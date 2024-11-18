Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

The Giving Machine has returned to Downtown Summerlin for the season, giving visitors an opportunity to donate to several local nonprofits and global charities. (Downtown Summerlin)

The 2024 season of giving has begun at Downtown Summerlin with three charitable initiatives. Miracle Flights hosts “Wine Flights” on Nov. 23 with wine tasting stops at each of seven “Lights for Flights” installations at Downtown Summerlin with all proceeds benefitting the nonprofit. (Downtown Summerlin)

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide visitors the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

The Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, returned to Downtown Summerlin this month where it will remain through year’s end. Las Vegans can make donations at The Giving Machine by purchasing items for local nonprofits that range from $5 to $250 and include staples such as meals, clothing, diapers and formula, books and car seats. For the global charities, items include goats, clubfoot braces, prenatal vitamins and refugee support to name a few. Local nonprofit beneficiaries this year include Catholic Charities, Three Square, Foster Kinship, Helping Hands of Vegas Valley and Spread the Word. Global nonprofits include CARE.org, Medicine For All People International and Clubfoot Solutions.

Now, in its seventh year, the #LightTheWorld Giving Machines, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, have raised more than $33 million for local and global charities. This year, the machines will be in 106 cities worldwide, including Las Vegas at Downtown Summerlin. Last year, $227,311 was donated at The Giving Machine located in Downtown Summerlin to support local charities.

The all-new Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Christmas Eve. At the Chalet, kids can drop off letters to Santa, and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides disadvantaged children free shoes and socks along with other essential items.

And returning this year is Lights for Flights — a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words or phrases spread throughout Downtown Summerlin: LOVE, JOY, HOPE, PEACE, SOAR, MIRACLE and I LOVE YOU. The perfect holiday background for Instagram-worthy holiday moments, the signs generate awareness and funds for Las Vegas-based national nonprofit Miracle Flights that provides free commercial flights to children who need assistance to reach life-changing medical care unavailable in their local communities. Guests have an opportunity to donate to Miracle Flights through QR codes on each sign.

On Nov. 23, a new event at Downtown Summerlin takes place, the Wine Flights Holiday Wine Walk, from 5 to 8 p.m. The event benefits Miracle Flights and will feature 14 different tasting stations offering red, white and sparkling options. Tickets are available at Wine Flights | Miracle Flights.

For more on Downtown Summerlin’s holiday events and activations, visit Summerlin.com.

