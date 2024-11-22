66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Provided Content

Grand Park Village in Summerlin gets first neighborhood

Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve ...
Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve, is one of the first neighborhoods to open in Summerlin’s Grand Park Village. (Summerlin)
More Stories
Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Provided Content
November 22, 2024 - 1:45 pm
 

Grand Park Village, the newest village to take shape in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now home to its first neighborhood — Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes — the Landings and Reserves. This growing area of Summerlin sits on elevated topography that offers numerous vistas and vantage points throughout and is framed on its western edge by a dramatic mountain ridgeline that creates a unique, nature-connected setting.

Landings at Alton offers five two-story floor plans that span from 1,832 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from three to five bedrooms,2½ to four baths and two-car garages. All homes feature Smart thermostats with WaterSense appliances and systems. Select models feature covered front patios. Homes at Landings at Alton are priced from the $600,000s.

Reserves at Alton offers a mix of single- and two-story floor plans from 1,634 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s. Homes at Reserves offer from three to five bedrooms, two to five baths and two-car garages. Homes at Reserves include 9-foot ceilings, covered patios, expansive primary suites, Smart thermostats and WaterSense appliances and systems.

“It’s so exciting to see the first neighborhoods in Grand Park Village come to life,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Grand Park Village and its future Grand Park — Summerlin’s largest park to date spanning more than 90 acres — create one of the community’s most spectacular settings. We anticipate the Landings and Reserves at Alton by KB Home, a longtime Summerlin homebuilder, will be popular with homebuyers seeking a beautiful natural setting and a Summerlin address that offers access to an abundance of amenities for a full and vibrant quality of life.”

Located west of the Sky Vista Drive, Grand Park Village is aptly named for its future central gathering place, Grand Park, that will be designed to deeply connect residents with nature, offering park-goers several built and natural options for enjoying the outdoors. Development of Grand Park’s first phase is now underway. The park will be surrounded by more than one dozen neighborhoods that offer homes in a range of architectural styles — from classic to modern with a touch of eclectic — within this distinctive new village.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lennar's new Riviera Vista is centrally located near The Village at Lake Las Vegas, Hilton Lake ...
Riviera Vista debuts in Lake Las Vegas
Provided Content

Last weekend, Lennar celebrated the grand opening of Riviera Vista at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson. Riviera Vista is a new neighborhood offering two-story homes in the heart of the popular master-planned community.

Age-qualified community, Trilogy Sunstone, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest val ...
Trilogy Sunstone begins new phase
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at Trilogy Sunstone, an age-qualified community, within the Sunstone master plan in the northwest valley.

Lights for Flights is a fun activation featuring seven giant lighted words spread throughout Do ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
Provided Content

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

Downtown Summerlin kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holid ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2024 holiday season
Provided Content

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the master-planned community of Summerlin, kicks off the 2024 holiday season next week with the return of popular holiday activations, headlined by the arrival of Santa Claus, the return of the beloved Holiday Parade and the opening of the Rock Rink outdoor skating rink.

Cadence offers quick move-in options by several of the Henderson master-planned communitiy's na ...
Unlock the good life at a Cadence home
Provided Content

Cadence offers quick move-in options, allowing you to transition from envisioning your new living space to truly enjoying it in no time.

Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison is the newest neighborhood in Summerlin. It is in the district of ...
Taylor Morrison to open Lark Hill in Summerlin
Provided Content

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Located in the district of Kestrel Commons situated west of the 215 Beltway, an emerging area of the Summerlin community that offers stunning vistas and vantage points from many locations, Lark Hill offers the ease and convenience of a low-maintenance lifestyle via two-story town homes that range from 1,645 square feet to 2,163 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Rick Jason Cruz and Alyssa Cordero have been apartment dwellers for years and recently purchase ...
Couple trades apartment for Inspirada town home
Provided Content for Tri Pointe Homes

With 1,924 square feet of living space, Highview’s Plan Three features three bedrooms and 2½ baths.

This MacDonald Highlands four-story town home has listed for nearly $2.3 million. (huntington & ...
Four-story town home lists for nearly $2.3M
Provided Content

Perched on the mountainside, the four-story town home offers an exclusive escape with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip. With three balconies and a private pool, the property offers ample space for relaxation and entertaining.

Age-qualified community 55+Trilogy Sunstone in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will release new ...
55+ Trilogy Sunstone to release new homesites
Provided Content

Las Vegas-area homebuyers are invited to the grand opening of a brand-new phase of homesites at the 55+Trilogy Sunstone community within the Sunstone master plan in northwest Las Vegas.

Pulte Homes offers three distinctly different housing options in Summerlin to meet various life ...
Pulte offers three lifestyle options in Summerlin
Provided Content

Pulte Homes, one of 10 national homebuilders in Summerlin, offers three distinctly different housing options in the community to meet various lifestyles.

MORE STORIES