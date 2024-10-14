KB offers two new Summerlin neighborhoods

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District — Nighthawk and Quail Cove.

Quail Cove offers four modern and contemporary three-story floor plans, the first ever three-story floor plans offered by KB Home in Las Vegas. (KB Home)

Nighthawk offers six distinctive floor plans that allow buyers to personalize their new homes, including layout choices, exterior style, design options and lot location within the gated neighborhood. (KB Home)

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District - Nighthawk and Quail Cove. (KB Home)

KB Home, one of 10 homebuilders in Summerlin, currently offers two neighborhoods in the community’s Kestrel Commons District: Nighthawk and Quail Cove.

This rapidly growing area of the community is located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography overlooking the Las Vegas Valley. The area’s proximity to the 215 delivers easy access to just about anywhere, including Downtown Summerlin, which is just minutes away and offers shopping, dining, entertainment and sports in a vibrant and walkable environment.

Nighthawk offers six distinctive floor plans that allow buyers to personalize their new homes, including layout choices, exterior style, design options and lot location within the gated neighborhood. Each Nighthawk home features a two-story elevation to maximize view opportunities and a two-car garage. Nighthawk will eventually have its own private park for the exclusive use of neighborhood residents.

Plans 1720 and 1787 offer three bedrooms and 2½ baths in 1,720 and 1,787 square feet, respectively. These floor plans are priced from the mid-$500,000s. Plan 2069 offers three to four bedrooms and 2½ baths in 2,069 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. Plan 2089, measuring 2,089 square feet, and Plan 2144, measuring 2,114 square feet, both offer three to five bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, priced from the $600,000s. Finally, Plan 2466 offers four to five bedrooms, 2½ to four baths in 2,466 square feet, priced from the mid-$600,000s.

Quail Cove offers four modern and contemporary three-story floor plans, the first three-story floor plans offered by KB Home in Las Vegas. Priced from the high $400,000s to the mid-$500,000s, all Quail Cove homes offer a two-car garage, tankless water heaters and Smart thermostats. Plan 1651 offers two to three bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths and 1,651 square feet of living space with a covered balcony, upstairs laundry room and expansive primary suite. Plan 1920 offers three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths in 1,920 square feet. It includes the same features as Plan 1651 with additional flex space.

Plan 2226, like its name suggests, offers 2,226 square feet with three to four bedrooms, and 2½ to 3½ baths. It features a walk-in pantry and downstairs bedroom with full bath, in addition to all features offered in Plan 1920. Finally, Plan 2302 features three to four bedrooms, 2½ to 3½ baths, a kitchen breakfast bar and spacious great room, in addition to all features offered in other floor plans.

Kestrel Commons is located on an exquisite expanse of elevated land, offering vistas from select vantage points throughout the area. The district is designed to offer walkable connectivity between neighborhoods and open spaces, including carefully planned pedestrian access to future neighborhood services and community parks.

Six additional community parks and paseos are under active planning and development in the area and are scheduled for completion through 2026.

“KB Home has a history of building quality homes nationwide that are appropriately sized and priced for first-time and move-up buyers, and Nighthawk and Quail Cove are no exception,” said Jenni Pevoto, senior director, master-planned community marketing for Summerlin. “KB Home designs continue to resonate with buyers seeking modern design with great value.”

Now in its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the NHL’s Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Triple-A Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, constructed by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.