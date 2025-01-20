Cadence enters 2025 as a top-selling U.S. community

For 2024, Cadence was ranked third in the country by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Cadence has, again, ranked as one of the top-selling master-planned communities in the nation.

For 2024, Cadence was ranked third in the country by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting. It’s no wonder, given the many options the community offers to buyers.

There are 77 model homes available for viewing with more than 100 floor plans to choose from. Homes range from 1,200 square feet to more than 4,400 square feet. There are single-story options as well as two- and three-story homes available, plus townhome and duplex-style homes. And there are home recreational vehicle garages available.

Homebuilders include Beazer Homes, Century Communities, D.R. Horton, Harmony Homes, Lennar, Richmond American Homes, StoryBook Homes, Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers and Woodside Homes.

Homes in Cadence range from the mid-$300,000s to more than $750,000.

Cadence also offers rental options.

American Homes features two neighborhoods with single-family detached homes for rent. Pine Landing offers two-story homes from 1,800 square feet to more than 2,300 square feet. Vista del Mar offers single-story homes from 1,300 square feet to more than 1,700 square feet. Homes in each neighborhood offer three bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.

There are two luxury apartment communities in Cadence. Element 12 has its own pool and fitness center, and each building offers a dog wash area and bicycle storage. Adler features a pool with cabanas, game lounge and fitness center.

Cadence is also deeply enriched by three free public charter schools — Pinecrest Academy, Legacy Traditional School, Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas, Cadence Campus — and a private school, Lake Mead Christian Academy.

Parks are an integral part of Cadence. The nearly 50-acre Central Park offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickle ball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Blooming Cactus Park, opening in January, features tennis courts, basketball courts and play areas.

Cadence is also home to Citrine Sky Park and Desert Pulse Park, home to Dakota Dog Park. The parks each have different features from play areas, trampolines and volleyball courts. Desert Symphony Park, which will include a skate park, is scheduled for a summer opening.

The nearly 30-acre Cadence Village Center, already home to Smith’s Marketplace, Wells Fargo, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Great Clips, Café Rio, Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza, is set for nine additional retailers to join the party, including Dutch Bros., The Broken Yolk and EOS Fitness.

With proximity to shopping, the Historic Water Street District, the American First Arena, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, including Lake Mead National Recreational Area, there’s always something to enjoy at Cadence. Residents can soak up the sun year-round and enjoy easy access to the resident-only pool and outdoor gathering spaces.

