Let it snow: Summerlin’s higher elevation keeps it cool

The master-planned community of Summerlin, synonymous with quality of life — thanks to robust amenities, thoughtful design, and a wide range of homes — boasts yet another distinct advantage: its elevation.

Summerlin’s elevation, at an average of 3,500 feet above sea level, with some parts of the community topping out at around 4,000, delivers consistently cooler temperatures year-round and in the rare case of winter snow storm, a greater dusting of the white stuff, as pictured here on January 26, 2021. (Summerlin)

Summerlin residents flocked to Fox Hills Park for wintertime fun during one of the valley’s rare snow storms on January 26, 2021. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin, synonymous with quality of life — thanks to robust amenities, thoughtful design, a wide range of homes by the country’s top homebuilders and active, outdoor spaces that encourage a healthy lifestyle — boasts yet another distinct advantage: its elevation. Summerlin sits along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley at the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, at an average of 3,500 feet above sea level, with some areas of the community topping out around 4,000 feet. The community’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: cooler temperatures and an abundance of stunning vistas that offer sweeping views of the valley from many locations.

According to Stan Czyzyk, science and operations officer from the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Las Vegas, on average, the temperature falls roughly 3.5 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. This means Summerlin experiences cooler temperatures year-round as compared to other parts of the valley, particularly the valley’s east side, where elevation averages between 1,500 and 2,000 feet above sea level.

“Temperatures can vary by more than 7 to 10 degrees from one side of the valley to the other,” Czyzyk said. “By contrast, the elevation of locations such as Harry Reid International Airport and the Las Vegas Strip is about 2,000 to 2,200 feet, making parts of Summerlin cooler than the center of the valley by as much as 5 to 7 degrees.

“The change in elevation is quite obvious when looking east from Summerlin Parkway with the expansive views. The temperature difference is also noticeable, especially during the hotter summer months, when any relief from the heat is welcomed.”

And, of course, in the winter, it also means that Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches, during the valley’s occasional winter storms. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds — a rare but fun sight in Southern Nevada.

“Those who live in Summerlin can feel a distinct temperature difference as compared to other parts of the valley,” said Julie Cleaver, senior vice president, commercial and residential planning for Summerlin. “Higher elevation, which typically delivers more precipitation, also supports a wider variety of naturally occurring vegetation visible in the beautiful desert areas near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.”

According to Cleaver, The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin’s developer, has designed the community to work in harmony with the area’s naturally elevated setting and to preserve natural vegetation wherever possible, especially in arroyos, along walking trails and in open areas. “In Summerlin, we strive to preserve the natural landscape with thoughtful integration into development — one of the many reasons why more than 120,000 valley residents have chosen to live in the community.”

And finally, Summerlin’s higher elevation along the valley’s western edge creates an abundance of vistas and vantage points throughout the community, yet another significant advantage.

“Summerlin’s elevation is so much higher than the rest of the valley, meaning spectacular viewsheds can be found throughout the community, even in areas that are not located on the higher benches of the canyon,” Cleaver said. “The land on which Summerlin sits is naturally beautiful, and its higher elevation is just one more point of distinction — and a significant one at that since everyone loves a good view.”

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing diverse faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

