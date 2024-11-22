Grand Park Village in Summerlin gets first neighborhood

Grand Park Village, the newest village to take shape in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is now home to its first neighborhood — Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes — the Landings and Reserves. This growing area of Summerlin sits on elevated topography that offers numerous vistas and vantage points throughout and is framed on its western edge by a dramatic mountain ridgeline that creates a unique, nature-connected setting.

Alton by KB Home, which features two distinctive collections of homes, the Landings and Reserve, is one of the first neighborhoods to open in Summerlin’s Grand Park Village. (Summerlin)

Landings at Alton offers five two-story floor plans that span from 1,832 square feet to 2,466 square feet and offer from three to five bedrooms,2½ to four baths and two-car garages. All homes feature Smart thermostats with WaterSense appliances and systems. Select models feature covered front patios. Homes at Landings at Alton are priced from the $600,000s.

Reserves at Alton offers a mix of single- and two-story floor plans from 1,634 square feet to 3,063 square feet, priced from the high $600,000s. Homes at Reserves offer from three to five bedrooms, two to five baths and two-car garages. Homes at Reserves include 9-foot ceilings, covered patios, expansive primary suites, Smart thermostats and WaterSense appliances and systems.

“It’s so exciting to see the first neighborhoods in Grand Park Village come to life,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “Grand Park Village and its future Grand Park — Summerlin’s largest park to date spanning more than 90 acres — create one of the community’s most spectacular settings. We anticipate the Landings and Reserves at Alton by KB Home, a longtime Summerlin homebuilder, will be popular with homebuyers seeking a beautiful natural setting and a Summerlin address that offers access to an abundance of amenities for a full and vibrant quality of life.”

Located west of the Sky Vista Drive, Grand Park Village is aptly named for its future central gathering place, Grand Park, that will be designed to deeply connect residents with nature, offering park-goers several built and natural options for enjoying the outdoors. Development of Grand Park’s first phase is now underway. The park will be surrounded by more than one dozen neighborhoods that offer homes in a range of architectural styles — from classic to modern with a touch of eclectic — within this distinctive new village.

Now, in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.