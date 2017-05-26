Find Security, Location and Value at One Las Vegas

Annie Cheng and Yuzo Kono purchased their two-bedroom residence at One Las Vegas for its amenities, spacious floor plans, value and convenient location. (One Las Vegas-Mona Shield Payne)

Annie Cheng and Yuzo Kono opened a popular Henderson coffee shop known as Bad Owl Coffee in 2015, prompting the couple to move to Anthem to be closer to work.

After several months, the couple realized the suburbs weren’t their style and they missed being more centrally located. So they began a search for a new home that better suited their preference for greater vibrancy.

“We looked at high-rise communities on the Strip but were turned off with all the commotion and traffic. When we visited One Las Vegas, which also boasts a Las Vegas Boulevard address but is located on the south end away from the madness, we were immediately impressed by the homes, as well as the lifestyle and amenities. We closed on a two-bedroom residence in early May and couldn’t be happier with our decision for high-rise living,” Cheng said.

The couple looked at several floor plans before falling in love with the Lone Mountain floor plan, which features two bedrooms plus den, 2 1/2 bathrooms and two balconies. Planning to wed next year, Cheng and Kono both want a family, which makes the two-bedroom floor plan ideal.

“We love the design and layout of our home with two bedrooms and plenty of privacy. The kitchen is highly upgraded, and the entire home is very spacious. We can see almost the entire valley from our wraparound balcony, including the Strip, the southeast valley and the mountains,” Kono said. “After a long day at work, it doesn’t get much better than that.”

For Cheng, top-selling points at One Las Vegas include the 24-hour courtesy security patrol, friendly and knowledgeable concierge team and the peaceful ambiance immediately felt upon entering the main lobby.

“As business owners, we appreciate having access to Network, the business center, and gathering areas, such as Play sports lounge and Celebrate event hall, where we enjoy hosting meetings and events with colleagues and friends,” said Kono.

The couple also loves the two-story state-of-the-art fitness center, where they’ve already met a few friendly neighbors, as well as Splash, the 24-hour pool featuring a fire pit and cabanas.

“And for us, location truly is everything! The commute to our coffee shop is convenient and only takes about 15 minutes. My family lives in the west part of the valley and visits often. In fact, I’m trying to convince my mom to purchase here, too,” Cheng said.

Homes at One Las Vegas range from 831 to 2,857 square feet with many floor plans offering views of both the mountains and Strip. One-bedroom homes are priced from the mid-$200,000s; two-bedroom homes from the high $200,000s; and three-bedroom homes from the low $400,000s. The penthouse, which offers 3,000 square feet of sweeping views, is priced at $1.1 million.

One Las Vegas is also Veterans Affairs home loan-approved and offers 15- and 30-year fixed mortgages, as well as 10-percent-down mortgages.

One Las Vegas is close to Interstate 15 and the 215 Beltway and just minutes from McCarran International Airport. Town Square, located just a few blocks north, provides a plethora of shopping, plus scores of dining and entertainment options right in the neighborhood.

For more information, visit the One Las Vegas on-site sales center at 8255 Las Vegas Blvd. South or online at theonelv.com, or call 702-405-9020. The sales center is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.