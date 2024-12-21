56°F
Downtown Summerlin is valley's holiday headquarters

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylo ...
Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence
With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
December 21, 2024 - 10:24 am
 

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, shined bright this season as the valley’s holiday headquarters. Headlining Downtown Summerlin’s holiday celebration is the community’s popular holiday parade that features local youths, floats, dancers, Santa and magical snow — drawing tens of thousands of visitors each Friday and Saturday night. The Budweiser Clydesdales made a recent appearance at the parade, headlining on Dec. 14. The parade’s final night is tonight — Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. Sponsored this year by InTouch Credit Union, the parade is free and open to the public.

In addition to spectacular holiday décor throughout the destination, Downtown Summerlin also features Rock Rink, an outdoor skating rink presented by Live Nation that is open through Jan. 15. The all-new Santa Chalet, presented by Tri Pointe Homes and located in the Macy’s Promenade, is open daily through Dec. 24.

Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration on Dec. 29 that includes the lighting of the menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites.

Downtown Summerlin is also home to The Giving Machine that allows visitors to purchase much needed items for local and global charities. The Giving Machine will be open through year-end. And scattered throughout Downtown Summerlin this holiday season are seven magnificent lighted signs of words that symbolize the holiday spirit. The signs, perfect for Instagram-worthy photos, are presented by Miracle Flights, the Las Vegas-based national nonprofit that provides free commercial airfare to children who need lifesaving medical care away from their home communities.

Details for all holiday events and activations are on Summerln.com.

Summerlin offers nearly 75 floor plans in approximately 15 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin. (Tri Pointe Homes)
Tri Pointe Homes opens Edgewood in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood to open in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

This artist's rendering shows the Sycamore floor plan in the Melody collection offered in Taylo ...
Taylor Morrison unveils Opus at Cadence
Taylor Morrison’s Opus neighborhood at Cadence features modern homes that exude both comfort and adaptability. Comprising two collections, Melody and Harmony, homes inside Opus are priced from the mid-$400,000s, offering living spaces between 1,856 square feet and 2,779 square feet.

With multigenerational living growing in popularity, larger homes with guest or in-law suites a ...
Summerlin offers multigenerational living home designs
With multigenerational living growing in popularity — adult kids returning home, and aging-in-place a growing preference for many older adults — larger homes with guest or in-law suites and first-floor primary suites top the must-have list of features for many homebuyers.

BHHS sponsors Las Vegas Great Santa Run
Packet pickups will take place from Dec. 4-6, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties Summerlin and St. Rose office locations. The Summerlin office will add an extra dose of holiday spirit by offering complimentary hot cocoa to participants. Guests at both offices will enjoy a warm and welcoming atmosphere, complete with Christmas music and decorations as they collect their materials.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many new homes in a variety of styles and pric ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for holiday entertaining
With the arrival of the holiday season, great rooms and cozy fireplaces take on greater significance within the home. According to Jenni Pevoto, senior director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the community has an abundance of actively selling homes that feature large spacious great rooms — ideal for holiday gatherings with family and friends.

Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve ...
Grand Park Village in Summerlin gets first neighborhood
Grand Park Village, the newest village to take shape in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now home to its first neighborhood — Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes — the Landings and Reserves. This growing area of Summerlin sits on elevated topography that offers numerous vistas and vantage points throughout and is framed on its western edge by a dramatic mountain ridgeline that creates a unique, nature-connected setting.

Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

