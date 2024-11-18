53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving

Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. (Downtown Summerlin)
The 2024 season of giving has begun at Downtown Summerlin with three charitable initiatives. Mi ...
The 2024 season of giving has begun at Downtown Summerlin with three charitable initiatives. Miracle Flights hosts “Wine Flights” on Nov. 23 with wine tasting stops at each of seven “Lights for Flights” installations at Downtown Summerlin with all proceeds benefitting the nonprofit. (Downtown Summerlin)
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. (Downtown Summerlin)
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. (Downtown Summerlin)
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. (Downtown Summerlin)
The Giving Machine has returned to Downtown Summerlin for the season, giving visitors an opport ...
The Giving Machine has returned to Downtown Summerlin for the season, giving visitors an opportunity to donate to several local nonprofits and global charities. (Downtown Summerlin)
More Stories
Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's na ...
Unlock the good life at a Cadence home
Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchase ...
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home
Provided Content
November 18, 2024 - 10:00 am
 

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide visitors the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned to Downtown Summerlin this month where it will remain through year’s end. Las Vegans can make donations at The Giving Machine by purchasing items for local nonprofits that range from $5 to $250 and include staples such as meals, clothing, diapers and formula, books and car seats. For the global charities, items include goats, clubfoot braces, prenatal vitamins and refugee support to name a few. Local nonprofit beneficiaries this year include Catholic Charities, Three Square, Foster Kinship, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley and Spread the Word. Global nonprofits include CARE.org, Medicine For All People International and Clubfoot Solutions.

Now, in its seventh year, the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have raised more than $33 million for local and global charities. This year, the machines will be in 106 cities worldwide, including Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin. Last year, $227,311 was donated at The Giving Machine located in Downtown Summerlin to support local charities.

The all-new Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Christmas Eve. At the Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa, and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children free shoes and socks along with other essential items.

And returning this year is Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words or phrases spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. The perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs generate awareness and funds for Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care unavailable in their local communities. Guests have an opportunity to donate to Miracle Flights through QR codes on each sign.

On Nov. 23, a new event at Downtown Summerlin takes place, the Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event benefits Miracle Flights and will feature 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Tickets are available at Wine Flights | Miracle Flights.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events and activations, visit Summerlin.com.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings, City. National Arena is home of the NHL’s Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, constructed by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's na ...
Unlock the good life at a Cadence home
Provided Content

Cadence offers quick move-in options, allowing you to transition from envisioning your new living space to truly enjoying it in no time.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchase ...
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home
Provided Content for Tri Pointe Homes

With 1,924 square feet of living space, Highview’s Plan Three features three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Provided Content

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

Age-qualified community 55+Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will release new ...
55+ Trilogy Sunstone to release new homesites
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Pulte Homes offers three distinctly different housing options in Summerlin to meet various life ...
Pulte offers three lifestyle options in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

Vireo by Woodside Homes in Summerlin offers homes for buyers in all stages of life. Homes are p ...
Woodside showcases Vireo in Summerlin
Provided Content for Summerlin

With five two- and three-story floor plans from approximately 1,441 square feet to 2,034 square feet, priced from the mid-$400,000s to the mid-$500,000s, Vireo by Woodside Homes is proving popular with buyers in all stages of life seeking to live in the premier master-planned community of Summerlin.

Located off Warm Springs Road and Taylor Street, Beazer Homes' Cantata Point will hold its gran ...
Beazer debuts town homes in Cadence Oct. 19
Provided Content

Beazer Homes’ Cantata Point collection at Cadence offers sleek, contemporary town homes designed for comfort and versatility. Starting from the mid-$300,000s, Cantata Point town homes range between 1,330 square feet and 2,256 square feet of living space, up to four spacious bedrooms and roomy foyers.

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kes ...
KB offers two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District — Nighthawk and Quail Cove.

MORE STORIES