply enriched by three free public charter schools — Pinecrest Academy, Legacy Traditional School, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Cadence Campus — and a private school, Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Parks are an integral part of Cadence. The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickle ball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Blooming Cactus Park, opening in January, features tennis courts, basketball courts and play areas.

Cadence is also home to Citrine Sky Park and Desert Pulse Park, home to Dakota Dog Park. The parks each have different features from play areas, trampolines and volleyball courts. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is scheduled for a summer opening.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, the American First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, including Lake Mead National Recreational Area, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter @CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

Summerlin, a development of Howard Hughes, earned the No. 5 spot with new home sales of 1,055 on the 2024 list of the country’s top-selling communities, according to RCLCO, a national real estate consultant that has ranked master plans nationwide since 1994.

Now, entering its 35th year, the Summerlin master-planned community is continuing its remarkable trajectory as one of the country’s most successful master plans that continues to grow and evolve with nearly 4,000 acres left to develop.

The home at 23 Quiet Moon is a luxurious four-bedroom, five-bath ranch estate nestled in Rimrock at The Ridges, a prestigious double guard-gated community in Summerlin.

Now, entering its 35th year of development, Summerlin continued its decades-long trajectory in 2024, capping off another year of milestone development.

Cormont at Deer Valley East Village, a luxury mountainside condominium community developed by REEF, has launched the sale of Tower One, offering 48 exclusive residences.

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Aria Crossing will hold its grand opening event Dec. 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature model tours of the new homes, food trucks and music.

The parade’s final night is tonight — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sponsored this year by InTouch Credit Union, the parade is free and open to the public.

The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

