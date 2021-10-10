71°F
Cadence to hosts car show Oct. 10

Provided Content
October 10, 2021 - 10:41 am
 
More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the commu ...
More than 200 modern and classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show in the community's Central Park on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Cadence)
Classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show. The Oct. 10 event will include famil ...
Classic vehicles will be featured at the Cadence Car Show. The Oct. 10 event will include family- and pet- friendly activities. (Cadence)

The Cadence Car Show rolls into Cadence Central Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, featuring classic and modern vehicles complemented with a DJ, live band, food trucks, 21-and-older beer garden and panoramic views of the Strip.

The family and pet-friendly event is open to the public, with free admission and complimentary parking. More than 250 vehicles and their owners from across Southern Nevada will be in attendance to showcase their flair. A panel of judges will announce the title of Best in Show to 10 vehicles at the end of the event.

A DJ will kick off the event with a mix of top hits and doo-wop classics, followed by high-energy performances from The Fun Raisers, a local pop rock cover band. Guests are encouraged to look through the list of songs by the band and request their favorites, making up the complete set list for the band to play throughout the event.

A variety of food trucks from across the valley will be on-site to serve the crowd with different types of cuisines for every taste. And Henderson’s own Bad Beat Brewing will pour two different brews on draft in a fenced-off beer garden for those 21 and older to enjoy. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Leashed canine friends are invited to join the fun, too. A fenced-off dog hydration station with dog-themed decor will be open for pups and their humans to enjoy the fall weather, grab a drink and relax on the grass. The Cadence Animal Hospital will be present to share more information about their services.

Handwashing stations and sanitizing pumps will be located throughout the event.

Residents can enjoy the nearby Galleria at Sunset shopping center, Lake Mead National Recreational Area, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, the Historic Water Street District and Lifeguard Arena, the practice facility of the Henderson Silver Knights.

Construction continues on Smith’s Marketplace at Cadence Village Center, and once complete, will offer residents nearby access to food and housewares. The store is slated to open later this year.

Cadence is home to more than 3,000 families and, upon completion, will boast 13,250 residential units. Cadence was ranked No. 10 for bestselling master-planned communities by RCLCO and John Burns Real Estate Consulting.

Heritage at Cadence by Lennar is ranked as the best Active Adult/55+ Community by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and Henderson has been ranked the second-safest large city in the country by AdvisorSmith.

For more information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

