Downtown Summerlin is valley’s holiday headquarters

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, shined bright this season as the valley’s holiday headquarters. Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday parade that features local youths, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow — drawing tens of thousands of visitors each Friday and Saturday night. The Budweiser Clydesdales made a recent appearance at the parade, headlining on Dec. 14. The parade’s final night is tonight — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sponsored this year by InTouch Credit Union, the parade is free and open to the public.

In addition to spectacular holiday décor throughout the destination, Downtown Summerlin also features Rock Rink, an outdoor skating rink presented by Live Nation that is open through Jan. 15. The all-new Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24.

Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 29 that includes the lighting of the menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

Downtown Summerlin is also home to The Giving Machine that allows visitors to purchase much needed items for local and global charities. The Giving Machine will be open through year-end. And scattered throughout Downtown Summerlin this holiday season are seven magnificent lighted signs of words that symbolize the holiday spirit. The signs, perfect for Instagram-worthy photos, are presented by Miracle Flights, the Las Vegas-based national nonprofit that provides free commercial airfare to children who need lifesaving medical care away from their home communities.

Details for all holiday events and activations are on Summerln.com.

