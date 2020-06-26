104°F
Provided Content

Four custom homes list in MacDonald Highlands

Provided Content
June 26, 2020 - 2:33 pm
 

MacDonald Highlands, one of Henderson’s most sought-after custom-home communities, has four new homes on the market. All four include a modern, contemporary design and are listed for sale with Ivan Sher of the Ivan Sher Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties.

Carved in the picturesque foothills of the McCullough mountain range, MacDonald Highlands is a unique gated community with breathtaking views of the Las Vegas skyline.

The Henderson neighborhood takes modern luxury to new heights with world-class amenities, a state-of-the-art clubhouse and fitness center, and several acres of natural surroundings that include walking and hiking trails.

Sher, who leads Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ No. 1 team in its global network, represents four custom homes available for sale in MacDonald Highlands. The homes are at 665 Tranquil Rim Court, 1508 View Field Court, 1206 Macdonald Ranch Drive and 569 Lairmont Place.

“These estates all feature contemporary styles and have incredible panoramic views of the mountains, city and Las Vegas Strip,” Sher said. “Each one offers a unique experience and the best in luxury that Southern Nevada can offer.”

The homes are among several represented by Sher and his firm. All of the firm’s luxury home listings can be found at isluxury.com.

At MacDonald Highlands, the residence at 665 Tranquil Rim Court features an open floor plan with four bedrooms and five baths, home movie theater, designated office space, media room and a wine bar and cellar. An infinity pool has a built-in outdoor kitchen and unobstructed views of the entire valley. The home encompasses 6,472 square feet and includes vaulted ceilings, spa-style baths, oversized closets, custom elevator and six-car garage. It is listed for $3,675,000.

Offering a warm modern design with unparalleled views from nearly every room, the 7,603-square-foot home at 1508 View Field Court is a hidden gem at MacDonald Highlands. The estate is perched on a 1-acre hillside and includes four bedrooms, eight baths, movie theater, home gym, outdoor bath, built-in outdoor kitchen and an expansive pool and spa with views of the Las Vegas Strip. This single-level, newly renovated home includes a basement and four-car garage, as well as wrap-around terraces and all-new hardwood, onyx and granite throughout. The home is available for $5,275,000.

The 9,051-square-foot home on 1206 Macdonald Ranch Drive is available for $3,620,000 and offers a single-level living space with a lower-level entertainment area and home gym. The estate has an oversized kitchen and commercial appliances, media room, full bar and office space.

Residents can enjoy a rooftop deck and can entertain guests in the expansive backyard with a large-grass area, sport court, cooled patio, outdoor kitchen and heated pool with a swim-up bar.

The one-of-a-kind estate at 569 Lairmont Place measures 7,820 square feet and includes five bedrooms, nine baths, three laundry rooms, home theater, gym, sauna, designated bar and separate guest quarters. This multilevel home features multiple terraces, seamless indoor-outdoor living spaces with a resort-style backyard, including a negative-edge pool and swim-up bar overlooking the valley and the DragonRidge Country Club golf course. The backyard also includes a large outdoor kitchen and putting green area. The home is listed for $3,775,000.

“MacDonald Highlands is truly a preferred choice for anyone seeking their dream home in Southern Nevada. The views are unmatchable and each home offers not only beautiful indoor spaces, but also resort-style backyards that are perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a weekend at home,” Sher said.

Earlier this year, The Ivan Sher Group was named the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ No. 1 luxury team across the globe for the second consecutive year. In 2019, the team completed a record-breaking $323 million in sales, a 23 percent increase from its $262.7 million sales volume in 2018. The Ivan Sher Group’s sales volume accounted for 25 percent of all home sales above $1 million in Southern Nevada.

For more information about The Ivan Sher Group’s MacDonald Highland listings, visit www.isluxury.com. To learn more about Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, visit www.bhhsnv.com.

Americana Holdings operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. The firms are leaders in their respective markets with 35 offices and 3,500 real estate sales executives, comprising the largest independently owned Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchise in the world and completed $5.5 billion in residential real estate sales in 2019.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
