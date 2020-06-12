Downtown apartment complex to open this month

Opening later this month, shareDOWNTOWN — a brand new apartment complex that pairs a vibrant, stylish urban lifestyle with relaxing, personal spaces in downtown Las Vegas’ Arts District — has released the first 16 units for leasing and is offering a limited time, early-bird move-in special of just $199, a savings of more than $900 (with approved credit).

Downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, shareDOWNTOWN, will begin to lease its first units this month.

ShareDOWNTOWN, a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, offers 500-square-foot apartments with common areas for work and play.

ShareDOWNTOWN in downtown Las Vegas offers one-bedroom apartments.

ShareDOWNTOWN, a downtown Las Vegas apartment complex, offers one-bedroom apartments with common areas for work and play.

The 16 units are the first of 63 apartments that will be available at shareDOWNTOWN for lease. Twelve-month leases offer rents starting at $1,100 that include all utilities except cable and high-speed internet. Six-month leases are also available.

The nearly 500-square-foot apartments have a single-floor plan, with most units offering city or mountain views and Juliette balconies or interior open-air courtyard patios. Every unit features modern design elements, such as European cabinetry, wood plank-style flooring, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, including an electric cooktop and a smart all-in-one washer and dryer. ShareDOWNTOWN residents have peace of mind with enhanced security, including keyless front door locks, key fob main entry, fully secured garage and remotely monitored cameras.

The building’s centerpiece is an interior, open-air courtyard where residents and their guests can relax or entertain. As a dedicated green space and community event location, the courtyard offers an oversized shade tree, lush planter landscaping, and shared barbecue area. Courtyard units include private patios with two artistically designed custom chairs and cocktail table.

Free Wi-Fi will be available in the communal lounge areas on every floor as well as in the HQ, a free workspace for residents with a private conference room, individual workstations, a flat-screen smart TV and a wireless printer/scanner.

ShareDOWNTOWN reflects its artistic neighborhood with one-of-a-kind art from local artist SNIPT. The building exterior will feature three large-format (31-foot-by-18-foot) murals, which are likely the largest murals in the Arts District. The first mural to debut was of Dennis Hopper, who previously had an art show in the Arts District, and the second is of the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, an American artist of Haitian and Puerto Rican descent known for art highlighting the dichotomies of society, like wealth versus poverty and integration versus segregation. The third mural is underway. Additional art pieces by SNIPT will be on display in interior corridors.

ShareDOWNTOWN placed a special emphasis on unique health and wellness amenities, including the Zen Room for yoga/ meditation and wellness/therapist programming to help residents live happier and healthier lives. The nearby gym, Real Results, created customized fitness workouts via calisthenics stations on the third and fourth floors.

The ground floor of shareDOWNTOWN will be home to Golden Fog Coffee and a new Mezcal restaurant/bar, both anticipated to open in the coming months, as well as parking for residents.

At the corner of Casino Center Boulevard and Colorado Avenue, shareDOWNTOWN offers a convenient live/work/play housing option just steps away from the eclectic bars, restaurants, galleries, and shops of the growing downtown Las Vegas Arts District.

For more details about shareDOWNTOWN and to apply online for a lease, visit sharedowntown.com.

