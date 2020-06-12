104°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Downtown apartment complex to open this month

Provided Content
June 12, 2020 - 3:21 pm
 

Opening later this month, shareDOWNTOWN — a brand new apartment complex that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District — has released the first 16 units for leasing and is offering a limited time, early-bird move-in special of just $199, a savings of more than $900 (with approved credit).

The 16 units are the first of 63 apartments that will be available at shareDOWNTOWN for lease. Twelve-month leases offer rents starting at $1,100 that include all utilities except cable and high-speed internet. Six-month leases are also available.

The nearly 500-square-foot apartments have a single-floor plan, with most units offering city or mountain views and Juliette balconies or interior open-air courtyard patios. Every unit features modern design elements, such as European cabinetry, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including an electric cooktop and a smart all-in-one washer and dryer. ShareDOWNTOWN residents have peace of mind with enhanced security, including keyless front door locks, key fob main entry, fully secured garage and remotely monitored cameras.

The building’s centerpiece is an interior, open-air courtyard where residents and their guests can relax or entertain. As a dedicated green space and community event location, the courtyard offers an oversized shade tree, lush planter landscaping, and shared barbecue area. Courtyard units include private patios with two artistically designed custom chairs and cocktail table.

Free Wi-Fi will be available in the communal lounge areas on every floor as well as in the HQ, a free workspace for residents with a private conference room, individual workstations, a flat-screen smart TV and a wireless printer/scanner.

ShareDOWNTOWN reflects its artistic neighborhood with one-of-a-kind art from local artist SNIPT. The building exterior will feature three large-format (31-foot-by-18-foot) murals, which are likely the largest murals in the Arts District. The first mural to debut was of Dennis Hopper, who previously had an art show in the Arts District, and the second is of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American artist of Haitian and Puerto Rican descent known for art highlighting the dichotomies of society, like wealth versus poverty and integration versus segregation. The third mural is underway. Additional art pieces by SNIPT will be on display in interior corridors.

ShareDOWNTOWN placed a special emphasis on unique health and wellness amenities, including the Zen Room for yoga/ meditation and wellness/therapist programming to help residents live happier and healthier lives. The nearby gym, Real Results, created customized fitness workouts via calisthenics stations on the third and fourth floors.

The ground floor of shareDOWNTOWN will be home to Golden Fog Coffee and a new Mezcal restaurant/bar, both anticipated to open in the coming months, as well as parking for residents.

At the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, shareDOWNTOWN offers a convenient live/work/play housing option just steps away from the eclectic bars, restaurants, galleries, and shops of the growing downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

For more details about shareDOWNTOWN and to apply online for a lease, visit sharedowntown.com.

Located on the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue in the heart of downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District, shareDOWNTOWN is a new residential apartment complex with 63 one-bedroom units on three floors. All units will feature modern design elements such as European cabinetry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The ground floor will have two retail spaces and parking for residents.

Slated to open in summer 2020, shareDOWNTOWN is the first of a series of shareDOWNTOWN buildings planned in downtown Las Vegas by Cherry Development, the developer of popular downtown Las Vegas residential condominium buildings including SoHo Lofts and Newport Lofts. Rents at shareDOWNTOWN in the Arts District are estimated to begin at $1,100/month and will include some utilities. For more information on the project and leasing opportunities, visit sharedowntown.com.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
Fiore stands by comments, but apologizes to anyone who was offended
3
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
State official: No ‘second wave’ yet in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
4
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
Number of new COVID-19 cases surges in Nevada, Clark County
5
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas architect Michael Gardner said luxury home design is turning bathrooms into resort-li ...
The bathroom is evolving into a spa
Provided Content

As people continue to spend more and more time inside their houses, it has become overwhelmingly clear how important some rooms are to the overall design and function of the home. In early 2020, architects and interior designers predicted that the dual-purpose bathroom would become one of the hottest residential design trends of the year — one that has grown in popularity amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Homeowners Krutika and Mayur Shah give high marks to Pardee Homes in a customer satisfaction su ...
Pardee gets top rating from homebuyers
Provided Content

The Southern Nevada Division of Pardee Homes continues to receive high scores for excellence in customer service from homebuyers surveyed by a national consumer research company focusing on customer satisfaction, according to Division President Klif Andrews.

Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in Summerlin, is ...
Pulte opens Foxtail in Summerlin
Provided Content

Foxtail, one of two neighborhoods by Pulte Homes in the village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now open and actively selling. Featuring two collections of single-story and two-story homes, Foxtail offers six unique floor plans in a location close to schools, shopping and recreation within an award-winning community.

Cadence showcases a Toll Brothers neighborhood with homes that feature outdoor living spaces. ( ...
Cadence reports online and foot traffic as ‘brisk’
Provided Content

In the past couple months, while spending the majority of time at home, some future homebuyers may have used this time to evaluate and research the possibility of homeownership. Not only flexibility, but the financial benefit is something attractive to many.

This move-in-ready home at Paragon Lofts features three-stories with two large bedroom suites, ...
Paragon Life Builders offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

After many families put their plans for a new home on hold during the pandemic, buyers are coming back to the market this summer. With low interest rates and the city gradually reopening, June 2020 will likely see a rise in home sales for Las Vegas, said Mo Seebeck, co-founder of Paragon Life Builders. His company has quick move-in homes ready within 30 days.

This new luxury home in Southern Highlands has listed for $3 million. (Coldwell Banker Premier ...
New luxury Southern Highlands home lists for $3M
Provided Content

A brand new, single-story estate is now available in the guard-gated community of The Estates at Southern Highlands. This 8,000-square-foot, ultra-modern residence features five bedrooms, seven baths, media room, split finished five-car garage and captures all the most desirable elements associated with luxury living and entertaining. Perched above the city’s most exclusive private golf course, this luxury residence is entirely one of a kind.

Plan Two by Pardee Homes in the Arden neighborhood at Inspirada in West Henderson features a ho ...
Pardee helps you build your own corner office
Provided Content

Working from home has been a necessity for many professionals in the past few months, and now you can move up to your own corner office in a new Pardee home, according to Pardee Homes Division President Klif Andrews.

With more than 150 miles of trails meandering throughout the community, Summerlin is known for ...
Summerlin celebrates National Trails Day
Provided Content

While today, June 6, is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, consistently ranks as Summerlin’s most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

Associated General Contractors of America's new report shows decline in projects. (Getty Images)
Associated General Contractors’ report shows employment decline
Provided Content

Construction employment declined in the District of Columbia and every state except South Dakota in April, an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of new government data shows. At the same time, the association released a new survey that finds that rising project cancellations are forcing many firms to furlough or terminate employees even as federal relief measures help avoid further job losses. Association officials urged Washington officials to act quickly on measures like new infrastructure funding, liability protections for employers and extending the Paycheck Protection Program.

This year the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade will go virtual. (Summerlin Council)
Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual
Provided Content

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerlin Council, organizer of the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade that typically draws more than 40,000 parade-goers and now in its 26th year, will transition the parade to a virtual event this year.